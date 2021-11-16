PoC Platform and Technology Market Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2021-2027| Roche, Abbott, LifeScan

Complete study of the global PoC Platform and Technology market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global PoC Platform and Technology industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on PoC Platform and Technology production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Others PoC Platform and Technology Segment by Application Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratory, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Roche, Abbott, LifeScan, Inc, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Ascensia, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, ARKRAY, Nova Biomedical, Trividia Health, Quidel, Accriva (Werfen), OraSure Technologies, Helena Laboratories, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Abaxis (Zoetis), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Phamatech, Chembio Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, ELITech Group, Response Biomedical, Princeton BioMeditech, Alfa Wassermann

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global PoC Platform and Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Blood Glucose Testing

1.2.3 Infectious Diseases Testing

1.2.4 Cardiac Markers Testing

1.2.5 Coagulation Testing

1.2.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

1.2.7 Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

1.2.8 Urinalysis Testing

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PoC Platform and Technology Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Laboratory

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global PoC Platform and Technology Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 PoC Platform and Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 PoC Platform and Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 PoC Platform and Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 PoC Platform and Technology Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 PoC Platform and Technology Market Trends

2.3.2 PoC Platform and Technology Market Drivers

2.3.3 PoC Platform and Technology Market Challenges

2.3.4 PoC Platform and Technology Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top PoC Platform and Technology Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top PoC Platform and Technology Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global PoC Platform and Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PoC Platform and Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PoC Platform and Technology Revenue

3.4 Global PoC Platform and Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global PoC Platform and Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PoC Platform and Technology Revenue in 2020

3.5 PoC Platform and Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players PoC Platform and Technology Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into PoC Platform and Technology Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 PoC Platform and Technology Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global PoC Platform and Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PoC Platform and Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 PoC Platform and Technology Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global PoC Platform and Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PoC Platform and Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa PoC Platform and Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Roche

11.1.1 Roche Company Details

11.1.2 Roche Business Overview

11.1.3 Roche PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.1.4 Roche Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Roche Recent Development

11.2 Abbott

11.2.1 Abbott Company Details

11.2.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.2.3 Abbott PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.2.4 Abbott Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.3 LifeScan, Inc

11.3.1 LifeScan, Inc Company Details

11.3.2 LifeScan, Inc Business Overview

11.3.3 LifeScan, Inc PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.3.4 LifeScan, Inc Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 LifeScan, Inc Recent Development

11.4 Siemens Healthcare

11.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

11.4.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

11.4.3 Siemens Healthcare PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.5 Danaher

11.5.1 Danaher Company Details

11.5.2 Danaher Business Overview

11.5.3 Danaher PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.5.4 Danaher Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Danaher Recent Development

11.6 Ascensia

11.6.1 Ascensia Company Details

11.6.2 Ascensia Business Overview

11.6.3 Ascensia PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.6.4 Ascensia Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Ascensia Recent Development

11.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

11.7.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

11.7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

11.8 BioMerieux

11.8.1 BioMerieux Company Details

11.8.2 BioMerieux Business Overview

11.8.3 BioMerieux PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.8.4 BioMerieux Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 BioMerieux Recent Development

11.9 ARKRAY

11.9.1 ARKRAY Company Details

11.9.2 ARKRAY Business Overview

11.9.3 ARKRAY PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.9.4 ARKRAY Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 ARKRAY Recent Development

11.10 Nova Biomedical

11.10.1 Nova Biomedical Company Details

11.10.2 Nova Biomedical Business Overview

11.10.3 Nova Biomedical PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.10.4 Nova Biomedical Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Nova Biomedical Recent Development

11.11 Trividia Health

11.11.1 Trividia Health Company Details

11.11.2 Trividia Health Business Overview

11.11.3 Trividia Health PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.11.4 Trividia Health Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Trividia Health Recent Development

11.12 Quidel

11.12.1 Quidel Company Details

11.12.2 Quidel Business Overview

11.12.3 Quidel PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.12.4 Quidel Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Quidel Recent Development

11.13 Accriva (Werfen)

11.13.1 Accriva (Werfen) Company Details

11.13.2 Accriva (Werfen) Business Overview

11.13.3 Accriva (Werfen) PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.13.4 Accriva (Werfen) Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Accriva (Werfen) Recent Development

11.14 OraSure Technologies

11.14.1 OraSure Technologies Company Details

11.14.2 OraSure Technologies Business Overview

11.14.3 OraSure Technologies PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.14.4 OraSure Technologies Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 OraSure Technologies Recent Development

11.15 Helena Laboratories

11.15.1 Helena Laboratories Company Details

11.15.2 Helena Laboratories Business Overview

11.15.3 Helena Laboratories PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.15.4 Helena Laboratories Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Helena Laboratories Recent Development

11.16 A. Menarini Diagnostics

11.16.1 A. Menarini Diagnostics Company Details

11.16.2 A. Menarini Diagnostics Business Overview

11.16.3 A. Menarini Diagnostics PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.16.4 A. Menarini Diagnostics Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 A. Menarini Diagnostics Recent Development

11.17 Abaxis (Zoetis)

11.17.1 Abaxis (Zoetis) Company Details

11.17.2 Abaxis (Zoetis) Business Overview

11.17.3 Abaxis (Zoetis) PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.17.4 Abaxis (Zoetis) Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Abaxis (Zoetis) Recent Development

11.18 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

11.18.1 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Details

11.18.2 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Business Overview

11.18.3 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.18.4 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Recent Development

11.19 Phamatech

11.19.1 Phamatech Company Details

11.19.2 Phamatech Business Overview

11.19.3 Phamatech PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.19.4 Phamatech Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.19.5 Phamatech Recent Development

11.20 Chembio Diagnostics

11.20.1 Chembio Diagnostics Company Details

11.20.2 Chembio Diagnostics Business Overview

11.20.3 Chembio Diagnostics PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.20.4 Chembio Diagnostics Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Chembio Diagnostics Recent Development

11.21 Trinity Biotech

11.21.1 Trinity Biotech Company Details

11.21.2 Trinity Biotech Business Overview

11.21.3 Trinity Biotech PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.21.4 Trinity Biotech Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Development

11.22 ELITech Group

11.22.1 ELITech Group Company Details

11.22.2 ELITech Group Business Overview

11.22.3 ELITech Group PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.22.4 ELITech Group Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 ELITech Group Recent Development

11.23 Response Biomedical

11.23.1 Response Biomedical Company Details

11.23.2 Response Biomedical Business Overview

11.23.3 Response Biomedical PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.23.4 Response Biomedical Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Response Biomedical Recent Development

11.24 Princeton BioMeditech

11.24.1 Princeton BioMeditech Company Details

11.24.2 Princeton BioMeditech Business Overview

11.24.3 Princeton BioMeditech PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.24.4 Princeton BioMeditech Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Princeton BioMeditech Recent Development

11.25 Alfa Wassermann

11.25.1 Alfa Wassermann Company Details

11.25.2 Alfa Wassermann Business Overview

11.25.3 Alfa Wassermann PoC Platform and Technology Introduction

11.25.4 Alfa Wassermann Revenue in PoC Platform and Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Alfa Wassermann Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details