Polyester Yarn Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | DuraFiber (US), PHP (Germany), Toray (Japan)

The report titled Global Polyester Yarn Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyester Yarn market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyester Yarn market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyester Yarn market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyester Yarn market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyester Yarn report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyester Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyester Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyester Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyester Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyester Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyester Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuraFiber (US), PHP (Germany), Toray (Japan), Hyosung (Korea), Kolon (Korea), Shinkong (Taiwan), Far Eastern (Taiwan), Zhejiang Guxiandao (China), Zhejiang Unifull (China), Zhejiang Hailide (China), Jiangsu Hengli (China), Zhejiang Kingsway (China)

Market Segmentation by Product: Combed Cotton Yarn

Combed Yarn

Peach Wool Yarns



Market Segmentation by Application: Textile Mills

Chemical Plant

Other



The Polyester Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyester Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyester Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyester Yarn market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyester Yarn industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyester Yarn market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyester Yarn market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyester Yarn market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyester Yarn Market Overview

1.1 Polyester Yarn Product Scope

1.2 Polyester Yarn Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Combed Cotton Yarn

1.2.3 Combed Yarn

1.2.4 Peach Wool Yarns

1.3 Polyester Yarn Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Textile Mills

1.3.3 Chemical Plant

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Polyester Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyester Yarn Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Polyester Yarn Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polyester Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyester Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Polyester Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Polyester Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Polyester Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Polyester Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Polyester Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Polyester Yarn Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Polyester Yarn Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyester Yarn Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polyester Yarn Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyester Yarn Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyester Yarn as of 2020)

3.4 Global Polyester Yarn Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Polyester Yarn Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Polyester Yarn Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Polyester Yarn Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polyester Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Polyester Yarn Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Polyester Yarn Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Polyester Yarn Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyester Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyester Yarn Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Polyester Yarn Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Polyester Yarn Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Polyester Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Polyester Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Polyester Yarn Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Polyester Yarn Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Polyester Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Polyester Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Polyester Yarn Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Polyester Yarn Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Polyester Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Polyester Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Polyester Yarn Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Polyester Yarn Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Polyester Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Polyester Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Polyester Yarn Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Polyester Yarn Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Polyester Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Polyester Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Polyester Yarn Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Polyester Yarn Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Polyester Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Polyester Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Polyester Yarn Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyester Yarn Business

12.1 DuraFiber (US)

12.1.1 DuraFiber (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuraFiber (US) Business Overview

12.1.3 DuraFiber (US) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuraFiber (US) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.1.5 DuraFiber (US) Recent Development

12.2 PHP (Germany)

12.2.1 PHP (Germany) Corporation Information

12.2.2 PHP (Germany) Business Overview

12.2.3 PHP (Germany) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PHP (Germany) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.2.5 PHP (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 Toray (Japan)

12.3.1 Toray (Japan) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Toray (Japan) Business Overview

12.3.3 Toray (Japan) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Toray (Japan) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.3.5 Toray (Japan) Recent Development

12.4 Hyosung (Korea)

12.4.1 Hyosung (Korea) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hyosung (Korea) Business Overview

12.4.3 Hyosung (Korea) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hyosung (Korea) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.4.5 Hyosung (Korea) Recent Development

12.5 Kolon (Korea)

12.5.1 Kolon (Korea) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kolon (Korea) Business Overview

12.5.3 Kolon (Korea) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kolon (Korea) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.5.5 Kolon (Korea) Recent Development

12.6 Shinkong (Taiwan)

12.6.1 Shinkong (Taiwan) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shinkong (Taiwan) Business Overview

12.6.3 Shinkong (Taiwan) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shinkong (Taiwan) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.6.5 Shinkong (Taiwan) Recent Development

12.7 Far Eastern (Taiwan)

12.7.1 Far Eastern (Taiwan) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Far Eastern (Taiwan) Business Overview

12.7.3 Far Eastern (Taiwan) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Far Eastern (Taiwan) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.7.5 Far Eastern (Taiwan) Recent Development

12.8 Zhejiang Guxiandao (China)

12.8.1 Zhejiang Guxiandao (China) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zhejiang Guxiandao (China) Business Overview

12.8.3 Zhejiang Guxiandao (China) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Zhejiang Guxiandao (China) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.8.5 Zhejiang Guxiandao (China) Recent Development

12.9 Zhejiang Unifull (China)

12.9.1 Zhejiang Unifull (China) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zhejiang Unifull (China) Business Overview

12.9.3 Zhejiang Unifull (China) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Zhejiang Unifull (China) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.9.5 Zhejiang Unifull (China) Recent Development

12.10 Zhejiang Hailide (China)

12.10.1 Zhejiang Hailide (China) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zhejiang Hailide (China) Business Overview

12.10.3 Zhejiang Hailide (China) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zhejiang Hailide (China) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.10.5 Zhejiang Hailide (China) Recent Development

12.11 Jiangsu Hengli (China)

12.11.1 Jiangsu Hengli (China) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jiangsu Hengli (China) Business Overview

12.11.3 Jiangsu Hengli (China) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jiangsu Hengli (China) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.11.5 Jiangsu Hengli (China) Recent Development

12.12 Zhejiang Kingsway (China)

12.12.1 Zhejiang Kingsway (China) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhejiang Kingsway (China) Business Overview

12.12.3 Zhejiang Kingsway (China) Polyester Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Zhejiang Kingsway (China) Polyester Yarn Products Offered

12.12.5 Zhejiang Kingsway (China) Recent Development

13 Polyester Yarn Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Polyester Yarn Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyester Yarn

13.4 Polyester Yarn Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Polyester Yarn Distributors List

14.3 Polyester Yarn Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Polyester Yarn Market Trends

15.2 Polyester Yarn Drivers

15.3 Polyester Yarn Market Challenges

15.4 Polyester Yarn Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

