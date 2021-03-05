Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | BASF, DowDuPont, Covestro

“

The report titled Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DowDuPont, Covestro, Celanese, SABIC, Solvay, LANXESS, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei, Evonik Industries, DSM Engineering Plastics, LyondellBasell Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Synthetic Rubber

Silicone Elastomer

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Car Powertrain System

Car Exterior

Car Interior



The Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.2.3 Polyamide

1.2.4 Polycarbonate

1.2.5 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

1.2.6 Synthetic Rubber

1.2.7 Silicone Elastomer

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Car Powertrain System

1.3.3 Car Exterior

1.3.4 Car Interior

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Restraints

3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales

3.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.2.5 DowDuPont Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.3 Covestro

12.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Covestro Overview

12.3.3 Covestro Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Covestro Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.3.5 Covestro Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Covestro Recent Developments

12.4 Celanese

12.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.4.2 Celanese Overview

12.4.3 Celanese Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Celanese Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.4.5 Celanese Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Celanese Recent Developments

12.5 SABIC

12.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.5.2 SABIC Overview

12.5.3 SABIC Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SABIC Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.5.5 SABIC Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SABIC Recent Developments

12.6 Solvay

12.6.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.6.2 Solvay Overview

12.6.3 Solvay Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Solvay Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.6.5 Solvay Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Solvay Recent Developments

12.7 LANXESS

12.7.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.7.2 LANXESS Overview

12.7.3 LANXESS Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LANXESS Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.7.5 LANXESS Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 LANXESS Recent Developments

12.8 LG Chem

12.8.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.8.2 LG Chem Overview

12.8.3 LG Chem Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LG Chem Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.8.5 LG Chem Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.9 Asahi Kasei

12.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.9.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

12.9.3 Asahi Kasei Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Asahi Kasei Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.9.5 Asahi Kasei Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments

12.10 Evonik Industries

12.10.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Evonik Industries Overview

12.10.3 Evonik Industries Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Evonik Industries Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.10.5 Evonik Industries Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Evonik Industries Recent Developments

12.11 DSM Engineering Plastics

12.11.1 DSM Engineering Plastics Corporation Information

12.11.2 DSM Engineering Plastics Overview

12.11.3 DSM Engineering Plastics Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 DSM Engineering Plastics Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.11.5 DSM Engineering Plastics Recent Developments

12.12 LyondellBasell Industries

12.12.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 LyondellBasell Industries Overview

12.12.3 LyondellBasell Industries Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 LyondellBasell Industries Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Products and Services

12.12.5 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Distributors

13.5 Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”