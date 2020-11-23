Polymeric Binders Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026 | BASF, Arkema, Wacker Chemie

“

The report titled Global Polymeric Binders Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polymeric Binders market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polymeric Binders market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polymeric Binders market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polymeric Binders market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polymeric Binders report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polymeric Binders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polymeric Binders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polymeric Binders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polymeric Binders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polymeric Binders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polymeric Binders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Arkema, Wacker Chemie, Celanese, Trinseo, Toagosei, Dow, Jatko, Synthomer, Zydex Industries, Bosson Union Tech (Beijing), Shandong Hearst Building Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate

Latex

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Architectural Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Textile & Carpets

Paper & Board

Others



The Polymeric Binders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polymeric Binders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polymeric Binders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polymeric Binders market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polymeric Binders industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polymeric Binders market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polymeric Binders market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polymeric Binders market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polymeric Binders Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymeric Binders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic

1.4.3 Vinyl Acetate

1.2.4 Latex

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymeric Binders Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Architectural Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.4 Textile & Carpets

1.3.5 Paper & Board

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polymeric Binders Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polymeric Binders Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polymeric Binders, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Polymeric Binders Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Polymeric Binders Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Polymeric Binders Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polymeric Binders Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polymeric Binders Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polymeric Binders Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Polymeric Binders Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Polymeric Binders Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Polymeric Binders Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymeric Binders Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Polymeric Binders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Polymeric Binders Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Polymeric Binders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Polymeric Binders Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polymeric Binders Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polymeric Binders Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Polymeric Binders Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Polymeric Binders Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Polymeric Binders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Polymeric Binders Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Polymeric Binders Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Polymeric Binders Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Polymeric Binders Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Polymeric Binders Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Polymeric Binders Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Polymeric Binders Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Polymeric Binders Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polymeric Binders Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polymeric Binders Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Polymeric Binders Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Polymeric Binders Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Polymeric Binders Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Polymeric Binders Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Polymeric Binders Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Polymeric Binders Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Polymeric Binders Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Polymeric Binders Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Binders Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Binders Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Binders Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Arkema

11.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.2.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Arkema Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.2.5 Arkema Related Developments

11.3 Wacker Chemie

11.3.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

11.3.2 Wacker Chemie Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Wacker Chemie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Wacker Chemie Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.3.5 Wacker Chemie Related Developments

11.4 Celanese

11.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

11.4.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Celanese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Celanese Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.4.5 Celanese Related Developments

11.5 Trinseo

11.5.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

11.5.2 Trinseo Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Trinseo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Trinseo Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.5.5 Trinseo Related Developments

11.6 Toagosei

11.6.1 Toagosei Corporation Information

11.6.2 Toagosei Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Toagosei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Toagosei Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.6.5 Toagosei Related Developments

11.7 Dow

11.7.1 Dow Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Dow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Dow Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.7.5 Dow Related Developments

11.8 Jatko

11.8.1 Jatko Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jatko Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Jatko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Jatko Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.8.5 Jatko Related Developments

11.9 Synthomer

11.9.1 Synthomer Corporation Information

11.9.2 Synthomer Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Synthomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Synthomer Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.9.5 Synthomer Related Developments

11.10 Zydex Industries

11.10.1 Zydex Industries Corporation Information

11.10.2 Zydex Industries Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Zydex Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Zydex Industries Polymeric Binders Products Offered

11.10.5 Zydex Industries Related Developments

11.12 Shandong Hearst Building Material

11.12.1 Shandong Hearst Building Material Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shandong Hearst Building Material Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Shandong Hearst Building Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Shandong Hearst Building Material Products Offered

11.12.5 Shandong Hearst Building Material Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Polymeric Binders Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Polymeric Binders Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Polymeric Binders Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Polymeric Binders Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Polymeric Binders Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Polymeric Binders Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Polymeric Binders Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Polymeric Binders Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Polymeric Binders Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Polymeric Binders Market Challenges

13.3 Polymeric Binders Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Polymeric Binders Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Polymeric Binders Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polymeric Binders Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

