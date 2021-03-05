Polymer Adhesives Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2027 | DuPont, 3M, Master Bond, Bostik, H.B. Fuller

“

The report titled Global Polymer Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polymer Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polymer Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polymer Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polymer Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polymer Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polymer Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polymer Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polymer Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polymer Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polymer Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polymer Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, 3M, Master Bond, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, ITW, Lanxess, Evostik, Henkel, Heraeus, Spunfab, Permabond, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory

Market Segmentation by Product: Water-based Adhesives

Solvent-based Adhesives

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Goods

Electronics

Furniture

Packaging & Printing

Other



The Polymer Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polymer Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polymer Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polymer Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polymer Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polymer Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polymer Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polymer Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polymer Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Polymer Adhesives Product Scope

1.2 Polymer Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Water-based Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent-based Adhesives

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Polymer Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Furniture

1.3.5 Packaging & Printing

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Polymer Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Polymer Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Polymer Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Polymer Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Polymer Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Polymer Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Polymer Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Polymer Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polymer Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polymer Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polymer Adhesives as of 2020)

3.4 Global Polymer Adhesives Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Polymer Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polymer Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Polymer Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Polymer Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Polymer Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Polymer Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 125 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 125 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Polymer Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Polymer Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 154 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 154 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Polymer Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Polymer Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Polymer Adhesives Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Polymer Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Polymer Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Polymer Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polymer Adhesives Business

12.1 DuPont

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuPont Business Overview

12.1.3 DuPont Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuPont Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Business Overview

12.2.3 3M Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 3M Recent Development

12.3 Master Bond

12.3.1 Master Bond Corporation Information

12.3.2 Master Bond Business Overview

12.3.3 Master Bond Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Master Bond Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 Master Bond Recent Development

12.4 Bostik

12.4.1 Bostik Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bostik Business Overview

12.4.3 Bostik Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bostik Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 Bostik Recent Development

12.5 H.B. Fuller

12.5.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.5.2 H.B. Fuller Business Overview

12.5.3 H.B. Fuller Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 H.B. Fuller Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

12.6 ITW

12.6.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.6.2 ITW Business Overview

12.6.3 ITW Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ITW Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 ITW Recent Development

12.7 Lanxess

12.7.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lanxess Business Overview

12.7.3 Lanxess Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lanxess Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.8 Evostik

12.8.1 Evostik Corporation Information

12.8.2 Evostik Business Overview

12.8.3 Evostik Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Evostik Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 Evostik Recent Development

12.9 Henkel

12.9.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Henkel Business Overview

12.9.3 Henkel Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Henkel Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.10 Heraeus

12.10.1 Heraeus Corporation Information

12.10.2 Heraeus Business Overview

12.10.3 Heraeus Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Heraeus Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 Heraeus Recent Development

12.11 Spunfab

12.11.1 Spunfab Corporation Information

12.11.2 Spunfab Business Overview

12.11.3 Spunfab Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Spunfab Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.11.5 Spunfab Recent Development

12.12 Permabond

12.12.1 Permabond Corporation Information

12.12.2 Permabond Business Overview

12.12.3 Permabond Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Permabond Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.12.5 Permabond Recent Development

12.13 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

12.13.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Corporation Information

12.13.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Business Overview

12.13.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.13.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Recent Development

12.14 Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory

12.14.1 Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory Business Overview

12.14.3 Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory Polymer Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory Polymer Adhesives Products Offered

12.14.5 Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory Recent Development

13 Polymer Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Polymer Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polymer Adhesives

13.4 Polymer Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Polymer Adhesives Distributors List

14.3 Polymer Adhesives Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Polymer Adhesives Market Trends

15.2 Polymer Adhesives Drivers

15.3 Polymer Adhesives Market Challenges

15.4 Polymer Adhesives Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”