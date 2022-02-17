Polylactide Acid Market 2022 Global Analytical Study, Growth Strategies, Size, Product Type, End User, Geography and Competitive Analysis to 2028 | BASF, DOW Chemical, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Polylactide Acid Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polylactide Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polylactide Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polylactide Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polylactide Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polylactide Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polylactide Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, DOW Chemical, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Metabolix Inc, BioAmber, Genomatica, Cobalt Technologies, Myriant, BioMCN, Corbion N.V., NatureWorks, Mitsubishi Chemical, Braskem

Market Segmentation by Product:

From Corn Starch

From Tapioca Roots

From Sugarcane

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Packing

Agriculture

Medical

Textile

Others

The Polylactide Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polylactide Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polylactide Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Polylactide Acid market expansion?

What will be the global Polylactide Acid market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Polylactide Acid market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Polylactide Acid market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Polylactide Acid market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Polylactide Acid market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polylactide Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polylactide Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polylactide Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polylactide Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polylactide Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polylactide Acid in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polylactide Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polylactide Acid Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polylactide Acid Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polylactide Acid Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polylactide Acid Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polylactide Acid Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polylactide Acid Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 From Corn Starch

2.1.2 From Tapioca Roots

2.1.3 From Sugarcane

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polylactide Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polylactide Acid Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polylactide Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polylactide Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polylactide Acid Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packing

3.1.2 Agriculture

3.1.3 Medical

3.1.4 Textile

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polylactide Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polylactide Acid Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polylactide Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polylactide Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polylactide Acid Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polylactide Acid Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polylactide Acid Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polylactide Acid Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polylactide Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polylactide Acid Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polylactide Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polylactide Acid in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polylactide Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polylactide Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polylactide Acid Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polylactide Acid Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polylactide Acid Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polylactide Acid Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polylactide Acid Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polylactide Acid Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polylactide Acid Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polylactide Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polylactide Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polylactide Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polylactide Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polylactide Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polylactide Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 DOW Chemical

7.2.1 DOW Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 DOW Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DOW Chemical Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DOW Chemical Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.2.5 DOW Chemical Recent Development

7.3 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

7.3.1 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.3.5 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Recent Development

7.4 Metabolix Inc

7.4.1 Metabolix Inc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Metabolix Inc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Metabolix Inc Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Metabolix Inc Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.4.5 Metabolix Inc Recent Development

7.5 BioAmber

7.5.1 BioAmber Corporation Information

7.5.2 BioAmber Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BioAmber Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BioAmber Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.5.5 BioAmber Recent Development

7.6 Genomatica

7.6.1 Genomatica Corporation Information

7.6.2 Genomatica Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Genomatica Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Genomatica Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.6.5 Genomatica Recent Development

7.7 Cobalt Technologies

7.7.1 Cobalt Technologies Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cobalt Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Cobalt Technologies Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Cobalt Technologies Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.7.5 Cobalt Technologies Recent Development

7.8 Myriant

7.8.1 Myriant Corporation Information

7.8.2 Myriant Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Myriant Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Myriant Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.8.5 Myriant Recent Development

7.9 BioMCN

7.9.1 BioMCN Corporation Information

7.9.2 BioMCN Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BioMCN Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BioMCN Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.9.5 BioMCN Recent Development

7.10 Corbion N.V.

7.10.1 Corbion N.V. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Corbion N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Corbion N.V. Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Corbion N.V. Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.10.5 Corbion N.V. Recent Development

7.11 NatureWorks

7.11.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

7.11.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NatureWorks Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NatureWorks Polylactide Acid Products Offered

7.11.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

7.12 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.13 Braskem

7.13.1 Braskem Corporation Information

7.13.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Braskem Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Braskem Products Offered

7.13.5 Braskem Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polylactide Acid Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polylactide Acid Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polylactide Acid Distributors

8.3 Polylactide Acid Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polylactide Acid Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polylactide Acid Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polylactide Acid Distributors

8.5 Polylactide Acid Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

