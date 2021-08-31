Polycarbonate Diol Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | UBE Chemical, Tosoh, Covestro

“

The report titled Global Polycarbonate Diol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polycarbonate Diol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polycarbonate Diol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polycarbonate Diol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polycarbonate Diol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polycarbonate Diol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polycarbonate Diol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polycarbonate Diol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polycarbonate Diol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polycarbonate Diol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polycarbonate Diol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polycarbonate Diol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: UBE Chemical, Tosoh, Covestro, Asahi Kasei, Perstorp, Caffaro Industrie, Cromogenia-Units, Kuraray, Jiangsu Chemical Research

Market Segmentation by Product: Solid PCD

Liquid PCD



Market Segmentation by Application: Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coating

Others



The Polycarbonate Diol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polycarbonate Diol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polycarbonate Diol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polycarbonate Diol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polycarbonate Diol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polycarbonate Diol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polycarbonate Diol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polycarbonate Diol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polycarbonate Diol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid PCD

1.2.3 Liquid PCD

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyurethane Elastomers

1.3.3 Polyurethane Adhesives

1.3.4 Polyurethane Coating

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polycarbonate Diol Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polycarbonate Diol Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Polycarbonate Diol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polycarbonate Diol Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polycarbonate Diol Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Polycarbonate Diol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polycarbonate Diol Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Polycarbonate Diol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polycarbonate Diol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polycarbonate Diol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polycarbonate Diol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polycarbonate Diol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Polycarbonate Diol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Polycarbonate Diol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Polycarbonate Diol Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Polycarbonate Diol Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polycarbonate Diol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Polycarbonate Diol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Polycarbonate Diol Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Polycarbonate Diol Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Polycarbonate Diol Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Polycarbonate Diol Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Polycarbonate Diol Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Polycarbonate Diol Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Polycarbonate Diol Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Polycarbonate Diol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Polycarbonate Diol Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Polycarbonate Diol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Polycarbonate Diol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Polycarbonate Diol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Polycarbonate Diol Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Polycarbonate Diol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Polycarbonate Diol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Polycarbonate Diol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Polycarbonate Diol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Polycarbonate Diol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polycarbonate Diol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Polycarbonate Diol Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Diol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Diol Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Polycarbonate Diol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Polycarbonate Diol Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polycarbonate Diol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Polycarbonate Diol Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polycarbonate Diol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polycarbonate Diol Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 UBE Chemical

12.1.1 UBE Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 UBE Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 UBE Chemical Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 UBE Chemical Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.1.5 UBE Chemical Recent Development

12.2 Tosoh

12.2.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tosoh Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tosoh Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tosoh Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.2.5 Tosoh Recent Development

12.3 Covestro

12.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Covestro Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Covestro Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.4 Asahi Kasei

12.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.4.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Asahi Kasei Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Asahi Kasei Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.4.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.5 Perstorp

12.5.1 Perstorp Corporation Information

12.5.2 Perstorp Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Perstorp Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Perstorp Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.5.5 Perstorp Recent Development

12.6 Caffaro Industrie

12.6.1 Caffaro Industrie Corporation Information

12.6.2 Caffaro Industrie Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Caffaro Industrie Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Caffaro Industrie Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.6.5 Caffaro Industrie Recent Development

12.7 Cromogenia-Units

12.7.1 Cromogenia-Units Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cromogenia-Units Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cromogenia-Units Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cromogenia-Units Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.7.5 Cromogenia-Units Recent Development

12.8 Kuraray

12.8.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kuraray Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kuraray Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.8.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.9 Jiangsu Chemical Research

12.9.1 Jiangsu Chemical Research Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiangsu Chemical Research Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jiangsu Chemical Research Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jiangsu Chemical Research Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.9.5 Jiangsu Chemical Research Recent Development

12.11 UBE Chemical

12.11.1 UBE Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 UBE Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 UBE Chemical Polycarbonate Diol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 UBE Chemical Polycarbonate Diol Products Offered

12.11.5 UBE Chemical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Polycarbonate Diol Industry Trends

13.2 Polycarbonate Diol Market Drivers

13.3 Polycarbonate Diol Market Challenges

13.4 Polycarbonate Diol Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polycarbonate Diol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

