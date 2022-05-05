Pneumatic Vibrators Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2022-2028 | Schenck Process Holding GmbH, WAMGROUP, Vibronord

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Pneumatic Vibrators market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Pneumatic Vibrators market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Pneumatic Vibrators market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Pneumatic Vibrators market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Pneumatic Vibrators market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Pneumatic Vibrators market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Pneumatic Vibrators report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pneumatic Vibrators Market Research Report: Schenck Process Holding GmbH, WAMGROUP, Vibronord, WENZHOU HOLID Automation Equipment, Findeva, Cleveland Vibrator, Dwyer Instruments, Syntron Material Handling, Walther Trowal, FINETEK, Moretto, Posi-flate, Netter Vibration, LIEVERS HOLLAND, Cougar Vibration Solutions, Novagum, Palamatic Process, Schenck Process Group, Martin Engineering, Bosch Rexroth

Global Pneumatic Vibrators Market Segmentation by Product: Rotary Pneumatic Vibrators

Ram Pneumatic Vibrators

Turbine Pneumatic Vibrators



Global Pneumatic Vibrators Market Segmentation by Application: Environment Protection

Waste Water Treatment

Architecture

Blowdown

Fine Chemical Industry



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Pneumatic Vibrators market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Pneumatic Vibrators research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Pneumatic Vibrators market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Pneumatic Vibrators market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Pneumatic Vibrators report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides Pneumatic Vibrators market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the Pneumatic Vibrators market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) Pneumatic Vibrators market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate Pneumatic Vibrators business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global Pneumatic Vibrators market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Pneumatic Vibrators market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Pneumatic Vibrators market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Pneumatic Vibrators Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rotary Pneumatic Vibrators

1.2.3 Ram Pneumatic Vibrators

1.2.4 Turbine Pneumatic Vibrators

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Environment Protection

1.3.3 Waste Water Treatment

1.3.4 Architecture

1.3.5 Blowdown

1.3.6 Fine Chemical Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Pneumatic Vibrators Industry Trends

2.4.2 Pneumatic Vibrators Market Drivers

2.4.3 Pneumatic Vibrators Market Challenges

2.4.4 Pneumatic Vibrators Market Restraints

3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Sales

3.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pneumatic Vibrators Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Pneumatic Vibrators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Pneumatic Vibrators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Vibrators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Schenck Process Holding GmbH

12.1.1 Schenck Process Holding GmbH Corporation Information

12.1.2 Schenck Process Holding GmbH Overview

12.1.3 Schenck Process Holding GmbH Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Schenck Process Holding GmbH Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.1.5 Schenck Process Holding GmbH Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Schenck Process Holding GmbH Recent Developments

12.2 WAMGROUP

12.2.1 WAMGROUP Corporation Information

12.2.2 WAMGROUP Overview

12.2.3 WAMGROUP Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 WAMGROUP Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.2.5 WAMGROUP Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 WAMGROUP Recent Developments

12.3 Vibronord

12.3.1 Vibronord Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vibronord Overview

12.3.3 Vibronord Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Vibronord Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.3.5 Vibronord Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Vibronord Recent Developments

12.4 WENZHOU HOLID Automation Equipment

12.4.1 WENZHOU HOLID Automation Equipment Corporation Information

12.4.2 WENZHOU HOLID Automation Equipment Overview

12.4.3 WENZHOU HOLID Automation Equipment Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 WENZHOU HOLID Automation Equipment Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.4.5 WENZHOU HOLID Automation Equipment Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 WENZHOU HOLID Automation Equipment Recent Developments

12.5 Findeva

12.5.1 Findeva Corporation Information

12.5.2 Findeva Overview

12.5.3 Findeva Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Findeva Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.5.5 Findeva Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Findeva Recent Developments

