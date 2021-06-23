Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Size, Geography Trends And Analysis of Leading Market Players 2021-2027| AKSA, Dralon, Mitsubishi Chemical

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research studies the Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market in its latest research report. The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.

Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Research Report: AKSA, Dralon, Mitsubishi Chemical, Aditya Birla Group, Formosa Plastics Corporation, TOYOBO (Exlan), Taekwang, Toray, Kaltex, Montefibre, Pasupati Acrylon, SGL (Fisipe), SDF Group, Indian Acrylics, Sinopec, Jilin Chemical Fiber, CNPC, Jiangsu Zhongxin Group, Zhejiang Hangzhouwan

Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market by Type: Wet Spinning, Dry Spinning

Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market by Application: Textiles, Precursors to carbon fiber, Filtration, Outdoor, Fiber-reinforced concrete, Others

The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services offered by top players of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wet Spinning

1.2.2 Dry Spinning

1.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber by Application

4.1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Textiles

4.1.2 Precursors to carbon fiber

4.1.3 Filtration

4.1.4 Outdoor

4.1.5 Fiber-reinforced concrete

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber by Country

5.1 North America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber by Country

6.1 Europe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber by Country

8.1 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Business

10.1 AKSA

10.1.1 AKSA Corporation Information

10.1.2 AKSA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AKSA Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AKSA Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 AKSA Recent Development

10.2 Dralon

10.2.1 Dralon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dralon Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dralon Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AKSA Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Dralon Recent Development

10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Aditya Birla Group

10.4.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aditya Birla Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aditya Birla Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aditya Birla Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Aditya Birla Group Recent Development

10.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

10.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Development

10.6 TOYOBO (Exlan)

10.6.1 TOYOBO (Exlan) Corporation Information

10.6.2 TOYOBO (Exlan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TOYOBO (Exlan) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TOYOBO (Exlan) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 TOYOBO (Exlan) Recent Development

10.7 Taekwang

10.7.1 Taekwang Corporation Information

10.7.2 Taekwang Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Taekwang Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Taekwang Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Taekwang Recent Development

10.8 Toray

10.8.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Toray Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Toray Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Toray Recent Development

10.9 Kaltex

10.9.1 Kaltex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kaltex Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kaltex Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kaltex Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Kaltex Recent Development

10.10 Montefibre

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Montefibre Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Montefibre Recent Development

10.11 Pasupati Acrylon

10.11.1 Pasupati Acrylon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pasupati Acrylon Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Pasupati Acrylon Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Pasupati Acrylon Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 Pasupati Acrylon Recent Development

10.12 SGL (Fisipe)

10.12.1 SGL (Fisipe) Corporation Information

10.12.2 SGL (Fisipe) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SGL (Fisipe) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SGL (Fisipe) Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 SGL (Fisipe) Recent Development

10.13 SDF Group

10.13.1 SDF Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 SDF Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 SDF Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 SDF Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 SDF Group Recent Development

10.14 Indian Acrylics

10.14.1 Indian Acrylics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Indian Acrylics Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Indian Acrylics Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Indian Acrylics Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 Indian Acrylics Recent Development

10.15 Sinopec

10.15.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sinopec Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sinopec Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.16 Jilin Chemical Fiber

10.16.1 Jilin Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jilin Chemical Fiber Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Jilin Chemical Fiber Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Jilin Chemical Fiber Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.16.5 Jilin Chemical Fiber Recent Development

10.17 CNPC

10.17.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.17.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 CNPC Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 CNPC Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.17.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.18 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group

10.18.1 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.18.5 Jiangsu Zhongxin Group Recent Development

10.19 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan

10.19.1 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Corporation Information

10.19.2 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Products Offered

10.19.5 Zhejiang Hangzhouwan Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Distributors

12.3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Fiber Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

