Polyimide (PI) Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries

The report titled Global Polyimide (PI) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyimide (PI) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyimide (PI) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyimide (PI) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyimide (PI) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyimide (PI) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyimide (PI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyimide (PI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyimide (PI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyimide (PI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyimide (PI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyimide (PI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Technology, SKCKOLONPI, Mitsui Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Saint-Gobain, Evonik, HiPolyking, Qinyang Tianyi Chemical, Honghu Shuangma, Changzhou Sunchem, Huaqiang Insulating Materials, Qianfeng, Jiangsu Yabao, Shanghai Qianfeng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plastic

Film

Resin

Coating

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electrical Industry

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others



The Polyimide (PI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyimide (PI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyimide (PI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyimide (PI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyimide (PI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyimide (PI) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyimide (PI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyimide (PI) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyimide (PI) Market Overview

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Product Scope

1.2 Polyimide (PI) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Film

1.2.4 Resin

1.2.5 Coating

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Polyimide (PI) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Electrical Industry

1.3.3 Aerospace Industry

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.3.5 Medical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Polyimide (PI) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Polyimide (PI) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyimide (PI) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polyimide (PI) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyimide (PI) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Polyimide (PI) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Polyimide (PI) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 138 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Polyimide (PI) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 163 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 163 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Polyimide (PI) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Polyimide (PI) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Polyimide (PI) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyimide (PI) Business

12.1 DuPont

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuPont Business Overview

12.1.3 DuPont Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuPont Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.2 SABIC

12.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.2.2 SABIC Business Overview

12.2.3 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.2.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.3 Ube Industries

12.3.1 Ube Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ube Industries Business Overview

12.3.3 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.3.5 Ube Industries Recent Development

12.4 Kaneka Corporation

12.4.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kaneka Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.4.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Taimide Technology

12.5.1 Taimide Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Taimide Technology Business Overview

12.5.3 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.5.5 Taimide Technology Recent Development

12.6 SKCKOLONPI

12.6.1 SKCKOLONPI Corporation Information

12.6.2 SKCKOLONPI Business Overview

12.6.3 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.6.5 SKCKOLONPI Recent Development

12.7 Mitsui Chemicals

12.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview

12.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

12.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Business Overview

12.8.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Development

12.9 Asahi Kasei

12.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.9.2 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

12.9.3 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.9.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.10 Saint-Gobain

12.10.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.10.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

12.10.3 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.11 Evonik

12.11.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.11.2 Evonik Business Overview

12.11.3 Evonik Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Evonik Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.11.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.12 HiPolyking

12.12.1 HiPolyking Corporation Information

12.12.2 HiPolyking Business Overview

12.12.3 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.12.5 HiPolyking Recent Development

12.13 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

12.13.1 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Corporation Information

12.13.2 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Business Overview

12.13.3 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.13.5 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Recent Development

12.14 Honghu Shuangma

12.14.1 Honghu Shuangma Corporation Information

12.14.2 Honghu Shuangma Business Overview

12.14.3 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.14.5 Honghu Shuangma Recent Development

12.15 Changzhou Sunchem

12.15.1 Changzhou Sunchem Corporation Information

12.15.2 Changzhou Sunchem Business Overview

12.15.3 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.15.5 Changzhou Sunchem Recent Development

12.16 Huaqiang Insulating Materials

12.16.1 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Corporation Information

12.16.2 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Business Overview

12.16.3 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.16.5 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Recent Development

12.17 Qianfeng

12.17.1 Qianfeng Corporation Information

12.17.2 Qianfeng Business Overview

12.17.3 Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.17.5 Qianfeng Recent Development

12.18 Jiangsu Yabao

12.18.1 Jiangsu Yabao Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jiangsu Yabao Business Overview

12.18.3 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.18.5 Jiangsu Yabao Recent Development

12.19 Shanghai Qianfeng

12.19.1 Shanghai Qianfeng Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shanghai Qianfeng Business Overview

12.19.3 Shanghai Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Shanghai Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

12.19.5 Shanghai Qianfeng Recent Development

13 Polyimide (PI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Polyimide (PI) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyimide (PI)

13.4 Polyimide (PI) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Polyimide (PI) Distributors List

14.3 Polyimide (PI) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Polyimide (PI) Market Trends

15.2 Polyimide (PI) Drivers

15.3 Polyimide (PI) Market Challenges

15.4 Polyimide (PI) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

