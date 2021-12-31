Polyimide (PI) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Polyimide (PI) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyimide (PI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyimide (PI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyimide (PI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyimide (PI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyimide (PI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyimide (PI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Technology, SKCKOLONPI, Mitsui Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Saint-Gobain, Evonik, HiPolyking, Qinyang Tianyi Chemical, Honghu Shuangma, Changzhou Sunchem, Huaqiang Insulating Materials, Qianfeng, Jiangsu Yabao, Shanghai Qianfeng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plastic

Film

Resin

Coating

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electrical Industry

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others



The Polyimide (PI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyimide (PI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyimide (PI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Polyimide (PI) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyimide (PI)

1.2 Polyimide (PI) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Film

1.2.4 Resin

1.2.5 Coating

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Polyimide (PI) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electrical Industry

1.3.3 Aerospace Industry

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.3.5 Medical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Saudi Arabia Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 China Taiwan Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 South Korea Polyimide (PI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyimide (PI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyimide (PI) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polyimide (PI) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polyimide (PI) Production

3.4.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polyimide (PI) Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polyimide (PI) Production

3.6.1 China Polyimide (PI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polyimide (PI) Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyimide (PI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Saudi Arabia Polyimide (PI) Production

3.8.1 Saudi Arabia Polyimide (PI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Saudi Arabia Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 China Taiwan Polyimide (PI) Production

3.9.1 China Taiwan Polyimide (PI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 China Taiwan Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 South Korea Polyimide (PI) Production

3.10.1 South Korea Polyimide (PI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 South Korea Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DuPont Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SABIC

7.2.1 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.2.2 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ube Industries

7.3.1 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ube Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ube Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Kaneka Corporation

7.4.1 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Kaneka Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Taimide Technology

7.5.1 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Taimide Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Taimide Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SKCKOLONPI

7.6.1 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.6.2 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SKCKOLONPI Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SKCKOLONPI Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mitsui Chemicals

7.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

7.8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Asahi Kasei

7.9.1 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Saint-Gobain

7.10.1 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Evonik

7.11.1 Evonik Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Evonik Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Evonik Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 HiPolyking

7.12.1 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.12.2 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 HiPolyking Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 HiPolyking Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

7.13.1 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Honghu Shuangma

7.14.1 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Honghu Shuangma Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Honghu Shuangma Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Changzhou Sunchem

7.15.1 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Changzhou Sunchem Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Changzhou Sunchem Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Huaqiang Insulating Materials

7.16.1 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Qianfeng

7.17.1 Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Qianfeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Qianfeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Jiangsu Yabao

7.18.1 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Jiangsu Yabao Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Jiangsu Yabao Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Shanghai Qianfeng

7.19.1 Shanghai Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Shanghai Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Shanghai Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Shanghai Qianfeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Shanghai Qianfeng Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polyimide (PI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyimide (PI) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyimide (PI)

8.4 Polyimide (PI) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyimide (PI) Distributors List

9.3 Polyimide (PI) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polyimide (PI) Industry Trends

10.2 Polyimide (PI) Growth Drivers

10.3 Polyimide (PI) Market Challenges

10.4 Polyimide (PI) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyimide (PI) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polyimide (PI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polyimide (PI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polyimide (PI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Saudi Arabia Polyimide (PI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 China Taiwan Polyimide (PI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 South Korea Polyimide (PI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polyimide (PI)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide (PI) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide (PI) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide (PI) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide (PI) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyimide (PI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyimide (PI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyimide (PI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide (PI) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”