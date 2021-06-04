Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Analysis, Recent Trends And Regional Growth Forecast By Types And Applications 2021 |Centriforce Products Ltd, Clean Tech UK Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Centriforce Products Ltd, Clean Tech UK Ltd, Dennison Ltd, DS Smith, DutchPetRecycling, Foss Manufacturing LLC, G.E.T Recycling Co. Ltd, JFC Plastics Ltd, Krones AG, Libolon, Lotte Chemicals, M&G Chemicals, Petco.co.za, Phoenix Technologies, Placon (Ecostar), PolyQuest, Reliance Industries Limited, Repro-PET, UltrePET LLC, Verdeco Recycling Inc. Market Segment by Product Type:

PET Staple Fiber

PET Straps

PET Sheets or Films Market Segment by Application:

Food and Non-Food Packaging

Building Materials

Other Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling

1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Overview

1.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Product Scope

1.1.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 PET Staple Fiber

2.5 PET Straps

2.6 PET Sheets or Films 3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Food and Non-Food Packaging

3.5 Building Materials

3.6 Other 4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market

4.4 Global Top Players Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Centriforce Products Ltd

5.1.1 Centriforce Products Ltd Profile

5.1.2 Centriforce Products Ltd Main Business

5.1.3 Centriforce Products Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Centriforce Products Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Centriforce Products Ltd Recent Developments

5.2 Clean Tech UK Ltd

5.2.1 Clean Tech UK Ltd Profile

5.2.2 Clean Tech UK Ltd Main Business

5.2.3 Clean Tech UK Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Clean Tech UK Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Clean Tech UK Ltd Recent Developments

5.3 Dennison Ltd

5.5.1 Dennison Ltd Profile

5.3.2 Dennison Ltd Main Business

5.3.3 Dennison Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Dennison Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 DS Smith Recent Developments

5.4 DS Smith

5.4.1 DS Smith Profile

5.4.2 DS Smith Main Business

5.4.3 DS Smith Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 DS Smith Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 DS Smith Recent Developments

5.5 DutchPetRecycling

5.5.1 DutchPetRecycling Profile

5.5.2 DutchPetRecycling Main Business

5.5.3 DutchPetRecycling Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 DutchPetRecycling Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 DutchPetRecycling Recent Developments

5.6 Foss Manufacturing LLC

5.6.1 Foss Manufacturing LLC Profile

5.6.2 Foss Manufacturing LLC Main Business

5.6.3 Foss Manufacturing LLC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Foss Manufacturing LLC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Foss Manufacturing LLC Recent Developments

5.7 G.E.T Recycling Co. Ltd

5.7.1 G.E.T Recycling Co. Ltd Profile

5.7.2 G.E.T Recycling Co. Ltd Main Business

5.7.3 G.E.T Recycling Co. Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 G.E.T Recycling Co. Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 G.E.T Recycling Co. Ltd Recent Developments

5.8 JFC Plastics Ltd

5.8.1 JFC Plastics Ltd Profile

5.8.2 JFC Plastics Ltd Main Business

5.8.3 JFC Plastics Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 JFC Plastics Ltd Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 JFC Plastics Ltd Recent Developments

5.9 Krones AG

5.9.1 Krones AG Profile

5.9.2 Krones AG Main Business

5.9.3 Krones AG Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Krones AG Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Krones AG Recent Developments

5.10 Libolon

5.10.1 Libolon Profile

5.10.2 Libolon Main Business

5.10.3 Libolon Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Libolon Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Libolon Recent Developments

5.11 Lotte Chemicals

5.11.1 Lotte Chemicals Profile

5.11.2 Lotte Chemicals Main Business

5.11.3 Lotte Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Lotte Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Lotte Chemicals Recent Developments

5.12 M&G Chemicals

5.12.1 M&G Chemicals Profile

5.12.2 M&G Chemicals Main Business

5.12.3 M&G Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 M&G Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 M&G Chemicals Recent Developments

5.13 Petco.co.za

5.13.1 Petco.co.za Profile

5.13.2 Petco.co.za Main Business

5.13.3 Petco.co.za Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Petco.co.za Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Petco.co.za Recent Developments

5.14 Phoenix Technologies

5.14.1 Phoenix Technologies Profile

5.14.2 Phoenix Technologies Main Business

5.14.3 Phoenix Technologies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Phoenix Technologies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Phoenix Technologies Recent Developments

5.15 Placon (Ecostar)

5.15.1 Placon (Ecostar) Profile

5.15.2 Placon (Ecostar) Main Business

5.15.3 Placon (Ecostar) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Placon (Ecostar) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Placon (Ecostar) Recent Developments

5.16 PolyQuest

5.16.1 PolyQuest Profile

5.16.2 PolyQuest Main Business

5.16.3 PolyQuest Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 PolyQuest Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 PolyQuest Recent Developments

5.17 Reliance Industries Limited

5.17.1 Reliance Industries Limited Profile

5.17.2 Reliance Industries Limited Main Business

5.17.3 Reliance Industries Limited Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Reliance Industries Limited Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Reliance Industries Limited Recent Developments

5.18 Repro-PET

5.18.1 Repro-PET Profile

5.18.2 Repro-PET Main Business

5.18.3 Repro-PET Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Repro-PET Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Repro-PET Recent Developments

5.19 UltrePET LLC

5.19.1 UltrePET LLC Profile

5.19.2 UltrePET LLC Main Business

5.19.3 UltrePET LLC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 UltrePET LLC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 UltrePET LLC Recent Developments

5.20 Verdeco Recycling Inc.

5.20.1 Verdeco Recycling Inc. Profile

5.20.2 Verdeco Recycling Inc. Main Business

5.20.3 Verdeco Recycling Inc. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Verdeco Recycling Inc. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Verdeco Recycling Inc. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Dynamics

11.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Industry Trends

11.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Drivers

11.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Challenges

11.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Recycling Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

