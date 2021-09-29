Polymer Bonded Magnet Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Galaxy Magnets, Zhong Ke San Huan, Daido Electronics

“

The report titled Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polymer Bonded Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polymer Bonded Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Galaxy Magnets, Zhong Ke San Huan, Daido Electronics, Magnequench International, IMA, NINGBO YUNSHENG, Arnold Magnetic. Technologies, TDK, MS-Schramberg, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics, Sen Long Corporation, Jiangmen Magsource New Material, Advanced Technology & Materials

Market Segmentation by Product:

Injection magnet

Pressed magnet



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile

Electrical and Electronics

Household appliances

Medical and Healthcare equipment



The Polymer Bonded Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polymer Bonded Magnet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polymer Bonded Magnet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polymer Bonded Magnet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Injection magnet

1.2.3 Pressed magnet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Household appliances

1.3.5 Medical and Healthcare equipment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Production

2.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Japan

2.7 China

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 India

3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polymer Bonded Magnet Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Bonded Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Galaxy Magnets

12.1.1 Galaxy Magnets Corporation Information

12.1.2 Galaxy Magnets Overview

12.1.3 Galaxy Magnets Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Galaxy Magnets Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.1.5 Galaxy Magnets Recent Developments

12.2 Zhong Ke San Huan

12.2.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Overview

12.2.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.2.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Developments

12.3 Daido Electronics

12.3.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Daido Electronics Overview

12.3.3 Daido Electronics Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Daido Electronics Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.3.5 Daido Electronics Recent Developments

12.4 Magnequench International

12.4.1 Magnequench International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Magnequench International Overview

12.4.3 Magnequench International Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Magnequench International Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.4.5 Magnequench International Recent Developments

12.5 IMA

12.5.1 IMA Corporation Information

12.5.2 IMA Overview

12.5.3 IMA Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 IMA Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.5.5 IMA Recent Developments

12.6 NINGBO YUNSHENG

12.6.1 NINGBO YUNSHENG Corporation Information

12.6.2 NINGBO YUNSHENG Overview

12.6.3 NINGBO YUNSHENG Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NINGBO YUNSHENG Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.6.5 NINGBO YUNSHENG Recent Developments

12.7 Arnold Magnetic. Technologies

12.7.1 Arnold Magnetic. Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Arnold Magnetic. Technologies Overview

12.7.3 Arnold Magnetic. Technologies Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Arnold Magnetic. Technologies Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.7.5 Arnold Magnetic. Technologies Recent Developments

12.8 TDK

12.8.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.8.2 TDK Overview

12.8.3 TDK Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TDK Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.8.5 TDK Recent Developments

12.9 MS-Schramberg

12.9.1 MS-Schramberg Corporation Information

12.9.2 MS-Schramberg Overview

12.9.3 MS-Schramberg Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 MS-Schramberg Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.9.5 MS-Schramberg Recent Developments

12.10 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics

12.10.1 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Overview

12.10.3 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.10.5 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Recent Developments

12.11 Sen Long Corporation

12.11.1 Sen Long Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sen Long Corporation Overview

12.11.3 Sen Long Corporation Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sen Long Corporation Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.11.5 Sen Long Corporation Recent Developments

12.12 Jiangmen Magsource New Material

12.12.1 Jiangmen Magsource New Material Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangmen Magsource New Material Overview

12.12.3 Jiangmen Magsource New Material Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangmen Magsource New Material Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.12.5 Jiangmen Magsource New Material Recent Developments

12.13 Advanced Technology & Materials

12.13.1 Advanced Technology & Materials Corporation Information

12.13.2 Advanced Technology & Materials Overview

12.13.3 Advanced Technology & Materials Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Advanced Technology & Materials Polymer Bonded Magnet Product Description

12.13.5 Advanced Technology & Materials Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polymer Bonded Magnet Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polymer Bonded Magnet Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polymer Bonded Magnet Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polymer Bonded Magnet Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polymer Bonded Magnet Distributors

13.5 Polymer Bonded Magnet Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polymer Bonded Magnet Industry Trends

14.2 Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Drivers

14.3 Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Challenges

14.4 Polymer Bonded Magnet Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polymer Bonded Magnet Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”