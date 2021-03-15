Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Alere, Ani Biotech Oy, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux

“

The report titled Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alere, Ani Biotech Oy, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux, Church & Dwight, EKF, Insight Pharmaceuticals, Meridian, OPKO Health, Polymed Therapeutics, Polymedco, Quidel, Radiometer, Roche, Siemens Healthcare, Trinity

Market Segmentation by Product: Human chorionic Gonadotropin (hcg) urine test

FSH urine test

Human chorionic Gonadotropin (hcg) blood test

Luteinizing hormone (LH) urine test



Market Segmentation by Application: Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Gynaecology & fertility clinics

Pharmacy

Online sales

Drugstores



The Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Human chorionic Gonadotropin (hcg) urine test

1.2.3 FSH urine test

1.2.4 Human chorionic Gonadotropin (hcg) blood test

1.2.5 Luteinizing hormone (LH) urine test

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hypermarkets & supermarkets

1.3.3 Gynaecology & fertility clinics

1.3.4 Pharmacy

1.3.5 Online sales

1.3.6 Drugstores

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Trends

2.3.2 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Alere

11.1.1 Alere Company Details

11.1.2 Alere Business Overview

11.1.3 Alere Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.1.4 Alere Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Alere Recent Development

11.2 Ani Biotech Oy

11.2.1 Ani Biotech Oy Company Details

11.2.2 Ani Biotech Oy Business Overview

11.2.3 Ani Biotech Oy Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Ani Biotech Oy Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Ani Biotech Oy Recent Development

11.3 Beckman Coulter

11.3.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details

11.3.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview

11.3.3 Beckman Coulter Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.3.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

11.4 bioMerieux

11.4.1 bioMerieux Company Details

11.4.2 bioMerieux Business Overview

11.4.3 bioMerieux Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.4.4 bioMerieux Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 bioMerieux Recent Development

11.5 Church & Dwight

11.5.1 Church & Dwight Company Details

11.5.2 Church & Dwight Business Overview

11.5.3 Church & Dwight Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.5.4 Church & Dwight Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development

11.6 EKF

11.6.1 EKF Company Details

11.6.2 EKF Business Overview

11.6.3 EKF Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.6.4 EKF Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 EKF Recent Development

11.7 Insight Pharmaceuticals

11.7.1 Insight Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.7.2 Insight Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.7.3 Insight Pharmaceuticals Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.7.4 Insight Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Insight Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.8 Meridian

11.8.1 Meridian Company Details

11.8.2 Meridian Business Overview

11.8.3 Meridian Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.8.4 Meridian Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Meridian Recent Development

11.9 OPKO Health

11.9.1 OPKO Health Company Details

11.9.2 OPKO Health Business Overview

11.9.3 OPKO Health Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.9.4 OPKO Health Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 OPKO Health Recent Development

11.10 Polymed Therapeutics

11.10.1 Polymed Therapeutics Company Details

11.10.2 Polymed Therapeutics Business Overview

11.10.3 Polymed Therapeutics Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.10.4 Polymed Therapeutics Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Polymed Therapeutics Recent Development

11.11 Polymedco

11.11.1 Polymedco Company Details

11.11.2 Polymedco Business Overview

11.11.3 Polymedco Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.11.4 Polymedco Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Polymedco Recent Development

11.12 Quidel

11.12.1 Quidel Company Details

11.12.2 Quidel Business Overview

11.12.3 Quidel Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.12.4 Quidel Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Quidel Recent Development

11.13 Radiometer

11.13.1 Radiometer Company Details

11.13.2 Radiometer Business Overview

11.13.3 Radiometer Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.13.4 Radiometer Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Radiometer Recent Development

11.14 Roche

11.14.1 Roche Company Details

11.14.2 Roche Business Overview

11.14.3 Roche Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.14.4 Roche Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Roche Recent Development

11.15 Siemens Healthcare

11.15.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

11.15.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

11.15.3 Siemens Healthcare Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.15.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.16 Trinity

11.16.1 Trinity Company Details

11.16.2 Trinity Business Overview

11.16.3 Trinity Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Introduction

11.16.4 Trinity Revenue in Point of Care Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Trinity Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”