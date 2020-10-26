Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Koninklijke Philips

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point of Care Ultrasound Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point of Care Ultrasound Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Research Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Koninklijke Philips, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi, Esaote

Types: Cart/Trolley-based Ultrasound Systems

Handheld Ultrasound Systems



Applications: Home Care

Clinical Application

Hospital Application



The Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point of Care Ultrasound Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cart/Trolley-based Ultrasound Systems

1.4.3 Handheld Ultrasound Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home Care

1.5.3 Clinical Application

1.5.4 Hospital Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Healthcare Overview

8.1.3 GE Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Healthcare Product Description

8.1.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

8.2 Siemens Healthcare

8.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Overview

8.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Related Developments

8.3 Canon Medical Systems

8.3.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.3.2 Canon Medical Systems Overview

8.3.3 Canon Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Canon Medical Systems Product Description

8.3.5 Canon Medical Systems Related Developments

8.4 FUJIFILM SonoSite

8.4.1 FUJIFILM SonoSite Corporation Information

8.4.2 FUJIFILM SonoSite Overview

8.4.3 FUJIFILM SonoSite Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 FUJIFILM SonoSite Product Description

8.4.5 FUJIFILM SonoSite Related Developments

8.5 Koninklijke Philips

8.5.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

8.5.2 Koninklijke Philips Overview

8.5.3 Koninklijke Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Koninklijke Philips Product Description

8.5.5 Koninklijke Philips Related Developments

8.6 Canon Medical Systems

8.6.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.6.2 Canon Medical Systems Overview

8.6.3 Canon Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Canon Medical Systems Product Description

8.6.5 Canon Medical Systems Related Developments

8.7 Hitachi

8.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hitachi Overview

8.7.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.7.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.8 Esaote

8.8.1 Esaote Corporation Information

8.8.2 Esaote Overview

8.8.3 Esaote Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Esaote Product Description

8.8.5 Esaote Related Developments

9 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Distributors

11.3 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

