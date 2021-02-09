Polybutadiene Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | JSR, Kumho, Lanxess

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Polybutadiene Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Polybutadiene Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Polybutadiene report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Polybutadiene market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Polybutadiene specifications, and company profiles. The Polybutadiene study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2460156/global-polybutadiene-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polybutadiene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polybutadiene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polybutadiene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polybutadiene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polybutadiene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polybutadiene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: JSR, Kumho, Lanxess, SIBUR, Versalis, LG Chem, Kuraray, Goodyear, Evonik, Taiwan Synthetic Rubber, Shazand Petrochemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber



Market Segmentation by Application: Tire

Polymer Modification

Chemical

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

Others



The Polybutadiene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polybutadiene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polybutadiene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polybutadiene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polybutadiene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polybutadiene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polybutadiene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polybutadiene market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2460156/global-polybutadiene-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

1.2.3 Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tire

1.3.3 Polymer Modification

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polybutadiene Production

2.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polybutadiene Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polybutadiene Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polybutadiene Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polybutadiene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polybutadiene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polybutadiene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polybutadiene Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polybutadiene Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polybutadiene Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polybutadiene Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polybutadiene Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polybutadiene Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polybutadiene Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polybutadiene Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Polybutadiene Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Polybutadiene Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polybutadiene Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polybutadiene Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polybutadiene Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polybutadiene Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polybutadiene Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polybutadiene Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polybutadiene Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polybutadiene Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polybutadiene Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polybutadiene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polybutadiene Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polybutadiene Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polybutadiene Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polybutadiene Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polybutadiene Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polybutadiene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polybutadiene Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polybutadiene Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polybutadiene Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polybutadiene Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polybutadiene Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polybutadiene Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polybutadiene Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polybutadiene Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polybutadiene Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polybutadiene Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polybutadiene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polybutadiene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polybutadiene Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polybutadiene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polybutadiene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polybutadiene Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polybutadiene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polybutadiene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polybutadiene Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polybutadiene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polybutadiene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polybutadiene Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polybutadiene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polybutadiene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polybutadiene Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polybutadiene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polybutadiene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polybutadiene Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polybutadiene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polybutadiene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polybutadiene Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polybutadiene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polybutadiene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polybutadiene Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polybutadiene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polybutadiene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 JSR

12.1.1 JSR Corporation Information

12.1.2 JSR Overview

12.1.3 JSR Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 JSR Polybutadiene Product Description

12.1.5 JSR Related Developments

12.2 Kumho

12.2.1 Kumho Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kumho Overview

12.2.3 Kumho Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kumho Polybutadiene Product Description

12.2.5 Kumho Related Developments

12.3 Lanxess

12.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lanxess Overview

12.3.3 Lanxess Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lanxess Polybutadiene Product Description

12.3.5 Lanxess Related Developments

12.4 SIBUR

12.4.1 SIBUR Corporation Information

12.4.2 SIBUR Overview

12.4.3 SIBUR Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SIBUR Polybutadiene Product Description

12.4.5 SIBUR Related Developments

12.5 Versalis

12.5.1 Versalis Corporation Information

12.5.2 Versalis Overview

12.5.3 Versalis Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Versalis Polybutadiene Product Description

12.5.5 Versalis Related Developments

12.6 LG Chem

12.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.6.2 LG Chem Overview

12.6.3 LG Chem Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LG Chem Polybutadiene Product Description

12.6.5 LG Chem Related Developments

12.7 Kuraray

12.7.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kuraray Overview

12.7.3 Kuraray Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kuraray Polybutadiene Product Description

12.7.5 Kuraray Related Developments

12.8 Goodyear

12.8.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

12.8.2 Goodyear Overview

12.8.3 Goodyear Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Goodyear Polybutadiene Product Description

12.8.5 Goodyear Related Developments

12.9 Evonik

12.9.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.9.2 Evonik Overview

12.9.3 Evonik Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Evonik Polybutadiene Product Description

12.9.5 Evonik Related Developments

12.10 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber

12.10.1 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Overview

12.10.3 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Polybutadiene Product Description

12.10.5 Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Related Developments

12.11 Shazand Petrochemical

12.11.1 Shazand Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shazand Petrochemical Overview

12.11.3 Shazand Petrochemical Polybutadiene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shazand Petrochemical Polybutadiene Product Description

12.11.5 Shazand Petrochemical Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polybutadiene Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polybutadiene Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polybutadiene Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polybutadiene Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polybutadiene Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polybutadiene Distributors

13.5 Polybutadiene Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polybutadiene Industry Trends

14.2 Polybutadiene Market Drivers

14.3 Polybutadiene Market Challenges

14.4 Polybutadiene Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polybutadiene Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2460156/global-polybutadiene-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”