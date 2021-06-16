Polyethylene Pipes Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027| WL Plastics, Wavin, Chinaust Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Polyethylene Pipes Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Polyethylene Pipes report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.
In order to understand all the components of the Polyethylene Pipes market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Polyethylene Pipes report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Polyethylene Pipes report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3096349/global-polyethylene-pipes-market
The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Polyethylene Pipes market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Polyethylene Pipes research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Polyethylene Pipes report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyethylene Pipes Market Research Report: WL Plastics, Wavin, Chinaust Group, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Dura-Line, Zhejiang Weixing, Junxing Pipe, Furukawa, Shandong Vicome Pipe, Ginde Pipe, POLYPLASTIC Group, Pipelife International, Lane Enterprises, Prinsco, Polypipe, Contech Engineered Solutions, Jain Irrigation Systems, Goody, Kazanorgsintez, Kangtai Pipe Industry, Flying W Plastics, Kubota ChemiX, COSMO I&D, Pacific Corrugated Pipe, Nandi Group, Blue Diamond Industries, Olayan Group, Nan Ya Plastics
Global Polyethylene Pipes Market by Type: HDPE Pipe, PE-RT Pipe, MDPE Pipe, PEX Pipe, LDPE Pipe
Global Polyethylene Pipes Market by Application: Sewage Systems, Water Supply, Oil and Gas, Residential, Agricultural Applications, Manufacturing, HVAC, Others
The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.
The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Polyethylene Pipes market?
What will be the size of the global Polyethylene Pipes market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Polyethylene Pipes market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Polyethylene Pipes market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Polyethylene Pipes market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3096349/global-polyethylene-pipes-market
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyethylene Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 HDPE Pipe
1.2.3 PE-RT Pipe
1.2.4 MDPE Pipe
1.2.5 PEX Pipe
1.2.6 LDPE Pipe
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Sewage Systems
1.3.3 Water Supply
1.3.4 Oil and Gas
1.3.5 Residential
1.3.6 Agricultural Applications
1.3.7 Manufacturing
1.3.8 HVAC
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production
2.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyethylene Pipes Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Polyethylene Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyethylene Pipes Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Polyethylene Pipes Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Polyethylene Pipes Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Polyethylene Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Polyethylene Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Pipes Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 WL Plastics
12.1.1 WL Plastics Corporation Information
12.1.2 WL Plastics Overview
12.1.3 WL Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 WL Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.1.5 WL Plastics Recent Developments
12.2 Wavin
12.2.1 Wavin Corporation Information
12.2.2 Wavin Overview
12.2.3 Wavin Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Wavin Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.2.5 Wavin Recent Developments
12.3 Chinaust Group
12.3.1 Chinaust Group Corporation Information
12.3.2 Chinaust Group Overview
12.3.3 Chinaust Group Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Chinaust Group Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.3.5 Chinaust Group Recent Developments
12.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu
12.4.1 Cangzhou Mingzhu Corporation Information
12.4.2 Cangzhou Mingzhu Overview
12.4.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.4.5 Cangzhou Mingzhu Recent Developments
12.5 Dura-Line
12.5.1 Dura-Line Corporation Information
12.5.2 Dura-Line Overview
12.5.3 Dura-Line Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Dura-Line Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.5.5 Dura-Line Recent Developments
12.6 Zhejiang Weixing
12.6.1 Zhejiang Weixing Corporation Information
12.6.2 Zhejiang Weixing Overview
12.6.3 Zhejiang Weixing Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Zhejiang Weixing Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.6.5 Zhejiang Weixing Recent Developments
12.7 Junxing Pipe
12.7.1 Junxing Pipe Corporation Information
12.7.2 Junxing Pipe Overview
12.7.3 Junxing Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Junxing Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.7.5 Junxing Pipe Recent Developments
12.8 Furukawa
12.8.1 Furukawa Corporation Information
12.8.2 Furukawa Overview
12.8.3 Furukawa Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Furukawa Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.8.5 Furukawa Recent Developments
12.9 Shandong Vicome Pipe
12.9.1 Shandong Vicome Pipe Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shandong Vicome Pipe Overview
12.9.3 Shandong Vicome Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shandong Vicome Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.9.5 Shandong Vicome Pipe Recent Developments
12.10 Ginde Pipe
12.10.1 Ginde Pipe Corporation Information
12.10.2 Ginde Pipe Overview
12.10.3 Ginde Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Ginde Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.10.5 Ginde Pipe Recent Developments
