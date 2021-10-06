Polyethylene Glycol Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | BASF, Dow, Croda Inc.

“

The report titled Global Polyethylene Glycol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyethylene Glycol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyethylene Glycol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyethylene Glycol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyethylene Glycol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyethylene Glycol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyethylene Glycol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyethylene Glycol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyethylene Glycol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyethylene Glycol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyethylene Glycol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyethylene Glycol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Dow, Croda Inc., Ineos, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant, India Glycols, Kao, Blaunon, Sanyo Chemical, Lion Specialty Chemicals, SABIC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mw (＜1000)

Mw (1000-10000)

Mw (＞10000)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Textile Industry

Daily Chemicals

Metal Processing Industry

Rubber Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Resin Industry

Paper Industry

Other



The Polyethylene Glycol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyethylene Glycol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyethylene Glycol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyethylene Glycol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyethylene Glycol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyethylene Glycol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyethylene Glycol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyethylene Glycol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyethylene Glycol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mw (＜1000)

1.2.3 Mw (1000-10000)

1.2.4 Mw (＞10000)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Textile Industry

1.3.3 Daily Chemicals

1.3.4 Metal Processing Industry

1.3.5 Rubber Industry

1.3.6 Semiconductor Industry

1.3.7 Resin Industry

1.3.8 Paper Industry

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Production

2.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyethylene Glycol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyethylene Glycol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyethylene Glycol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyethylene Glycol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Dow

12.2.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dow Overview

12.2.3 Dow Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dow Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.2.5 Dow Recent Developments

12.3 Croda Inc.

12.3.1 Croda Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Croda Inc. Overview

12.3.3 Croda Inc. Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Croda Inc. Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.3.5 Croda Inc. Recent Developments

12.4 Ineos

12.4.1 Ineos Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ineos Overview

12.4.3 Ineos Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ineos Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.4.5 Ineos Recent Developments

12.5 Liaoning Oxiranchem

12.5.1 Liaoning Oxiranchem Corporation Information

12.5.2 Liaoning Oxiranchem Overview

12.5.3 Liaoning Oxiranchem Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Liaoning Oxiranchem Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.5.5 Liaoning Oxiranchem Recent Developments

12.6 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant

12.6.1 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant Overview

12.6.3 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.6.5 Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant Recent Developments

12.7 India Glycols

12.7.1 India Glycols Corporation Information

12.7.2 India Glycols Overview

12.7.3 India Glycols Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 India Glycols Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.7.5 India Glycols Recent Developments

12.8 Kao

12.8.1 Kao Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kao Overview

12.8.3 Kao Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kao Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.8.5 Kao Recent Developments

12.9 Blaunon

12.9.1 Blaunon Corporation Information

12.9.2 Blaunon Overview

12.9.3 Blaunon Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Blaunon Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.9.5 Blaunon Recent Developments

12.10 Sanyo Chemical

12.10.1 Sanyo Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sanyo Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Sanyo Chemical Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sanyo Chemical Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.10.5 Sanyo Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 Lion Specialty Chemicals

12.11.1 Lion Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lion Specialty Chemicals Overview

12.11.3 Lion Specialty Chemicals Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Lion Specialty Chemicals Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.11.5 Lion Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments

12.12 SABIC

12.12.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.12.2 SABIC Overview

12.12.3 SABIC Polyethylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SABIC Polyethylene Glycol Product Description

12.12.5 SABIC Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyethylene Glycol Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyethylene Glycol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyethylene Glycol Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyethylene Glycol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyethylene Glycol Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyethylene Glycol Distributors

13.5 Polyethylene Glycol Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polyethylene Glycol Industry Trends

14.2 Polyethylene Glycol Market Drivers

14.3 Polyethylene Glycol Market Challenges

14.4 Polyethylene Glycol Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polyethylene Glycol Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

