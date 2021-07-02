Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, Manufacturing Process Analysis 2021-2027 | Emerson, Christian Bürkert GmbH, Aalberts N.V., Damcos A

“

The report titled Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Emerson, Christian Bürkert GmbH, Aalberts N.V., Damcos A, IMI STI, KSB SE＆Co. KGaA, Metso Automation, NIBCO Inc, Pfeiffer Chemie-Armaturenbau GmbH, Rotork, Rubinetterie Utensile BONOMI RUB, TruTorq Mekanotjanst Ltd, Weir Oil & Gas, Inc., Wuxi Xinming Auto-Control Valves Industry Co, Marsh Engineers, Asahi/America, Inc., Zhejiang Dingfeng Fluid Autocontrol Equipment Co, Bar Pneumatische Steuerungssysteme GmbH, COVNA Group, GEMÜ Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Single-acting Quarter-Turn Actuator

Pneumatic Double-acting Quarter-Turn Actuator

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Metallurgical Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Others



The Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator

1.2 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pneumatic Single-acting Quarter-Turn Actuator

1.2.3 Pneumatic Double-acting Quarter-Turn Actuator

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metallurgical Industry

1.3.3 Power Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Petroleum Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production

3.4.1 North America Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production

3.5.1 Europe Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production

3.6.1 China Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production

3.7.1 Japan Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Emerson

7.1.1 Emerson Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.1.2 Emerson Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Emerson Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Emerson Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Emerson Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Christian Bürkert GmbH

7.2.1 Christian Bürkert GmbH Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.2.2 Christian Bürkert GmbH Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Christian Bürkert GmbH Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Christian Bürkert GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Christian Bürkert GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Aalberts N.V.

7.3.1 Aalberts N.V. Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.3.2 Aalberts N.V. Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Aalberts N.V. Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Aalberts N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Aalberts N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Damcos A

7.4.1 Damcos A Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.4.2 Damcos A Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Damcos A Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Damcos A Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Damcos A Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 IMI STI

7.5.1 IMI STI Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.5.2 IMI STI Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.5.3 IMI STI Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 IMI STI Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 IMI STI Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA

7.6.1 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.6.2 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.6.3 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Metso Automation

7.7.1 Metso Automation Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.7.2 Metso Automation Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Metso Automation Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Metso Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Metso Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 NIBCO Inc

7.8.1 NIBCO Inc Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.8.2 NIBCO Inc Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.8.3 NIBCO Inc Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 NIBCO Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 NIBCO Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Pfeiffer Chemie-Armaturenbau GmbH

7.9.1 Pfeiffer Chemie-Armaturenbau GmbH Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pfeiffer Chemie-Armaturenbau GmbH Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Pfeiffer Chemie-Armaturenbau GmbH Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Pfeiffer Chemie-Armaturenbau GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Pfeiffer Chemie-Armaturenbau GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Rotork

7.10.1 Rotork Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rotork Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Rotork Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Rotork Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Rotork Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Rubinetterie Utensile BONOMI RUB

7.11.1 Rubinetterie Utensile BONOMI RUB Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rubinetterie Utensile BONOMI RUB Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Rubinetterie Utensile BONOMI RUB Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Rubinetterie Utensile BONOMI RUB Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Rubinetterie Utensile BONOMI RUB Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 TruTorq Mekanotjanst Ltd

7.12.1 TruTorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.12.2 TruTorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.12.3 TruTorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 TruTorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 TruTorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Weir Oil & Gas, Inc.

7.13.1 Weir Oil & Gas, Inc. Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.13.2 Weir Oil & Gas, Inc. Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Weir Oil & Gas, Inc. Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Weir Oil & Gas, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Weir Oil & Gas, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Wuxi Xinming Auto-Control Valves Industry Co

7.14.1 Wuxi Xinming Auto-Control Valves Industry Co Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.14.2 Wuxi Xinming Auto-Control Valves Industry Co Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Wuxi Xinming Auto-Control Valves Industry Co Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Wuxi Xinming Auto-Control Valves Industry Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Wuxi Xinming Auto-Control Valves Industry Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Marsh Engineers

7.15.1 Marsh Engineers Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.15.2 Marsh Engineers Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Marsh Engineers Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Marsh Engineers Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Marsh Engineers Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Asahi/America, Inc.

7.16.1 Asahi/America, Inc. Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.16.2 Asahi/America, Inc. Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Asahi/America, Inc. Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Asahi/America, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Asahi/America, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Zhejiang Dingfeng Fluid Autocontrol Equipment Co

7.17.1 Zhejiang Dingfeng Fluid Autocontrol Equipment Co Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.17.2 Zhejiang Dingfeng Fluid Autocontrol Equipment Co Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Zhejiang Dingfeng Fluid Autocontrol Equipment Co Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Zhejiang Dingfeng Fluid Autocontrol Equipment Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Zhejiang Dingfeng Fluid Autocontrol Equipment Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Bar Pneumatische Steuerungssysteme GmbH

7.18.1 Bar Pneumatische Steuerungssysteme GmbH Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.18.2 Bar Pneumatische Steuerungssysteme GmbH Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Bar Pneumatische Steuerungssysteme GmbH Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Bar Pneumatische Steuerungssysteme GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Bar Pneumatische Steuerungssysteme GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 COVNA Group

7.19.1 COVNA Group Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.19.2 COVNA Group Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.19.3 COVNA Group Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 COVNA Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 COVNA Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 GEMÜ Group

7.20.1 GEMÜ Group Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Corporation Information

7.20.2 GEMÜ Group Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Product Portfolio

7.20.3 GEMÜ Group Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 GEMÜ Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 GEMÜ Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator

8.4 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Distributors List

9.3 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Industry Trends

10.2 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Growth Drivers

10.3 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Challenges

10.4 Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Pneumatic Quarter-Turn Actuator by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

