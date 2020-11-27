LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Alere, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, QIAGEN, Bayer Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Nipro Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Nova Biomedical, BioMerieux, Quidel, Helena Laboratories, OraSure Technologies, Accriva, Abaxis, Chembio Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Instrumentation Laboratory, Sekisui Diagnostics Market Segment by Product Type: Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Tumor Markers Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Others Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Segment by Application: , Clinics, Hospitals, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Laboratory

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1907411/global-point-of-care-diagnostics-pocd-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1907411/global-point-of-care-diagnostics-pocd-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a96ed6271029566f4c0547740207113c,0,1,global-point-of-care-diagnostics-pocd-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Blood Glucose Testing

1.3.3 Infectious Diseases Testing

1.3.4 Cardiac Markers Testing

1.3.5 Coagulation Testing

1.3.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

1.3.7 Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

1.3.8 Tumor Markers Testing

1.3.9 Urinalysis Testing

1.3.10 Cholesterol Testing

1.3.11 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Clinics

1.4.3 Hospitals

1.4.4 Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

1.4.5 Laboratory 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Trends

2.3.2 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Revenue

3.4 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Alere

11.1.1 Alere Company Details

11.1.2 Alere Business Overview

11.1.3 Alere Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.1.4 Alere Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Alere Recent Development

11.2 Roche

11.2.1 Roche Company Details

11.2.2 Roche Business Overview

11.2.3 Roche Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.2.4 Roche Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Roche Recent Development

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

11.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

11.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

11.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.5 Siemens Healthcare

11.5.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

11.5.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

11.5.3 Siemens Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.5.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.6 Danaher

11.6.1 Danaher Company Details

11.6.2 Danaher Business Overview

11.6.3 Danaher Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.6.4 Danaher Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Danaher Recent Development

11.7 QIAGEN

11.7.1 QIAGEN Company Details

11.7.2 QIAGEN Business Overview

11.7.3 QIAGEN Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.7.4 QIAGEN Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 QIAGEN Recent Development

11.8 Bayer Healthcare

11.8.1 Bayer Healthcare Company Details

11.8.2 Bayer Healthcare Business Overview

11.8.3 Bayer Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.8.4 Bayer Healthcare Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Bayer Healthcare Recent Development

11.9 Beckman Coulter

11.9.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details

11.9.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview

11.9.3 Beckman Coulter Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.9.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

11.10 Nipro Diagnostics

11.10.1 Nipro Diagnostics Company Details

11.10.2 Nipro Diagnostics Business Overview

11.10.3 Nipro Diagnostics Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

11.10.4 Nipro Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Nipro Diagnostics Recent Development

11.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.11.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

10.11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

10.11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

11.12 Nova Biomedical

10.12.1 Nova Biomedical Company Details

10.12.2 Nova Biomedical Business Overview

10.12.3 Nova Biomedical Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.12.4 Nova Biomedical Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Nova Biomedical Recent Development

11.13 BioMerieux

10.13.1 BioMerieux Company Details

10.13.2 BioMerieux Business Overview

10.13.3 BioMerieux Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.13.4 BioMerieux Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 BioMerieux Recent Development

11.14 Quidel

10.14.1 Quidel Company Details

10.14.2 Quidel Business Overview

10.14.3 Quidel Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.14.4 Quidel Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Quidel Recent Development

11.15 Helena Laboratories

10.15.1 Helena Laboratories Company Details

10.15.2 Helena Laboratories Business Overview

10.15.3 Helena Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.15.4 Helena Laboratories Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Helena Laboratories Recent Development

11.16 OraSure Technologies

10.16.1 OraSure Technologies Company Details

10.16.2 OraSure Technologies Business Overview

10.16.3 OraSure Technologies Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.16.4 OraSure Technologies Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 OraSure Technologies Recent Development

11.17 Accriva

10.17.1 Accriva Company Details

10.17.2 Accriva Business Overview

10.17.3 Accriva Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.17.4 Accriva Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Accriva Recent Development

11.18 Abaxis

10.18.1 Abaxis Company Details

10.18.2 Abaxis Business Overview

10.18.3 Abaxis Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.18.4 Abaxis Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Abaxis Recent Development

11.19 Chembio Diagnostics

10.19.1 Chembio Diagnostics Company Details

10.19.2 Chembio Diagnostics Business Overview

10.19.3 Chembio Diagnostics Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.19.4 Chembio Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Chembio Diagnostics Recent Development

11.20 Trinity Biotech

10.20.1 Trinity Biotech Company Details

10.20.2 Trinity Biotech Business Overview

10.20.3 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.20.4 Trinity Biotech Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development

11.21 Instrumentation Laboratory

10.21.1 Instrumentation Laboratory Company Details

10.21.2 Instrumentation Laboratory Business Overview

10.21.3 Instrumentation Laboratory Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.21.4 Instrumentation Laboratory Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Instrumentation Laboratory Recent Development

11.22 Sekisui Diagnostics

10.22.1 Sekisui Diagnostics Company Details

10.22.2 Sekisui Diagnostics Business Overview

10.22.3 Sekisui Diagnostics Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Introduction

10.22.4 Sekisui Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Sekisui Diagnostics Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.