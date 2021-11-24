Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market 2021- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | SHOWA, Mitsubishi Chemical, Anqing He Xing

“

The report titled Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SHOWA, Mitsubishi Chemical, Anqing He Xing, Kingfa, Sealong Biotechnology, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd, Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD., Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Biological Base

Petroleum Base



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food and Beverage Packaging

Medical

Others



The Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Biological Base

1.2.3 Petroleum Base

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food and Beverage Packaging

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 SHOWA

4.1.1 SHOWA Corporation Information

4.1.2 SHOWA Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 SHOWA Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

4.1.4 SHOWA Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 SHOWA Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Product

4.1.6 SHOWA Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application

4.1.7 SHOWA Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 SHOWA Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 SHOWA Recent Development

4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

4.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

4.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

4.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

4.3 Anqing He Xing

4.3.1 Anqing He Xing Corporation Information

4.3.2 Anqing He Xing Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Anqing He Xing Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

4.3.4 Anqing He Xing Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Anqing He Xing Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Anqing He Xing Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Anqing He Xing Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Anqing He Xing Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Anqing He Xing Recent Development

4.4 Kingfa

4.4.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

4.4.2 Kingfa Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Kingfa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

4.4.4 Kingfa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Kingfa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Kingfa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Kingfa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Kingfa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Kingfa Recent Development

4.5 Sealong Biotechnology

4.5.1 Sealong Biotechnology Corporation Information

4.5.2 Sealong Biotechnology Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Sealong Biotechnology Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

4.5.4 Sealong Biotechnology Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Sealong Biotechnology Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Sealong Biotechnology Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Sealong Biotechnology Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Sealong Biotechnology Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Sealong Biotechnology Recent Development

4.6 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd

4.6.1 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Corporation Information

4.6.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

4.6.4 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Recent Development

4.7 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD.

4.7.1 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Corporation Information

4.7.2 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

4.7.4 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Recent Development

4.8 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

4.8.1 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

4.8.2 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

4.8.4 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

4.9 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.

4.9.1 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

4.9.2 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

4.9.4 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Product

4.9.6 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application

4.9.7 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Type

7.4 North America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Clients Analysis

12.4 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Drivers

13.2 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Opportunities

13.3 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Challenges

13.4 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

