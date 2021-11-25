Polyimide (PI) Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2027 | DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries

“

The report titled Global Polyimide (PI) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyimide (PI) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyimide (PI) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyimide (PI) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyimide (PI) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyimide (PI) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyimide (PI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyimide (PI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyimide (PI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyimide (PI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyimide (PI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyimide (PI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Technology, SKCKOLONPI, Mitsui Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Saint-Gobain, Evonik, HiPolyking, Qinyang Tianyi Chemical, Honghu Shuangma, Changzhou Sunchem, Huaqiang Insulating Materials, Qianfeng, Jiangsu Yabao, Shanghai Qianfeng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plastic

Film

Resin

Coating

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electrical Industry

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others



The Polyimide (PI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyimide (PI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyimide (PI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyimide (PI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyimide (PI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyimide (PI) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyimide (PI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyimide (PI) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyimide (PI) Market Overview

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Product Overview

1.2 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plastic

1.2.2 Film

1.2.3 Resin

1.2.4 Coating

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyimide (PI) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyimide (PI) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyimide (PI) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyimide (PI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyimide (PI) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyimide (PI) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyimide (PI) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyimide (PI) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Polyimide (PI) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Polyimide (PI) by Application

4.1 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electrical Industry

4.1.2 Aerospace Industry

4.1.3 Automotive Industry

4.1.4 Medical Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Polyimide (PI) by Country

5.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Polyimide (PI) by Country

6.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Polyimide (PI) by Country

8.1 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyimide (PI) Business

10.1 DuPont

10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DuPont Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DuPont Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.2 SABIC

10.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.2.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.2.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.3 Ube Industries

10.3.1 Ube Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ube Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.3.5 Ube Industries Recent Development

10.4 Kaneka Corporation

10.4.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kaneka Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.4.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Taimide Technology

10.5.1 Taimide Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Taimide Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.5.5 Taimide Technology Recent Development

10.6 SKCKOLONPI

10.6.1 SKCKOLONPI Corporation Information

10.6.2 SKCKOLONPI Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.6.5 SKCKOLONPI Recent Development

10.7 Mitsui Chemicals

10.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Asahi Kasei

10.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.9.2 Asahi Kasei Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.9.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.10 Saint-Gobain

10.10.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.10.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.11 Evonik

10.11.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.11.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Evonik Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Evonik Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.11.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.12 HiPolyking

10.12.1 HiPolyking Corporation Information

10.12.2 HiPolyking Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.12.5 HiPolyking Recent Development

10.13 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

10.13.1 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.13.5 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Recent Development

10.14 Honghu Shuangma

10.14.1 Honghu Shuangma Corporation Information

10.14.2 Honghu Shuangma Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.14.5 Honghu Shuangma Recent Development

10.15 Changzhou Sunchem

10.15.1 Changzhou Sunchem Corporation Information

10.15.2 Changzhou Sunchem Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.15.5 Changzhou Sunchem Recent Development

10.16 Huaqiang Insulating Materials

10.16.1 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Corporation Information

10.16.2 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.16.5 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Recent Development

10.17 Qianfeng

10.17.1 Qianfeng Corporation Information

10.17.2 Qianfeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.17.5 Qianfeng Recent Development

10.18 Jiangsu Yabao

10.18.1 Jiangsu Yabao Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jiangsu Yabao Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.18.5 Jiangsu Yabao Recent Development

10.19 Shanghai Qianfeng

10.19.1 Shanghai Qianfeng Corporation Information

10.19.2 Shanghai Qianfeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Shanghai Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Shanghai Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.19.5 Shanghai Qianfeng Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyimide (PI) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyimide (PI) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Polyimide (PI) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Polyimide (PI) Distributors

12.3 Polyimide (PI) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”