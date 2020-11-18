Pocket Tissue Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2026 | Kimberly-Clark, SCA, Georgia-Pacific

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Pocket Tissue Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pocket Tissue market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pocket Tissue market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pocket Tissue market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pocket Tissue market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pocket Tissue report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pocket Tissue report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pocket Tissue market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pocket Tissue market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pocket Tissue market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pocket Tissue market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pocket Tissue market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kimberly-Clark, SCA, Georgia-Pacific, APP(Sinar Mas Group), Procter & Gamble, Sofidel, Hengan International, Vinda, WEPA, Metsa Group, CMPC, ICT- industrie, Kruger, Cascades, C & S

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pocket Tissue market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pocket Tissue industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pocket Tissue market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pocket Tissue market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pocket Tissue market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Pocket Tissue Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Pocket Tissue Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 2 Ply Pocket Tissue

1.3.3 3 Ply Pocket Tissue

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Pocket Tissue Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Supermarket

1.4.3 Specialty Store

1.4.4 Online Store

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Pocket Tissue Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Pocket Tissue Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Pocket Tissue Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Pocket Tissue Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Pocket Tissue Industry Trends

2.4.1 Pocket Tissue Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Pocket Tissue Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pocket Tissue Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Pocket Tissue Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Pocket Tissue Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pocket Tissue Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pocket Tissue Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Pocket Tissue by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pocket Tissue Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pocket Tissue as of 2019)

3.4 Global Pocket Tissue Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Pocket Tissue Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pocket Tissue Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Pocket Tissue Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Pocket Tissue Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pocket Tissue Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Pocket Tissue Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Pocket Tissue Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pocket Tissue Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Pocket Tissue Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Pocket Tissue Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Pocket Tissue Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pocket Tissue Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Pocket Tissue Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pocket Tissue Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pocket Tissue Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Pocket Tissue Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Pocket Tissue Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Pocket Tissue Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Pocket Tissue Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Pocket Tissue Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Pocket Tissue Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Pocket Tissue Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Pocket Tissue Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Pocket Tissue Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Pocket Tissue Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pocket Tissue Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pocket Tissue Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kimberly-Clark

11.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.1.5 Kimberly-Clark SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

11.2 SCA

11.2.1 SCA Corporation Information

11.2.2 SCA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 SCA Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 SCA Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.2.5 SCA SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 SCA Recent Developments

11.3 Georgia-Pacific

11.3.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

11.3.2 Georgia-Pacific Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Georgia-Pacific Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Georgia-Pacific Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.3.5 Georgia-Pacific SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments

11.4 APP(Sinar Mas Group)

11.4.1 APP(Sinar Mas Group) Corporation Information

11.4.2 APP(Sinar Mas Group) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 APP(Sinar Mas Group) Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 APP(Sinar Mas Group) Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.4.5 APP(Sinar Mas Group) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 APP(Sinar Mas Group) Recent Developments

11.5 Procter & Gamble

11.5.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.5.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Procter & Gamble Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Procter & Gamble Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.5.5 Procter & Gamble SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.6 Sofidel

11.6.1 Sofidel Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sofidel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Sofidel Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sofidel Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.6.5 Sofidel SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Sofidel Recent Developments

11.7 Hengan International

11.7.1 Hengan International Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hengan International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Hengan International Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hengan International Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.7.5 Hengan International SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Hengan International Recent Developments

11.8 Vinda

11.8.1 Vinda Corporation Information

11.8.2 Vinda Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Vinda Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Vinda Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.8.5 Vinda SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Vinda Recent Developments

11.9 WEPA

11.9.1 WEPA Corporation Information

11.9.2 WEPA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 WEPA Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 WEPA Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.9.5 WEPA SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 WEPA Recent Developments

11.10 Metsa Group

11.10.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Metsa Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Metsa Group Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Metsa Group Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.10.5 Metsa Group SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Metsa Group Recent Developments

11.11 CMPC

11.11.1 CMPC Corporation Information

11.11.2 CMPC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 CMPC Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 CMPC Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.11.5 CMPC SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 CMPC Recent Developments

11.12 ICT- industrie

11.12.1 ICT- industrie Corporation Information

11.12.2 ICT- industrie Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 ICT- industrie Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 ICT- industrie Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.12.5 ICT- industrie SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 ICT- industrie Recent Developments

11.13 Kruger

11.13.1 Kruger Corporation Information

11.13.2 Kruger Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Kruger Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Kruger Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.13.5 Kruger SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Kruger Recent Developments

11.14 Cascades

11.14.1 Cascades Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cascades Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Cascades Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Cascades Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.14.5 Cascades SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Cascades Recent Developments

11.15 C & S

11.15.1 C & S Corporation Information

11.15.2 C & S Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 C & S Pocket Tissue Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 C & S Pocket Tissue Products and Services

11.15.5 C & S SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 C & S Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Pocket Tissue Sales Channels

12.2.2 Pocket Tissue Distributors

12.3 Pocket Tissue Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Pocket Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Pocket Tissue Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Pocket Tissue Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Pocket Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Pocket Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Pocket Tissue Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Pocket Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Pocket Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Pocket Tissue Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Pocket Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Pocket Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Pocket Tissue Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Pocket Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Pocket Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Pocket Tissue Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Pocket Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Pocket Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Pocket Tissue Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