12.11 POLYPLASTIC Group
12.11.1 POLYPLASTIC Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 POLYPLASTIC Group Overview
12.11.3 POLYPLASTIC Group Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 POLYPLASTIC Group Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.11.5 POLYPLASTIC Group Recent Developments
12.12 Pipelife International
12.12.1 Pipelife International Corporation Information
12.12.2 Pipelife International Overview
12.12.3 Pipelife International Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Pipelife International Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.12.5 Pipelife International Recent Developments
12.13 Lane Enterprises
12.13.1 Lane Enterprises Corporation Information
12.13.2 Lane Enterprises Overview
12.13.3 Lane Enterprises Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Lane Enterprises Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.13.5 Lane Enterprises Recent Developments
12.14 Prinsco
12.14.1 Prinsco Corporation Information
12.14.2 Prinsco Overview
12.14.3 Prinsco Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Prinsco Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.14.5 Prinsco Recent Developments
12.15 Polypipe
12.15.1 Polypipe Corporation Information
12.15.2 Polypipe Overview
12.15.3 Polypipe Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Polypipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.15.5 Polypipe Recent Developments
12.16 Contech Engineered Solutions
12.16.1 Contech Engineered Solutions Corporation Information
12.16.2 Contech Engineered Solutions Overview
12.16.3 Contech Engineered Solutions Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Contech Engineered Solutions Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.16.5 Contech Engineered Solutions Recent Developments
12.17 Jain Irrigation Systems
12.17.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Corporation Information
12.17.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Overview
12.17.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.17.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Developments
12.18 Goody
12.18.1 Goody Corporation Information
12.18.2 Goody Overview
12.18.3 Goody Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Goody Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.18.5 Goody Recent Developments
12.19 Kazanorgsintez
12.19.1 Kazanorgsintez Corporation Information
12.19.2 Kazanorgsintez Overview
12.19.3 Kazanorgsintez Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Kazanorgsintez Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.19.5 Kazanorgsintez Recent Developments
12.20 Kangtai Pipe Industry
12.20.1 Kangtai Pipe Industry Corporation Information
12.20.2 Kangtai Pipe Industry Overview
12.20.3 Kangtai Pipe Industry Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Kangtai Pipe Industry Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.20.5 Kangtai Pipe Industry Recent Developments
12.21 Flying W Plastics
12.21.1 Flying W Plastics Corporation Information
12.21.2 Flying W Plastics Overview
12.21.3 Flying W Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Flying W Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.21.5 Flying W Plastics Recent Developments
12.22 Kubota ChemiX
12.22.1 Kubota ChemiX Corporation Information
12.22.2 Kubota ChemiX Overview
12.22.3 Kubota ChemiX Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Kubota ChemiX Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.22.5 Kubota ChemiX Recent Developments
12.23 COSMO I&D
12.23.1 COSMO I&D Corporation Information
12.23.2 COSMO I&D Overview
12.23.3 COSMO I&D Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 COSMO I&D Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.23.5 COSMO I&D Recent Developments
12.24 Pacific Corrugated Pipe
12.24.1 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Corporation Information
12.24.2 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Overview
12.24.3 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.24.5 Pacific Corrugated Pipe Recent Developments
12.25 Nandi Group
12.25.1 Nandi Group Corporation Information
12.25.2 Nandi Group Overview
12.25.3 Nandi Group Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Nandi Group Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.25.5 Nandi Group Recent Developments
12.26 Blue Diamond Industries
12.26.1 Blue Diamond Industries Corporation Information
12.26.2 Blue Diamond Industries Overview
12.26.3 Blue Diamond Industries Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Blue Diamond Industries Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.26.5 Blue Diamond Industries Recent Developments
12.27 Olayan Group
12.27.1 Olayan Group Corporation Information
12.27.2 Olayan Group Overview
12.27.3 Olayan Group Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Olayan Group Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.27.5 Olayan Group Recent Developments
12.28 Nan Ya Plastics
12.28.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Information
12.28.2 Nan Ya Plastics Overview
12.28.3 Nan Ya Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Nan Ya Plastics Polyethylene Pipes Product Description
12.28.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Polyethylene Pipes Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Polyethylene Pipes Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Polyethylene Pipes Production Mode & Process
13.4 Polyethylene Pipes Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Polyethylene Pipes Sales Channels
13.4.2 Polyethylene Pipes Distributors
13.5 Polyethylene Pipes Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Polyethylene Pipes Industry Trends
14.2 Polyethylene Pipes Market Drivers
14.3 Polyethylene Pipes Market Challenges
14.4 Polyethylene Pipes Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Polyethylene Pipes Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.