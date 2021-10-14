Polyacrylonitrile Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | DOLAN GmbH, AKSA, Montefibre Carbon

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Polyacrylonitrile Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyacrylonitrile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyacrylonitrile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyacrylonitrile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyacrylonitrile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyacrylonitrile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyacrylonitrile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DOLAN GmbH, AKSA, Montefibre Carbon, Dralon, Formosa Plastics, Toray, Taekwang Industrial, TOYOBO, Ineos, Thai Acrylic Fibre, Pasupati Acrylon, SGL Carbon, Polimir Novopolotsk, Toho Tenax, BASF

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylic Staple Fiber

Acrylic Tow

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Textiles

Precursors to carbon fiber

Fiber-reinforced concrete

Others



The Polyacrylonitrile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyacrylonitrile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyacrylonitrile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Polyacrylonitrile Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyacrylonitrile

1.2 Polyacrylonitrile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Acrylic Staple Fiber

1.2.3 Acrylic Tow

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Polyacrylonitrile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Precursors to carbon fiber

1.3.4 Fiber-reinforced concrete

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polyacrylonitrile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polyacrylonitrile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Polyacrylonitrile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polyacrylonitrile Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polyacrylonitrile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyacrylonitrile Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyacrylonitrile Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyacrylonitrile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyacrylonitrile Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polyacrylonitrile Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyacrylonitrile Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polyacrylonitrile Production

3.4.1 North America Polyacrylonitrile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polyacrylonitrile Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyacrylonitrile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polyacrylonitrile Production

3.6.1 China Polyacrylonitrile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polyacrylonitrile Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyacrylonitrile Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polyacrylonitrile Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyacrylonitrile Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyacrylonitrile Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyacrylonitrile Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyacrylonitrile Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DOLAN GmbH

7.1.1 DOLAN GmbH Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.1.2 DOLAN GmbH Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DOLAN GmbH Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DOLAN GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DOLAN GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AKSA

7.2.1 AKSA Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.2.2 AKSA Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AKSA Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AKSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AKSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Montefibre Carbon

7.3.1 Montefibre Carbon Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.3.2 Montefibre Carbon Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Montefibre Carbon Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Montefibre Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Montefibre Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dralon

7.4.1 Dralon Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dralon Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dralon Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dralon Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dralon Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Formosa Plastics

7.5.1 Formosa Plastics Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.5.2 Formosa Plastics Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Formosa Plastics Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Formosa Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Toray

7.6.1 Toray Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toray Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Toray Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Taekwang Industrial

7.7.1 Taekwang Industrial Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.7.2 Taekwang Industrial Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Taekwang Industrial Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Taekwang Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Taekwang Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 TOYOBO

7.8.1 TOYOBO Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.8.2 TOYOBO Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.8.3 TOYOBO Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 TOYOBO Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TOYOBO Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ineos

7.9.1 Ineos Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ineos Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ineos Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ineos Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ineos Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Thai Acrylic Fibre

7.10.1 Thai Acrylic Fibre Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.10.2 Thai Acrylic Fibre Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Thai Acrylic Fibre Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Thai Acrylic Fibre Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Thai Acrylic Fibre Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Pasupati Acrylon

7.11.1 Pasupati Acrylon Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pasupati Acrylon Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Pasupati Acrylon Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Pasupati Acrylon Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Pasupati Acrylon Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SGL Carbon

7.12.1 SGL Carbon Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.12.2 SGL Carbon Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SGL Carbon Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SGL Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SGL Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Polimir Novopolotsk

7.13.1 Polimir Novopolotsk Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.13.2 Polimir Novopolotsk Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Polimir Novopolotsk Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Polimir Novopolotsk Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Polimir Novopolotsk Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Toho Tenax

7.14.1 Toho Tenax Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.14.2 Toho Tenax Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Toho Tenax Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Toho Tenax Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Toho Tenax Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 BASF

7.15.1 BASF Polyacrylonitrile Corporation Information

7.15.2 BASF Polyacrylonitrile Product Portfolio

7.15.3 BASF Polyacrylonitrile Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polyacrylonitrile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyacrylonitrile Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyacrylonitrile

8.4 Polyacrylonitrile Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyacrylonitrile Distributors List

9.3 Polyacrylonitrile Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polyacrylonitrile Industry Trends

10.2 Polyacrylonitrile Growth Drivers

10.3 Polyacrylonitrile Market Challenges

10.4 Polyacrylonitrile Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyacrylonitrile by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polyacrylonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polyacrylonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polyacrylonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polyacrylonitrile Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polyacrylonitrile

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyacrylonitrile by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyacrylonitrile by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyacrylonitrile by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyacrylonitrile by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyacrylonitrile by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyacrylonitrile by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyacrylonitrile by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyacrylonitrile by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”