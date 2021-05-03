Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Kingspan, Metecno, NCI Building Systems

“

The report titled Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kingspan, Metecno, NCI Building Systems, Assan Panel, Isopan, ArcelorMittal, TATA Steel, Romakowski, Lattonedil, Silex, Marcegaglia, Ruukki, Italpannelli, Tonmat, Nucor Building Systems, Changzhou Jingxue, Alubel, Zhongjie Group, BCOMS, TENAX PANEL

Market Segmentation by Product: Thickness below 51 mm

Thickness 51 mm-100 mm

Thickness above 100mm



Market Segmentation by Application: Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage



The Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Thickness below 51 mm

1.2.3 Thickness 51 mm-100 mm

1.2.4 Thickness above 100mm

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building Wall

1.3.3 Building Roof

1.3.4 Cold Storage

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Restraints

3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales

3.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kingspan

12.1.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kingspan Overview

12.1.3 Kingspan Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kingspan Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.1.5 Kingspan Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Kingspan Recent Developments

12.2 Metecno

12.2.1 Metecno Corporation Information

12.2.2 Metecno Overview

12.2.3 Metecno Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Metecno Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.2.5 Metecno Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Metecno Recent Developments

12.3 NCI Building Systems

12.3.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 NCI Building Systems Overview

12.3.3 NCI Building Systems Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NCI Building Systems Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.3.5 NCI Building Systems Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 NCI Building Systems Recent Developments

12.4 Assan Panel

12.4.1 Assan Panel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Assan Panel Overview

12.4.3 Assan Panel Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Assan Panel Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.4.5 Assan Panel Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Assan Panel Recent Developments

12.5 Isopan

12.5.1 Isopan Corporation Information

12.5.2 Isopan Overview

12.5.3 Isopan Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Isopan Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.5.5 Isopan Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Isopan Recent Developments

12.6 ArcelorMittal

12.6.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.6.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

12.6.3 ArcelorMittal Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ArcelorMittal Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.6.5 ArcelorMittal Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

12.7 TATA Steel

12.7.1 TATA Steel Corporation Information

12.7.2 TATA Steel Overview

12.7.3 TATA Steel Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TATA Steel Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.7.5 TATA Steel Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 TATA Steel Recent Developments

12.8 Romakowski

12.8.1 Romakowski Corporation Information

12.8.2 Romakowski Overview

12.8.3 Romakowski Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Romakowski Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.8.5 Romakowski Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Romakowski Recent Developments

12.9 Lattonedil

12.9.1 Lattonedil Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lattonedil Overview

12.9.3 Lattonedil Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lattonedil Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.9.5 Lattonedil Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Lattonedil Recent Developments

12.10 Silex

12.10.1 Silex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Silex Overview

12.10.3 Silex Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Silex Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.10.5 Silex Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Silex Recent Developments

12.11 Marcegaglia

12.11.1 Marcegaglia Corporation Information

12.11.2 Marcegaglia Overview

12.11.3 Marcegaglia Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Marcegaglia Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.11.5 Marcegaglia Recent Developments

12.12 Ruukki

12.12.1 Ruukki Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ruukki Overview

12.12.3 Ruukki Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ruukki Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.12.5 Ruukki Recent Developments

12.13 Italpannelli

12.13.1 Italpannelli Corporation Information

12.13.2 Italpannelli Overview

12.13.3 Italpannelli Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Italpannelli Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.13.5 Italpannelli Recent Developments

12.14 Tonmat

12.14.1 Tonmat Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tonmat Overview

12.14.3 Tonmat Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tonmat Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.14.5 Tonmat Recent Developments

12.15 Nucor Building Systems

12.15.1 Nucor Building Systems Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nucor Building Systems Overview

12.15.3 Nucor Building Systems Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nucor Building Systems Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.15.5 Nucor Building Systems Recent Developments

12.16 Changzhou Jingxue

12.16.1 Changzhou Jingxue Corporation Information

12.16.2 Changzhou Jingxue Overview

12.16.3 Changzhou Jingxue Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Changzhou Jingxue Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.16.5 Changzhou Jingxue Recent Developments

12.17 Alubel

12.17.1 Alubel Corporation Information

12.17.2 Alubel Overview

12.17.3 Alubel Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Alubel Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.17.5 Alubel Recent Developments

12.18 Zhongjie Group

12.18.1 Zhongjie Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zhongjie Group Overview

12.18.3 Zhongjie Group Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zhongjie Group Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.18.5 Zhongjie Group Recent Developments

12.19 BCOMS

12.19.1 BCOMS Corporation Information

12.19.2 BCOMS Overview

12.19.3 BCOMS Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 BCOMS Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.19.5 BCOMS Recent Developments

12.20 TENAX PANEL

12.20.1 TENAX PANEL Corporation Information

12.20.2 TENAX PANEL Overview

12.20.3 TENAX PANEL Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 TENAX PANEL Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Products and Services

12.20.5 TENAX PANEL Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Distributors

13.5 Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR) Sandwich Panel Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”