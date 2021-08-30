Polybutylene Pipe Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | Thermaflex, HakaGerodur, John Guest

“

Key Players Mentioned:

Thermaflex, HakaGerodur, John Guest, LyondellBasell Industries, Nueva Terrain, Iplex Pipelines Australia, GF Piping Systems, Buteline, Pipelife Ireland, Aquatherm

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polybutene-1 Homopolymer (PB-H)

Polybutene-1 Random Copolymer (PB-R)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial

Agriculture

Horticulture



Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polybutylene Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polybutene-1 Homopolymer (PB-H)

1.2.3 Polybutene-1 Random Copolymer (PB-R)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Horticulture

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polybutylene Pipe Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polybutylene Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Polybutylene Pipe Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polybutylene Pipe Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polybutylene Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Polybutylene Pipe Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polybutylene Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Polybutylene Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polybutylene Pipe Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Polybutylene Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Polybutylene Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Polybutylene Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polybutylene Pipe Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polybutylene Pipe Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polybutylene Pipe Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Polybutylene Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Polybutylene Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Polybutylene Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Polybutylene Pipe Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polybutylene Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polybutylene Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polybutylene Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Polybutylene Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Polybutylene Pipe Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Polybutylene Pipe Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Polybutylene Pipe Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Polybutylene Pipe Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Polybutylene Pipe Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Polybutylene Pipe Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Polybutylene Pipe Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Polybutylene Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Polybutylene Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Polybutylene Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Polybutylene Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Polybutylene Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Polybutylene Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Polybutylene Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Polybutylene Pipe Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Polybutylene Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Polybutylene Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Polybutylene Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Polybutylene Pipe Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Polybutylene Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Polybutylene Pipe Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Polybutylene Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polybutylene Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Polybutylene Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polybutylene Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Polybutylene Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polybutylene Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Polybutylene Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Polybutylene Pipe Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Polybutylene Pipe Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Polybutylene Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Polybutylene Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Polybutylene Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Polybutylene Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polybutylene Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Polybutylene Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polybutylene Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Polybutylene Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutylene Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutylene Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutylene Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutylene Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermaflex

12.1.1 Thermaflex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Thermaflex Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Thermaflex Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Thermaflex Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.1.5 Thermaflex Recent Development

12.2 HakaGerodur

12.2.1 HakaGerodur Corporation Information

12.2.2 HakaGerodur Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 HakaGerodur Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 HakaGerodur Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.2.5 HakaGerodur Recent Development

12.3 John Guest

12.3.1 John Guest Corporation Information

12.3.2 John Guest Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 John Guest Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 John Guest Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.3.5 John Guest Recent Development

12.4 LyondellBasell Industries

12.4.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 LyondellBasell Industries Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 LyondellBasell Industries Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 LyondellBasell Industries Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.4.5 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Development

12.5 Nueva Terrain

12.5.1 Nueva Terrain Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nueva Terrain Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nueva Terrain Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nueva Terrain Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.5.5 Nueva Terrain Recent Development

12.6 Iplex Pipelines Australia

12.6.1 Iplex Pipelines Australia Corporation Information

12.6.2 Iplex Pipelines Australia Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Iplex Pipelines Australia Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Iplex Pipelines Australia Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.6.5 Iplex Pipelines Australia Recent Development

12.7 GF Piping Systems

12.7.1 GF Piping Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 GF Piping Systems Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GF Piping Systems Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 GF Piping Systems Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.7.5 GF Piping Systems Recent Development

12.8 Buteline

12.8.1 Buteline Corporation Information

12.8.2 Buteline Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Buteline Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Buteline Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.8.5 Buteline Recent Development

12.9 Pipelife Ireland

12.9.1 Pipelife Ireland Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pipelife Ireland Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Pipelife Ireland Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pipelife Ireland Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.9.5 Pipelife Ireland Recent Development

12.10 Aquatherm

12.10.1 Aquatherm Corporation Information

12.10.2 Aquatherm Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Aquatherm Polybutylene Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Aquatherm Polybutylene Pipe Products Offered

12.10.5 Aquatherm Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Polybutylene Pipe Industry Trends

13.2 Polybutylene Pipe Market Drivers

13.3 Polybutylene Pipe Market Challenges

13.4 Polybutylene Pipe Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polybutylene Pipe Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

