Polyolefin Market 2021: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Arkema, CNPC, ExxonMobil

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Polyolefin Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyolefin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyolefin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyolefin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyolefin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyolefin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyolefin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arkema, CNPC, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, SABIC, Braskem, Borealis, Borouge, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Formosa Plastics, INEOS, Reliance Industries (RIL), Repsol, Sasol, Dow Chemical, Total Plastics, Sinopec, Ineos

Market Segmentation by Product:

PE

PP

FPO

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Plastic Modification

Others



The Polyolefin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyolefin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyolefin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyolefin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Polyolefin Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Polyolefin Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Polyolefin Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Polyolefin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Polyolefin Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyolefin Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Polyolefin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Polyolefin Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Polyolefin Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Polyolefin Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyolefin Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Polyolefin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyolefin Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Polyolefin Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyolefin Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Polyolefin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 PE

4.1.3 PP

4.1.4 FPO

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Polyolefin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Polyolefin Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Polyolefin Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Polyolefin Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Polyolefin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Polyolefin Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Polyolefin Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Polyolefin Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Polyolefin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Polyolefin Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Building & Construction

5.1.4 Plastic Modification

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Polyolefin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Polyolefin Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Polyolefin Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Polyolefin Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Polyolefin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Polyolefin Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Polyolefin Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Polyolefin Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Polyolefin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Arkema

6.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.1.2 Arkema Overview

6.1.3 Arkema Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Arkema Polyolefin Product Description

6.1.5 Arkema Recent Developments

6.2 CNPC

6.2.1 CNPC Corporation Information

6.2.2 CNPC Overview

6.2.3 CNPC Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 CNPC Polyolefin Product Description

6.2.5 CNPC Recent Developments

6.3 ExxonMobil

6.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

6.3.2 ExxonMobil Overview

6.3.3 ExxonMobil Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 ExxonMobil Polyolefin Product Description

6.3.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments

6.4 LyondellBasell

6.4.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

6.4.2 LyondellBasell Overview

6.4.3 LyondellBasell Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 LyondellBasell Polyolefin Product Description

6.4.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments

6.5 SABIC

6.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

6.5.2 SABIC Overview

6.5.3 SABIC Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 SABIC Polyolefin Product Description

6.5.5 SABIC Recent Developments

6.6 Braskem

6.6.1 Braskem Corporation Information

6.6.2 Braskem Overview

6.6.3 Braskem Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Braskem Polyolefin Product Description

6.6.5 Braskem Recent Developments

6.7 Borealis

6.7.1 Borealis Corporation Information

6.7.2 Borealis Overview

6.7.3 Borealis Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Borealis Polyolefin Product Description

6.7.5 Borealis Recent Developments

6.8 Borouge

6.8.1 Borouge Corporation Information

6.8.2 Borouge Overview

6.8.3 Borouge Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Borouge Polyolefin Product Description

6.8.5 Borouge Recent Developments

6.9 Chevron Phillips Chemical

6.9.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

6.9.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Overview

6.9.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Polyolefin Product Description

6.9.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Developments

6.10 Formosa Plastics

6.10.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

6.10.2 Formosa Plastics Overview

6.10.3 Formosa Plastics Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Formosa Plastics Polyolefin Product Description

6.10.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments

6.11 INEOS

6.11.1 INEOS Corporation Information

6.11.2 INEOS Overview

6.11.3 INEOS Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 INEOS Polyolefin Product Description

6.11.5 INEOS Recent Developments

6.12 Reliance Industries (RIL)

6.12.1 Reliance Industries (RIL) Corporation Information

6.12.2 Reliance Industries (RIL) Overview

6.12.3 Reliance Industries (RIL) Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Reliance Industries (RIL) Polyolefin Product Description

6.12.5 Reliance Industries (RIL) Recent Developments

6.13 Repsol

6.13.1 Repsol Corporation Information

6.13.2 Repsol Overview

6.13.3 Repsol Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Repsol Polyolefin Product Description

6.13.5 Repsol Recent Developments

6.14 Sasol

6.14.1 Sasol Corporation Information

6.14.2 Sasol Overview

6.14.3 Sasol Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Sasol Polyolefin Product Description

6.14.5 Sasol Recent Developments

6.15 Dow Chemical

6.15.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

6.15.2 Dow Chemical Overview

6.15.3 Dow Chemical Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Dow Chemical Polyolefin Product Description

6.15.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments

6.16 Total Plastics

6.16.1 Total Plastics Corporation Information

6.16.2 Total Plastics Overview

6.16.3 Total Plastics Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Total Plastics Polyolefin Product Description

6.16.5 Total Plastics Recent Developments

6.17 Sinopec

6.17.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

6.17.2 Sinopec Overview

6.17.3 Sinopec Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Sinopec Polyolefin Product Description

6.17.5 Sinopec Recent Developments

6.18 Ineos

6.18.1 Ineos Corporation Information

6.18.2 Ineos Overview

6.18.3 Ineos Polyolefin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Ineos Polyolefin Product Description

6.18.5 Ineos Recent Developments

7 United States Polyolefin Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Polyolefin Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Polyolefin Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Polyolefin Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Polyolefin Industry Value Chain

9.2 Polyolefin Upstream Market

9.3 Polyolefin Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Polyolefin Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

