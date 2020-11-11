Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Research Report: Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Abaxis (Zoetis), Samsung Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, ACON Laboratories, Cardinal Health

Types: Urinalysis Analyzers

Blood Glucose Meter

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Blood Gas Analyzers

INR Test Meter

Cardiac Marker Analyzers

PH Meter

Electrolyte Analyzers

Hemoglobin Meter

Other



Applications: Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others



The Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Product Type

1.4.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Product Type

1.4.2 Urinalysis Analyzers

1.4.3 Blood Glucose Meter

1.4.4 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

1.4.5 Blood Gas Analyzers

1.4.6 INR Test Meter

1.4.7 Cardiac Marker Analyzers

1.4.8 PH Meter

1.4.9 Electrolyte Analyzers

1.4.10 Hemoglobin Meter

1.4.11 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Clinics

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Laboratory

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Product Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Product Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Product Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Product Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Product Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Product Type and Application

6.1 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Product Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Product Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Price by Product Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Product Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Price Forecast by Product Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott

12.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

12.1.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Abbott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Abbott Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

12.2 Roche Diagnostics

12.2.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Roche Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Roche Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Roche Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

12.3 Medtronic

12.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Medtronic Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.4 Johnson & Johnson

12.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.5 Siemens Healthineers

12.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

12.5.2 Siemens Healthineers Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Siemens Healthineers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

12.6 Philips

12.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Philips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Philips Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Philips Recent Development

12.7 Abaxis (Zoetis)

12.7.1 Abaxis (Zoetis) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Abaxis (Zoetis) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Abaxis (Zoetis) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Abaxis (Zoetis) Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Abaxis (Zoetis) Recent Development

12.8 Samsung Healthcare

12.8.1 Samsung Healthcare Corporation Information

12.8.2 Samsung Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Samsung Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Samsung Healthcare Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Samsung Healthcare Recent Development

12.9 Beckman Coulter

12.9.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

12.9.2 Beckman Coulter Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Beckman Coulter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Beckman Coulter Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

12.10 ACON Laboratories

12.10.1 ACON Laboratories Corporation Information

12.10.2 ACON Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ACON Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 ACON Laboratories Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 ACON Laboratories Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”