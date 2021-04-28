Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

“

The report titled Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, BD, Chembio Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Cardinal Health, Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Labs, bioMérieux, Sight Diagnostics, Gene POC, Trivitron Healthcare, OJ-Bio, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Market Segmentation by Product: HIV POC

HBV POC

Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC

HPV POC

Influenza POC

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Others



The Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 HIV POC

1.2.3 HBV POC

1.2.4 Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections

1.2.5 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC

1.2.6 HPV POC

1.2.7 Influenza POC

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Home

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Trends

2.3.2 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue

3.4 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Alere

11.1.1 Alere Company Details

11.1.2 Alere Business Overview

11.1.3 Alere Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.1.4 Alere Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Alere Recent Development

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Company Details

11.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Business Overview

11.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Development

11.4 Siemens Healthineers

11.4.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

11.4.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview

11.4.3 Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.4.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

11.5 BD

11.5.1 BD Company Details

11.5.2 BD Business Overview

11.5.3 BD Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.5.4 BD Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 BD Recent Development

11.6 Chembio Diagnostics

11.6.1 Chembio Diagnostics Company Details

11.6.2 Chembio Diagnostics Business Overview

11.6.3 Chembio Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.6.4 Chembio Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Chembio Diagnostics Recent Development

11.7 Trinity Biotech

11.7.1 Trinity Biotech Company Details

11.7.2 Trinity Biotech Business Overview

11.7.3 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.7.4 Trinity Biotech Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development

11.8 Cardinal Health

11.8.1 Cardinal Health Company Details

11.8.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview

11.8.3 Cardinal Health Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.8.4 Cardinal Health Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

11.9 Quest Diagnostics

11.9.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

11.9.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview

11.9.3 Quest Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.9.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

11.10 Bio-Rad Labs

11.10.1 Bio-Rad Labs Company Details

11.10.2 Bio-Rad Labs Business Overview

11.10.3 Bio-Rad Labs Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.10.4 Bio-Rad Labs Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Bio-Rad Labs Recent Development

11.11 bioMérieux

11.11.1 bioMérieux Company Details

11.11.2 bioMérieux Business Overview

11.11.3 bioMérieux Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.11.4 bioMérieux Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 bioMérieux Recent Development

11.12 Sight Diagnostics

11.12.1 Sight Diagnostics Company Details

11.12.2 Sight Diagnostics Business Overview

11.12.3 Sight Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.12.4 Sight Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Sight Diagnostics Recent Development

11.13 Gene POC

11.13.1 Gene POC Company Details

11.13.2 Gene POC Business Overview

11.13.3 Gene POC Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.13.4 Gene POC Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Gene POC Recent Development

11.14 Trivitron Healthcare

11.14.1 Trivitron Healthcare Company Details

11.14.2 Trivitron Healthcare Business Overview

11.14.3 Trivitron Healthcare Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.14.4 Trivitron Healthcare Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Trivitron Healthcare Recent Development

11.15 OJ-Bio

11.15.1 OJ-Bio Company Details

11.15.2 OJ-Bio Business Overview

11.15.3 OJ-Bio Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.15.4 OJ-Bio Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 OJ-Bio Recent Development

11.16 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

11.16.1 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Company Details

11.16.2 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Business Overview

11.16.3 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction

11.16.4 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”