12.6 Cleveland Vibrator

12.6.1 Cleveland Vibrator Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cleveland Vibrator Overview

12.6.3 Cleveland Vibrator Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Cleveland Vibrator Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.6.5 Cleveland Vibrator Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Cleveland Vibrator Recent Developments

12.7 Dwyer Instruments

12.7.1 Dwyer Instruments Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dwyer Instruments Overview

12.7.3 Dwyer Instruments Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dwyer Instruments Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.7.5 Dwyer Instruments Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Dwyer Instruments Recent Developments

12.8 Syntron Material Handling

12.8.1 Syntron Material Handling Corporation Information

12.8.2 Syntron Material Handling Overview

12.8.3 Syntron Material Handling Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Syntron Material Handling Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.8.5 Syntron Material Handling Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Syntron Material Handling Recent Developments

12.9 Walther Trowal

12.9.1 Walther Trowal Corporation Information

12.9.2 Walther Trowal Overview

12.9.3 Walther Trowal Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Walther Trowal Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.9.5 Walther Trowal Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Walther Trowal Recent Developments

12.10 FINETEK

12.10.1 FINETEK Corporation Information

12.10.2 FINETEK Overview

12.10.3 FINETEK Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 FINETEK Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.10.5 FINETEK Pneumatic Vibrators SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 FINETEK Recent Developments

12.11 Moretto

12.11.1 Moretto Corporation Information

12.11.2 Moretto Overview

12.11.3 Moretto Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Moretto Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.11.5 Moretto Recent Developments

12.12 Posi-flate

12.12.1 Posi-flate Corporation Information

12.12.2 Posi-flate Overview

12.12.3 Posi-flate Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Posi-flate Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.12.5 Posi-flate Recent Developments

12.13 Netter Vibration

12.13.1 Netter Vibration Corporation Information

12.13.2 Netter Vibration Overview

12.13.3 Netter Vibration Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Netter Vibration Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.13.5 Netter Vibration Recent Developments

12.14 LIEVERS HOLLAND

12.14.1 LIEVERS HOLLAND Corporation Information

12.14.2 LIEVERS HOLLAND Overview

12.14.3 LIEVERS HOLLAND Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LIEVERS HOLLAND Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.14.5 LIEVERS HOLLAND Recent Developments

12.15 Cougar Vibration Solutions

12.15.1 Cougar Vibration Solutions Corporation Information

12.15.2 Cougar Vibration Solutions Overview

12.15.3 Cougar Vibration Solutions Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Cougar Vibration Solutions Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.15.5 Cougar Vibration Solutions Recent Developments

12.16 Novagum

12.16.1 Novagum Corporation Information

12.16.2 Novagum Overview

12.16.3 Novagum Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Novagum Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.16.5 Novagum Recent Developments

12.17 Palamatic Process

12.17.1 Palamatic Process Corporation Information

12.17.2 Palamatic Process Overview

12.17.3 Palamatic Process Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Palamatic Process Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.17.5 Palamatic Process Recent Developments

12.18 Schenck Process Group

12.18.1 Schenck Process Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Schenck Process Group Overview

12.18.3 Schenck Process Group Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Schenck Process Group Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.18.5 Schenck Process Group Recent Developments

12.19 Martin Engineering

12.19.1 Martin Engineering Corporation Information

12.19.2 Martin Engineering Overview

12.19.3 Martin Engineering Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Martin Engineering Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.19.5 Martin Engineering Recent Developments

12.20 Bosch Rexroth

12.20.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

12.20.2 Bosch Rexroth Overview

12.20.3 Bosch Rexroth Pneumatic Vibrators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Bosch Rexroth Pneumatic Vibrators Products and Services

12.20.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Pneumatic Vibrators Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Pneumatic Vibrators Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Pneumatic Vibrators Production Mode & Process

13.4 Pneumatic Vibrators Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Pneumatic Vibrators Sales Channels

13.4.2 Pneumatic Vibrators Distributors

13.5 Pneumatic Vibrators Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

