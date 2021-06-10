Point of Care Test Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | Abaxis Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Accriva Diagnostics

Los Angeles, United States, – The report on the global Point of Care Test market is comprehensively prepared with a main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Point of Care Test Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Point of Care Test market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Point of Care Test market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research studies on important aspects of the global Point of Care Test market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Point of Care Test market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Point of Care Test market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Point of Care Test market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Point of Care Test market.

Point of Care Test Market Leading Players

ACON Laboratories Inc., Abaxis Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Accriva Diagnostics, AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., Acrongenomics, Abbott, Alfa Scientific Designs, Alpha Scientific, Atlas Genetics Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomerica Inc., Dickinson and Company, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Medica Corporation, Medtronic, Nova Biomedical, Opti Medical, PTS Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens AG, Sienco Inc., bioMerieux

Point of Care Test Segmentation by Product

Glucose Monitoring Kits, Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases Testing Kits, Drug-of-Abuse Testing Kits, Others

Point of Care Test Segmentation by Application

Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, Research Laboratory Global Point of Care Test market:

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Point of Care Test market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Point of Care Test market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Point of Care Test market?

• How will the global Point of Care Test market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Point of Care Test market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Point of Care Test

1.1 Point of Care Test Market Overview

1.1.1 Point of Care Test Product Scope

1.1.2 Point of Care Test Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Point of Care Test Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Point of Care Test Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Point of Care Test Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Point of Care Test Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Point of Care Test Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Point of Care Test Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Point of Care Test Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Test Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Point of Care Test Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Test Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Point of Care Test Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Point of Care Test Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Point of Care Test Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Point of Care Test Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Glucose Monitoring Kits

2.5 Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

2.6 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits

2.7 Cardiac Markers

2.8 Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

2.9 Drug-of-Abuse Testing Kits

2.10 Others 3 Point of Care Test Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Point of Care Test Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Point of Care Test Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Point of Care Test Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospital

3.5 Clinics

3.6 Ambulatory Care

3.7 Home Healthcare

3.8 Research Laboratory 4 Point of Care Test Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Point of Care Test Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Point of Care Test as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Point of Care Test Market

4.4 Global Top Players Point of Care Test Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Point of Care Test Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Point of Care Test Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ACON Laboratories Inc.

5.1.1 ACON Laboratories Inc. Profile

5.1.2 ACON Laboratories Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 ACON Laboratories Inc. Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ACON Laboratories Inc. Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 ACON Laboratories Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Abaxis Inc.

5.2.1 Abaxis Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Abaxis Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Abaxis Inc. Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Abaxis Inc. Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Abaxis Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

5.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Inc. Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Inc. Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Accriva Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.4 Accriva Diagnostics

5.4.1 Accriva Diagnostics Profile

5.4.2 Accriva Diagnostics Main Business

5.4.3 Accriva Diagnostics Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Accriva Diagnostics Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Accriva Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.5 AccuBioTech Co. Ltd.

5.5.1 AccuBioTech Co. Ltd. Profile

5.5.2 AccuBioTech Co. Ltd. Main Business

5.5.3 AccuBioTech Co. Ltd. Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 AccuBioTech Co. Ltd. Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 AccuBioTech Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

5.6 Acrongenomics

5.6.1 Acrongenomics Profile

5.6.2 Acrongenomics Main Business

5.6.3 Acrongenomics Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Acrongenomics Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Acrongenomics Recent Developments

5.7 Abbott

5.7.1 Abbott Profile

5.7.2 Abbott Main Business

5.7.3 Abbott Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Abbott Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Abbott Recent Developments

5.8 Alfa Scientific Designs

5.8.1 Alfa Scientific Designs Profile

5.8.2 Alfa Scientific Designs Main Business

5.8.3 Alfa Scientific Designs Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Alfa Scientific Designs Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Alfa Scientific Designs Recent Developments

5.9 Alpha Scientific

5.9.1 Alpha Scientific Profile

5.9.2 Alpha Scientific Main Business

5.9.3 Alpha Scientific Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Alpha Scientific Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Alpha Scientific Recent Developments

5.10 Atlas Genetics Ltd.

5.10.1 Atlas Genetics Ltd. Profile

5.10.2 Atlas Genetics Ltd. Main Business

5.10.3 Atlas Genetics Ltd. Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Atlas Genetics Ltd. Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Atlas Genetics Ltd. Recent Developments

5.11 Beckman Coulter Inc.

5.11.1 Beckman Coulter Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Beckman Coulter Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Beckman Coulter Inc. Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Beckman Coulter Inc. Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Beckman Coulter Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 Becton

5.12.1 Becton Profile

5.12.2 Becton Main Business

5.12.3 Becton Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Becton Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Becton Recent Developments

5.13 Bio-Rad Laboratories

5.13.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

5.13.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Main Business

5.13.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments

5.14 Biomerica Inc.

5.14.1 Biomerica Inc. Profile

5.14.2 Biomerica Inc. Main Business

5.14.3 Biomerica Inc. Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Biomerica Inc. Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Biomerica Inc. Recent Developments

5.15 Dickinson and Company

5.15.1 Dickinson and Company Profile

5.15.2 Dickinson and Company Main Business

5.15.3 Dickinson and Company Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Dickinson and Company Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Dickinson and Company Recent Developments

5.16 Instrumentation Laboratory

5.16.1 Instrumentation Laboratory Profile

5.16.2 Instrumentation Laboratory Main Business

5.16.3 Instrumentation Laboratory Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Instrumentation Laboratory Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Instrumentation Laboratory Recent Developments

5.17 Johnson & Johnson

5.17.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.17.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business

5.17.3 Johnson & Johnson Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Johnson & Johnson Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.18 Medica Corporation

5.18.1 Medica Corporation Profile

5.18.2 Medica Corporation Main Business

5.18.3 Medica Corporation Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Medica Corporation Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Medica Corporation Recent Developments

5.19 Medtronic

5.19.1 Medtronic Profile

5.19.2 Medtronic Main Business

5.19.3 Medtronic Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Medtronic Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

5.20 Nova Biomedical

5.20.1 Nova Biomedical Profile

5.20.2 Nova Biomedical Main Business

5.20.3 Nova Biomedical Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Nova Biomedical Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Nova Biomedical Recent Developments

5.21 Opti Medical

5.21.1 Opti Medical Profile

5.21.2 Opti Medical Main Business

5.21.3 Opti Medical Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Opti Medical Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Opti Medical Recent Developments

5.22 PTS Diagnostics

5.22.1 PTS Diagnostics Profile

5.22.2 PTS Diagnostics Main Business

5.22.3 PTS Diagnostics Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 PTS Diagnostics Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 PTS Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.23 Roche Diagnostics Limited

5.23.1 Roche Diagnostics Limited Profile

5.23.2 Roche Diagnostics Limited Main Business

5.23.3 Roche Diagnostics Limited Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Roche Diagnostics Limited Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Roche Diagnostics Limited Recent Developments

5.24 Siemens AG

5.24.1 Siemens AG Profile

5.24.2 Siemens AG Main Business

5.24.3 Siemens AG Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Siemens AG Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

5.25 Sienco Inc.

5.25.1 Sienco Inc. Profile

5.25.2 Sienco Inc. Main Business

5.25.3 Sienco Inc. Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Sienco Inc. Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Sienco Inc. Recent Developments

5.26 bioMerieux

5.26.1 bioMerieux Profile

5.26.2 bioMerieux Main Business

5.26.3 bioMerieux Point of Care Test Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 bioMerieux Point of Care Test Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 bioMerieux Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Point of Care Test Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point of Care Test Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Test Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Point of Care Test Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Test Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Point of Care Test Market Dynamics

11.1 Point of Care Test Industry Trends

11.2 Point of Care Test Market Drivers

11.3 Point of Care Test Market Challenges

11.4 Point of Care Test Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

