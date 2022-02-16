Polyacrylate Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2028 | BASF SE, Arkema, The DOW Chemical

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Polyacrylate Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyacrylate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyacrylate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyacrylate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyacrylate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyacrylate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyacrylate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF SE, Arkema, The DOW Chemical, LG Chem, Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, Lucite International, Nippon Shokubai, Sanyo Chemical, Kao Corporation, Incopack, RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd, YiXing Mas Chemical, Yixing Danson Science Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Poly(Ethyl Acrylate)

Poly(Methyl Acrylate)

Poly(Butyl Acrylate)

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Adhesives

Paints & Coatings

Dispersants

Others

The Polyacrylate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyacrylate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyacrylate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Polyacrylate market expansion?

What will be the global Polyacrylate market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Polyacrylate market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Polyacrylate market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Polyacrylate market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Polyacrylate market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyacrylate Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polyacrylate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polyacrylate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polyacrylate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polyacrylate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polyacrylate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polyacrylate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polyacrylate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyacrylate in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyacrylate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polyacrylate Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polyacrylate Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polyacrylate Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polyacrylate Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polyacrylate Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polyacrylate Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Poly(Ethyl Acrylate)

2.1.2 Poly(Methyl Acrylate)

2.1.3 Poly(Butyl Acrylate)

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Polyacrylate Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polyacrylate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polyacrylate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polyacrylate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polyacrylate Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polyacrylate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polyacrylate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polyacrylate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polyacrylate Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Adhesives

3.1.2 Paints & Coatings

3.1.3 Dispersants

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Polyacrylate Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polyacrylate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polyacrylate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polyacrylate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polyacrylate Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polyacrylate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polyacrylate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polyacrylate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polyacrylate Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polyacrylate Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polyacrylate Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyacrylate Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polyacrylate Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polyacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polyacrylate Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polyacrylate Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polyacrylate in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polyacrylate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polyacrylate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polyacrylate Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polyacrylate Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyacrylate Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polyacrylate Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polyacrylate Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polyacrylate Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polyacrylate Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polyacrylate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyacrylate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyacrylate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyacrylate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyacrylate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyacrylate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyacrylate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyacrylate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyacrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyacrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyacrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF SE Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF SE Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arkema Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arkema Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.3 The DOW Chemical

7.3.1 The DOW Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 The DOW Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 The DOW Chemical Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 The DOW Chemical Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.3.5 The DOW Chemical Recent Development

7.4 LG Chem

7.4.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.4.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 LG Chem Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 LG Chem Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.4.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.5 Evonik Industries AG

7.5.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

7.5.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Evonik Industries AG Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Evonik Industries AG Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.5.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

7.6 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

7.6.1 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.6.5 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Recent Development

7.7 Lucite International

7.7.1 Lucite International Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lucite International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lucite International Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lucite International Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.7.5 Lucite International Recent Development

7.8 Nippon Shokubai

7.8.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nippon Shokubai Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nippon Shokubai Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nippon Shokubai Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.8.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

7.9 Sanyo Chemical

7.9.1 Sanyo Chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sanyo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sanyo Chemical Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sanyo Chemical Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.9.5 Sanyo Chemical Recent Development

7.10 Kao Corporation

7.10.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kao Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kao Corporation Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kao Corporation Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.10.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Incopack

7.11.1 Incopack Corporation Information

7.11.2 Incopack Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Incopack Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Incopack Polyacrylate Products Offered

7.11.5 Incopack Recent Development

7.12 RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd

7.12.1 RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

7.12.2 RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd Products Offered

7.12.5 RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd Recent Development

7.13 YiXing Mas Chemical

7.13.1 YiXing Mas Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 YiXing Mas Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 YiXing Mas Chemical Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 YiXing Mas Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 YiXing Mas Chemical Recent Development

7.14 Yixing Danson Science Technology

7.14.1 Yixing Danson Science Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yixing Danson Science Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Yixing Danson Science Technology Polyacrylate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Yixing Danson Science Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Yixing Danson Science Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polyacrylate Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polyacrylate Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polyacrylate Distributors

8.3 Polyacrylate Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polyacrylate Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polyacrylate Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polyacrylate Distributors

8.5 Polyacrylate Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”