Polymer Foam Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | BASF, Armacell, Arkema

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Polymer Foam Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polymer Foam report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polymer Foam market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polymer Foam market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polymer Foam market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polymer Foam market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polymer Foam market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Armacell, Arkema, Dow Chemical, Rogers Communications, Mitsui Chemicals, Huntsman International, FXI Innovations, Recticel, Foam Partner, Europur, Woodbridge Group, Zotefoams, The Vita Group, JSP, Evonik, Boyd, SABIC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

PVC

Phenolic

Polyolefin (PO)

Melamine

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Furniture & Bedding

Automotive

Footwear, Sports & Recreational

Others



The Polymer Foam Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polymer Foam market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polymer Foam market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymer Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Polymer Foam Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Polymer Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Polymer Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Polymer Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Polymer Foam Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymer Foam Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Polymer Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Polymer Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Polymer Foam Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Polymer Foam Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Foam Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Polymer Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Foam Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Polymer Foam Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Foam Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Polyurethane (PU)

4.1.3 Polystyrene (PS)

4.1.4 PVC

4.1.5 Phenolic

4.1.6 Polyolefin (PO)

4.1.7 Melamine

4.1.8 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Polymer Foam Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Packaging

5.1.3 Building & Construction

5.1.4 Furniture & Bedding

5.1.5 Automotive

5.1.6 Footwear, Sports & Recreational

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Polymer Foam Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Overview

6.1.3 BASF Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BASF Polymer Foam Product Description

6.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

6.2 Armacell

6.2.1 Armacell Corporation Information

6.2.2 Armacell Overview

6.2.3 Armacell Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Armacell Polymer Foam Product Description

6.2.5 Armacell Recent Developments

6.3 Arkema

6.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.3.2 Arkema Overview

6.3.3 Arkema Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Arkema Polymer Foam Product Description

6.3.5 Arkema Recent Developments

6.4 Dow Chemical

6.4.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dow Chemical Overview

6.4.3 Dow Chemical Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Dow Chemical Polymer Foam Product Description

6.4.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments

6.5 Rogers Communications

6.5.1 Rogers Communications Corporation Information

6.5.2 Rogers Communications Overview

6.5.3 Rogers Communications Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Rogers Communications Polymer Foam Product Description

6.5.5 Rogers Communications Recent Developments

6.6 Mitsui Chemicals

6.6.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview

6.6.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polymer Foam Product Description

6.6.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

6.7 Huntsman International

6.7.1 Huntsman International Corporation Information

6.7.2 Huntsman International Overview

6.7.3 Huntsman International Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Huntsman International Polymer Foam Product Description

6.7.5 Huntsman International Recent Developments

6.8 FXI Innovations

6.8.1 FXI Innovations Corporation Information

6.8.2 FXI Innovations Overview

6.8.3 FXI Innovations Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 FXI Innovations Polymer Foam Product Description

6.8.5 FXI Innovations Recent Developments

6.9 Recticel

6.9.1 Recticel Corporation Information

6.9.2 Recticel Overview

6.9.3 Recticel Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Recticel Polymer Foam Product Description

6.9.5 Recticel Recent Developments

6.10 Foam Partner

6.10.1 Foam Partner Corporation Information

6.10.2 Foam Partner Overview

6.10.3 Foam Partner Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Foam Partner Polymer Foam Product Description

6.10.5 Foam Partner Recent Developments

6.11 Europur

6.11.1 Europur Corporation Information

6.11.2 Europur Overview

6.11.3 Europur Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Europur Polymer Foam Product Description

6.11.5 Europur Recent Developments

6.12 Woodbridge Group

6.12.1 Woodbridge Group Corporation Information

6.12.2 Woodbridge Group Overview

6.12.3 Woodbridge Group Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Woodbridge Group Polymer Foam Product Description

6.12.5 Woodbridge Group Recent Developments

6.13 Zotefoams

6.13.1 Zotefoams Corporation Information

6.13.2 Zotefoams Overview

6.13.3 Zotefoams Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Zotefoams Polymer Foam Product Description

6.13.5 Zotefoams Recent Developments

6.14 The Vita Group

6.14.1 The Vita Group Corporation Information

6.14.2 The Vita Group Overview

6.14.3 The Vita Group Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 The Vita Group Polymer Foam Product Description

6.14.5 The Vita Group Recent Developments

6.15 JSP

6.15.1 JSP Corporation Information

6.15.2 JSP Overview

6.15.3 JSP Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 JSP Polymer Foam Product Description

6.15.5 JSP Recent Developments

6.16 Evonik

6.16.1 Evonik Corporation Information

6.16.2 Evonik Overview

6.16.3 Evonik Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Evonik Polymer Foam Product Description

6.16.5 Evonik Recent Developments

6.17 Boyd

6.17.1 Boyd Corporation Information

6.17.2 Boyd Overview

6.17.3 Boyd Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Boyd Polymer Foam Product Description

6.17.5 Boyd Recent Developments

6.18 SABIC

6.18.1 SABIC Corporation Information

6.18.2 SABIC Overview

6.18.3 SABIC Polymer Foam Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 SABIC Polymer Foam Product Description

6.18.5 SABIC Recent Developments

7 United States Polymer Foam Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Polymer Foam Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Polymer Foam Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Polymer Foam Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Polymer Foam Industry Value Chain

9.2 Polymer Foam Upstream Market

9.3 Polymer Foam Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Polymer Foam Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

