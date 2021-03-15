Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | ACON Laboratories, Inc, Alere Inc, Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

“

The report titled Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point of Care Urinalysis Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ACON Laboratories, Inc, Alere Inc, Eiken Chemical Co Ltd., IRIS International, Inc., Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG, McKesson Corporation, Opko Health, Inc, Polymedco, Inc, Quidel Corporation, Radiometer Medical ApS, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Stanbio Laboratory, Sysmex Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Self-Testing

Professional Testing



Market Segmentation by Application: Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories and Institutes



The Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Self-Testing

1.2.3 Professional Testing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.3.3 Home Care Settings

1.3.4 Hospitals & Clinics

1.3.5 Research Laboratories and Institutes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Trends

2.3.2 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ACON Laboratories, Inc

11.1.1 ACON Laboratories, Inc Company Details

11.1.2 ACON Laboratories, Inc Business Overview

11.1.3 ACON Laboratories, Inc Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.1.4 ACON Laboratories, Inc Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 ACON Laboratories, Inc Recent Development

11.2 Alere Inc

11.2.1 Alere Inc Company Details

11.2.2 Alere Inc Business Overview

11.2.3 Alere Inc Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Alere Inc Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Alere Inc Recent Development

11.3 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

11.3.1 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd. Company Details

11.3.2 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd. Business Overview

11.3.3 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd. Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.3.4 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd. Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd. Recent Development

11.4 IRIS International, Inc.

11.4.1 IRIS International, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 IRIS International, Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 IRIS International, Inc. Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.4.4 IRIS International, Inc. Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 IRIS International, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

11.5.1 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG Company Details

11.5.2 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview

11.5.3 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.5.4 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

11.6 McKesson Corporation

11.6.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 McKesson Corporation Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.6.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

11.7 Opko Health, Inc

11.7.1 Opko Health, Inc Company Details

11.7.2 Opko Health, Inc Business Overview

11.7.3 Opko Health, Inc Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.7.4 Opko Health, Inc Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Opko Health, Inc Recent Development

11.8 Polymedco, Inc

11.8.1 Polymedco, Inc Company Details

11.8.2 Polymedco, Inc Business Overview

11.8.3 Polymedco, Inc Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.8.4 Polymedco, Inc Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Polymedco, Inc Recent Development

11.9 Quidel Corporation

11.9.1 Quidel Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Quidel Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Quidel Corporation Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.9.4 Quidel Corporation Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Quidel Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Radiometer Medical ApS

11.10.1 Radiometer Medical ApS Company Details

11.10.2 Radiometer Medical ApS Business Overview

11.10.3 Radiometer Medical ApS Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.10.4 Radiometer Medical ApS Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Radiometer Medical ApS Recent Development

11.11 Roche Diagnostics Corporation

11.11.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Company Details

11.11.2 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Business Overview

11.11.3 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.11.4 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Recent Development

11.12 Siemens Healthcare

11.12.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

11.12.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

11.12.3 Siemens Healthcare Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.12.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.13 Stanbio Laboratory

11.13.1 Stanbio Laboratory Company Details

11.13.2 Stanbio Laboratory Business Overview

11.13.3 Stanbio Laboratory Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.13.4 Stanbio Laboratory Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Stanbio Laboratory Recent Development

11.14 Sysmex Corporation

11.14.1 Sysmex Corporation Company Details

11.14.2 Sysmex Corporation Business Overview

11.14.3 Sysmex Corporation Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

11.14.4 Sysmex Corporation Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Sysmex Corporation Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”