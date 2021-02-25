Polymeric Foam Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2027 | BASF, Evonik, DOW

“

The report titled Global Polymeric Foam Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polymeric Foam market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polymeric Foam market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polymeric Foam market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polymeric Foam market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polymeric Foam report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polymeric Foam report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polymeric Foam market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polymeric Foam market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polymeric Foam market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polymeric Foam market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polymeric Foam market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Evonik, DOW, Armacell, Rogers, Huntsman, Saint-Gobain, Covestro, Trocellen GmbH, Sekisui Alveo, Abriso NV, Boyd Corporation, Sealed Air, JSP Corporation, The Vita Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Polypropylene Foam

Polyethylene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics Hardware

Sports & Leisure

Others



The Polymeric Foam Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polymeric Foam market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polymeric Foam market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polymeric Foam market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polymeric Foam industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polymeric Foam market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polymeric Foam market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polymeric Foam market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polymeric Foam Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymeric Foam Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polypropylene Foam

1.2.3 Polyethylene Foam

1.2.4 Polyurethane Foam

1.2.5 Polystyrene Foam

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymeric Foam Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Electronics Hardware

1.3.5 Sports & Leisure

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polymeric Foam Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polymeric Foam Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polymeric Foam Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polymeric Foam Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polymeric Foam Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polymeric Foam Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polymeric Foam Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polymeric Foam Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polymeric Foam Market Restraints

3 Global Polymeric Foam Sales

3.1 Global Polymeric Foam Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polymeric Foam Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polymeric Foam Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polymeric Foam Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polymeric Foam Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polymeric Foam Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polymeric Foam Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polymeric Foam Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polymeric Foam Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polymeric Foam Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polymeric Foam Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polymeric Foam Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polymeric Foam Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymeric Foam Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polymeric Foam Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polymeric Foam Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polymeric Foam Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymeric Foam Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polymeric Foam Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polymeric Foam Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polymeric Foam Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polymeric Foam Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polymeric Foam Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polymeric Foam Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polymeric Foam Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polymeric Foam Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polymeric Foam Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polymeric Foam Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polymeric Foam Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polymeric Foam Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polymeric Foam Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polymeric Foam Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polymeric Foam Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polymeric Foam Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polymeric Foam Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polymeric Foam Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polymeric Foam Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polymeric Foam Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polymeric Foam Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polymeric Foam Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polymeric Foam Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polymeric Foam Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polymeric Foam Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polymeric Foam Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polymeric Foam Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polymeric Foam Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polymeric Foam Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polymeric Foam Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polymeric Foam Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polymeric Foam Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polymeric Foam Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polymeric Foam Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polymeric Foam Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polymeric Foam Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polymeric Foam Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polymeric Foam Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polymeric Foam Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polymeric Foam Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polymeric Foam Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polymeric Foam Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Polymeric Foam Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Polymeric Foam Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polymeric Foam Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Polymeric Foam Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Polymeric Foam Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polymeric Foam Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Polymeric Foam Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polymeric Foam Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polymeric Foam Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polymeric Foam Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polymeric Foam Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polymeric Foam Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polymeric Foam Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Polymeric Foam Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Polymeric Foam Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polymeric Foam Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Polymeric Foam Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Polymeric Foam Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polymeric Foam Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Polymeric Foam Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Foam Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Evonik

12.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.2.2 Evonik Overview

12.2.3 Evonik Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Evonik Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.2.5 Evonik Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.3 DOW

12.3.1 DOW Corporation Information

12.3.2 DOW Overview

12.3.3 DOW Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DOW Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.3.5 DOW Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 DOW Recent Developments

12.4 Armacell

12.4.1 Armacell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Armacell Overview

12.4.3 Armacell Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Armacell Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.4.5 Armacell Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Armacell Recent Developments

12.5 Rogers

12.5.1 Rogers Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rogers Overview

12.5.3 Rogers Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rogers Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.5.5 Rogers Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Rogers Recent Developments

12.6 Huntsman

12.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huntsman Overview

12.6.3 Huntsman Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huntsman Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.6.5 Huntsman Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.7 Saint-Gobain

12.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.7.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.7.3 Saint-Gobain Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Saint-Gobain Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.7.5 Saint-Gobain Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

12.8 Covestro

12.8.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.8.2 Covestro Overview

12.8.3 Covestro Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Covestro Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.8.5 Covestro Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Covestro Recent Developments

12.9 Trocellen GmbH

12.9.1 Trocellen GmbH Corporation Information

12.9.2 Trocellen GmbH Overview

12.9.3 Trocellen GmbH Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Trocellen GmbH Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.9.5 Trocellen GmbH Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Trocellen GmbH Recent Developments

12.10 Sekisui Alveo

12.10.1 Sekisui Alveo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sekisui Alveo Overview

12.10.3 Sekisui Alveo Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sekisui Alveo Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.10.5 Sekisui Alveo Polymeric Foam SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Sekisui Alveo Recent Developments

12.11 Abriso NV

12.11.1 Abriso NV Corporation Information

12.11.2 Abriso NV Overview

12.11.3 Abriso NV Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Abriso NV Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.11.5 Abriso NV Recent Developments

12.12 Boyd Corporation

12.12.1 Boyd Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Boyd Corporation Overview

12.12.3 Boyd Corporation Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Boyd Corporation Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.12.5 Boyd Corporation Recent Developments

12.13 Sealed Air

12.13.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sealed Air Overview

12.13.3 Sealed Air Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sealed Air Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.13.5 Sealed Air Recent Developments

12.14 JSP Corporation

12.14.1 JSP Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 JSP Corporation Overview

12.14.3 JSP Corporation Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 JSP Corporation Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.14.5 JSP Corporation Recent Developments

12.15 The Vita Group

12.15.1 The Vita Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 The Vita Group Overview

12.15.3 The Vita Group Polymeric Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 The Vita Group Polymeric Foam Products and Services

12.15.5 The Vita Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polymeric Foam Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polymeric Foam Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polymeric Foam Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polymeric Foam Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polymeric Foam Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polymeric Foam Distributors

13.5 Polymeric Foam Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

