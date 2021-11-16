Poly-Si Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Hemlock Semiconductor Group, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, M.SETEK Co.Ltd.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Poly-Si Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Poly-Si report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Poly-Si market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Poly-Si market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Poly-Si market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Poly-Si market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Poly-Si market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hemlock Semiconductor Group, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, M.SETEK Co.Ltd., LDK Solar Co. Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, SunEdison Inc., REC Silicon ASA, Daqo New Energy Corp, Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Company Limited

Market Segmentation by Product:

4N Poly-Si

6N Poly-Si

9N Poly-Si

11N Poly-Si



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics Industry

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)



The Poly-Si Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Poly-Si market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Poly-Si market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Poly-Si Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Poly-Si

1.2 Poly-Si Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Poly-Si Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 4N Poly-Si

1.2.3 6N Poly-Si

1.2.4 9N Poly-Si

1.2.5 11N Poly-Si

1.3 Poly-Si Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Poly-Si Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electronics Industry

1.3.3 Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Poly-Si Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Poly-Si Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Poly-Si Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Poly-Si Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Poly-Si Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Poly-Si Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Poly-Si Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Poly-Si Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Poly-Si Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Poly-Si Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Poly-Si Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Poly-Si Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Poly-Si Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Poly-Si Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Poly-Si Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Poly-Si Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Poly-Si Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Poly-Si Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Poly-Si Production

3.4.1 North America Poly-Si Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Poly-Si Production

3.5.1 Europe Poly-Si Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Poly-Si Production

3.6.1 China Poly-Si Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Poly-Si Production

3.7.1 Japan Poly-Si Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Poly-Si Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Poly-Si Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Poly-Si Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Poly-Si Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Poly-Si Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Poly-Si Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Poly-Si Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Poly-Si Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Poly-Si Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Poly-Si Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Poly-Si Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Poly-Si Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Poly-Si Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hemlock Semiconductor Group

7.1.1 Hemlock Semiconductor Group Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hemlock Semiconductor Group Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hemlock Semiconductor Group Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hemlock Semiconductor Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hemlock Semiconductor Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

7.2.1 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.2.2 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.2.3 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 M.SETEK Co.Ltd.

7.3.1 M.SETEK Co.Ltd. Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.3.2 M.SETEK Co.Ltd. Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.3.3 M.SETEK Co.Ltd. Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 M.SETEK Co.Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 M.SETEK Co.Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 LDK Solar Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 LDK Solar Co. Ltd. Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.4.2 LDK Solar Co. Ltd. Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.4.3 LDK Solar Co. Ltd. Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 LDK Solar Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 LDK Solar Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Tokuyama Corporation

7.5.1 Tokuyama Corporation Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.5.2 Tokuyama Corporation Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Tokuyama Corporation Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Tokuyama Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Tokuyama Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SunEdison Inc.

7.6.1 SunEdison Inc. Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.6.2 SunEdison Inc. Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SunEdison Inc. Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SunEdison Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SunEdison Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 REC Silicon ASA

7.7.1 REC Silicon ASA Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.7.2 REC Silicon ASA Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.7.3 REC Silicon ASA Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 REC Silicon ASA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 REC Silicon ASA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Daqo New Energy Corp

7.8.1 Daqo New Energy Corp Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.8.2 Daqo New Energy Corp Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Daqo New Energy Corp Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Daqo New Energy Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Daqo New Energy Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Wacker Chemie AG

7.9.1 Wacker Chemie AG Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.9.2 Wacker Chemie AG Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Wacker Chemie AG Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Wacker Chemie AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 OCI Company Limited

7.10.1 OCI Company Limited Poly-Si Corporation Information

7.10.2 OCI Company Limited Poly-Si Product Portfolio

7.10.3 OCI Company Limited Poly-Si Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 OCI Company Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 OCI Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates

8 Poly-Si Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Poly-Si Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Poly-Si

8.4 Poly-Si Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Poly-Si Distributors List

9.3 Poly-Si Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Poly-Si Industry Trends

10.2 Poly-Si Growth Drivers

10.3 Poly-Si Market Challenges

10.4 Poly-Si Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Poly-Si by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Poly-Si Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Poly-Si Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Poly-Si Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Poly-Si Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Poly-Si

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Poly-Si by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Poly-Si by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Poly-Si by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Poly-Si by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Poly-Si by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Poly-Si by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Poly-Si by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Poly-Si by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

