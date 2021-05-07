Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Qiagen, Danaher

“
The report titled Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Qiagen, Danaher, Becton Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, Siemens Healthcare, Zoetis, Abbott, Bayer, Johnson and Johnson, Nova Biomedical, Trividia Health, Quidel Corporation, Trinity Biotech, Sekisui Diagnostics, Orasure Technologies, Nipro, Spectral Medical
Market Segmentation by Product: Device
Consumables
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals
Clinics
Home
Others
The Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Device
1.2.3 Consumables
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Home
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Trends
2.3.2 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Revenue
3.4 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Revenue in 2020
3.5 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
11.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Company Details
11.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Business Overview
11.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Development
11.2 Qiagen
11.2.1 Qiagen Company Details
11.2.2 Qiagen Business Overview
11.2.3 Qiagen Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.2.4 Qiagen Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Qiagen Recent Development
11.3 Danaher
11.3.1 Danaher Company Details
11.3.2 Danaher Business Overview
11.3.3 Danaher Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.3.4 Danaher Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Danaher Recent Development
11.4 Becton Dickinson and Company
11.4.1 Becton Dickinson and Company Company Details
11.4.2 Becton Dickinson and Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Becton Dickinson and Company Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.4.4 Becton Dickinson and Company Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Becton Dickinson and Company Recent Development
11.5 Biomerieux
11.5.1 Biomerieux Company Details
11.5.2 Biomerieux Business Overview
11.5.3 Biomerieux Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.5.4 Biomerieux Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Biomerieux Recent Development
11.6 Siemens Healthcare
11.6.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details
11.6.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview
11.6.3 Siemens Healthcare Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.6.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
11.7 Zoetis
11.7.1 Zoetis Company Details
11.7.2 Zoetis Business Overview
11.7.3 Zoetis Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.7.4 Zoetis Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Zoetis Recent Development
11.8 Abbott
11.8.1 Abbott Company Details
11.8.2 Abbott Business Overview
11.8.3 Abbott Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.8.4 Abbott Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Abbott Recent Development
11.9 Bayer
11.9.1 Bayer Company Details
11.9.2 Bayer Business Overview
11.9.3 Bayer Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.9.4 Bayer Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Bayer Recent Development
11.10 Johnson and Johnson
11.10.1 Johnson and Johnson Company Details
11.10.2 Johnson and Johnson Business Overview
11.10.3 Johnson and Johnson Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.10.4 Johnson and Johnson Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development
11.11 Nova Biomedical
11.11.1 Nova Biomedical Company Details
11.11.2 Nova Biomedical Business Overview
11.11.3 Nova Biomedical Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.11.4 Nova Biomedical Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Nova Biomedical Recent Development
11.12 Trividia Health
11.12.1 Trividia Health Company Details
11.12.2 Trividia Health Business Overview
11.12.3 Trividia Health Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.12.4 Trividia Health Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Trividia Health Recent Development
11.13 Quidel Corporation
11.13.1 Quidel Corporation Company Details
11.13.2 Quidel Corporation Business Overview
11.13.3 Quidel Corporation Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.13.4 Quidel Corporation Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Quidel Corporation Recent Development
11.14 Trinity Biotech
11.14.1 Trinity Biotech Company Details
11.14.2 Trinity Biotech Business Overview
11.14.3 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.14.4 Trinity Biotech Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development
11.15 Sekisui Diagnostics
11.15.1 Sekisui Diagnostics Company Details
11.15.2 Sekisui Diagnostics Business Overview
11.15.3 Sekisui Diagnostics Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.15.4 Sekisui Diagnostics Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Sekisui Diagnostics Recent Development
11.16 Orasure Technologies
11.16.1 Orasure Technologies Company Details
11.16.2 Orasure Technologies Business Overview
11.16.3 Orasure Technologies Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.16.4 Orasure Technologies Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Orasure Technologies Recent Development
11.17 Nipro
11.17.1 Nipro Company Details
11.17.2 Nipro Business Overview
11.17.3 Nipro Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.17.4 Nipro Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Nipro Recent Development
11.18 Spectral Medical
11.18.1 Spectral Medical Company Details
11.18.2 Spectral Medical Business Overview
11.18.3 Spectral Medical Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Introduction
11.18.4 Spectral Medical Revenue in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Spectral Medical Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
