Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Abbott POC

A newly published report titled “(Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Abbott POC, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Beckton and Dickinson, Bayer Diabetes Care, Hemocue AB, International Technidyne Corporation, LifeScan Inc, Nipro Diagnostics, Orasure Technologies, PointCare Technologies, Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics

Miniaturization and Microfluidics Technology

Molecular Diagnostics

Non-Invasive Technology

Patient Self-Testing

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratories

The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices

1.2 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Miniaturization and Microfluidics Technology

1.2.3 Molecular Diagnostics

1.2.4 Non-Invasive Technology

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Patient Self-Testing

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Hospitals

1.3.5 Laboratories

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Roche Diagnostics

6.1.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

6.1.2 Roche Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Roche Diagnostics Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Roche Diagnostics Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Abaxis

6.2.1 Abaxis Corporation Information

6.2.2 Abaxis Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Abaxis Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Abaxis Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Abaxis Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Abbott POC

6.3.1 Abbott POC Corporation Information

6.3.2 Abbott POC Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Abbott POC Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Abbott POC Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Abbott POC Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Abbott

6.4.1 Abbott Corporation Information

6.4.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Abbott Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Abbott Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Abbott Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Beckman Coulter

6.5.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

6.5.2 Beckman Coulter Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Beckman Coulter Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Beckman Coulter Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Beckton and Dickinson

6.6.1 Beckton and Dickinson Corporation Information

6.6.2 Beckton and Dickinson Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Beckton and Dickinson Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Beckton and Dickinson Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Beckton and Dickinson Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Bayer Diabetes Care

6.6.1 Bayer Diabetes Care Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bayer Diabetes Care Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Bayer Diabetes Care Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Bayer Diabetes Care Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Bayer Diabetes Care Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Hemocue AB

6.8.1 Hemocue AB Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hemocue AB Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Hemocue AB Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Hemocue AB Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Hemocue AB Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 International Technidyne Corporation

6.9.1 International Technidyne Corporation Corporation Information

6.9.2 International Technidyne Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 International Technidyne Corporation Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 International Technidyne Corporation Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.9.5 International Technidyne Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 LifeScan Inc

6.10.1 LifeScan Inc Corporation Information

6.10.2 LifeScan Inc Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 LifeScan Inc Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 LifeScan Inc Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.10.5 LifeScan Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Nipro Diagnostics

6.11.1 Nipro Diagnostics Corporation Information

6.11.2 Nipro Diagnostics Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Nipro Diagnostics Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Nipro Diagnostics Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Nipro Diagnostics Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Orasure Technologies

6.12.1 Orasure Technologies Corporation Information

6.12.2 Orasure Technologies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Orasure Technologies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Orasure Technologies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Orasure Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 PointCare Technologies

6.13.1 PointCare Technologies Corporation Information

6.13.2 PointCare Technologies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 PointCare Technologies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 PointCare Technologies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.13.5 PointCare Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics

6.14.1 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Corporation Information

6.14.2 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Recent Developments/Updates

7 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices

7.4 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Distributors List

8.3 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Customers

9 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Dynamics

9.1 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Industry Trends

9.2 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Growth Drivers

9.3 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Challenges

9.4 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

