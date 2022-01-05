Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to2028| Google Cloud, Factual, ATTOM Data Solutions

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Research Report: Google Cloud, Factual, ATTOM Data Solutions, Ceinsys Tech Limited, SafeGraph Inc, NAVmart, TripsByTips, HERE Technologies, MapData Services, Pitney Bowes Inc, AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market by Type: Database Platform, Modular Customized Reports, Other

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market by Application: Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Public Utilities, Other

The global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions

1.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Database Platform

2.5 Modular Customized Reports

2.6 Other 3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Commercial Use

3.5 Industrial Use

3.6 Public Utilities

3.7 Other 4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market

4.4 Global Top Players Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Google Cloud

5.1.1 Google Cloud Profile

5.1.2 Google Cloud Main Business

5.1.3 Google Cloud Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Google Cloud Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Google Cloud Recent Developments

5.2 Factual

5.2.1 Factual Profile

5.2.2 Factual Main Business

5.2.3 Factual Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Factual Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Factual Recent Developments

5.3 ATTOM Data Solutions

5.5.1 ATTOM Data Solutions Profile

5.3.2 ATTOM Data Solutions Main Business

5.3.3 ATTOM Data Solutions Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ATTOM Data Solutions Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Ceinsys Tech Limited Recent Developments

5.4 Ceinsys Tech Limited

5.4.1 Ceinsys Tech Limited Profile

5.4.2 Ceinsys Tech Limited Main Business

5.4.3 Ceinsys Tech Limited Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Ceinsys Tech Limited Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Ceinsys Tech Limited Recent Developments

5.5 SafeGraph Inc

5.5.1 SafeGraph Inc Profile

5.5.2 SafeGraph Inc Main Business

5.5.3 SafeGraph Inc Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SafeGraph Inc Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 SafeGraph Inc Recent Developments

5.6 NAVmart

5.6.1 NAVmart Profile

5.6.2 NAVmart Main Business

5.6.3 NAVmart Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 NAVmart Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 NAVmart Recent Developments

5.7 TripsByTips

5.7.1 TripsByTips Profile

5.7.2 TripsByTips Main Business

5.7.3 TripsByTips Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 TripsByTips Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 TripsByTips Recent Developments

5.8 HERE Technologies

5.8.1 HERE Technologies Profile

5.8.2 HERE Technologies Main Business

5.8.3 HERE Technologies Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 HERE Technologies Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 HERE Technologies Recent Developments

5.9 MapData Services

5.9.1 MapData Services Profile

5.9.2 MapData Services Main Business

5.9.3 MapData Services Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 MapData Services Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 MapData Services Recent Developments

5.10 Pitney Bowes Inc

5.10.1 Pitney Bowes Inc Profile

5.10.2 Pitney Bowes Inc Main Business

5.10.3 Pitney Bowes Inc Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Pitney Bowes Inc Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Pitney Bowes Inc Recent Developments

5.11 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd

5.11.1 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Profile

5.11.2 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Main Business

5.11.3 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Dynamics

11.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Industry Trends

11.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Drivers

11.3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Challenges

11.4 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

