Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

The report titled Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, BD, Chembio Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Cardinal Health, Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Labs, bioMérieux, Sight Diagnostics, Gene POC, Trivitron Healthcare, OJ-Bio, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Market Segmentation by Product:
HIV POC
HBV POC
Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC
HPV POC
Influenza POC
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hospitals
Clinics
Home
Others
The Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 HIV POC
1.2.3 HBV POC
1.2.4 Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections
1.2.5 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC
1.2.6 HPV POC
1.2.7 Influenza POC
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Home
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Trends
2.3.2 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue
3.4 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue in 2020
3.5 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Alere
11.1.1 Alere Company Details
11.1.2 Alere Business Overview
11.1.3 Alere Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.1.4 Alere Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Alere Recent Development
11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview
11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
11.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Company Details
11.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Business Overview
11.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Development
11.4 Siemens Healthineers
11.4.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details
11.4.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview
11.4.3 Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.4.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development
11.5 BD
11.5.1 BD Company Details
11.5.2 BD Business Overview
11.5.3 BD Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.5.4 BD Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 BD Recent Development
11.6 Chembio Diagnostics
11.6.1 Chembio Diagnostics Company Details
11.6.2 Chembio Diagnostics Business Overview
11.6.3 Chembio Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.6.4 Chembio Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Chembio Diagnostics Recent Development
11.7 Trinity Biotech
11.7.1 Trinity Biotech Company Details
11.7.2 Trinity Biotech Business Overview
11.7.3 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.7.4 Trinity Biotech Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development
11.8 Cardinal Health
11.8.1 Cardinal Health Company Details
11.8.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview
11.8.3 Cardinal Health Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.8.4 Cardinal Health Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development
11.9 Quest Diagnostics
11.9.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details
11.9.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview
11.9.3 Quest Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.9.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development
11.10 Bio-Rad Labs
11.10.1 Bio-Rad Labs Company Details
11.10.2 Bio-Rad Labs Business Overview
11.10.3 Bio-Rad Labs Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.10.4 Bio-Rad Labs Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Bio-Rad Labs Recent Development
11.11 bioMérieux
11.11.1 bioMérieux Company Details
11.11.2 bioMérieux Business Overview
11.11.3 bioMérieux Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.11.4 bioMérieux Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 bioMérieux Recent Development
11.12 Sight Diagnostics
11.12.1 Sight Diagnostics Company Details
11.12.2 Sight Diagnostics Business Overview
11.12.3 Sight Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.12.4 Sight Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Sight Diagnostics Recent Development
11.13 Gene POC
11.13.1 Gene POC Company Details
11.13.2 Gene POC Business Overview
11.13.3 Gene POC Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.13.4 Gene POC Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Gene POC Recent Development
11.14 Trivitron Healthcare
11.14.1 Trivitron Healthcare Company Details
11.14.2 Trivitron Healthcare Business Overview
11.14.3 Trivitron Healthcare Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.14.4 Trivitron Healthcare Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Trivitron Healthcare Recent Development
11.15 OJ-Bio
11.15.1 OJ-Bio Company Details
11.15.2 OJ-Bio Business Overview
11.15.3 OJ-Bio Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.15.4 OJ-Bio Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 OJ-Bio Recent Development
11.16 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
11.16.1 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Company Details
11.16.2 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Business Overview
11.16.3 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Introduction
11.16.4 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
