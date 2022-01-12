PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Thermo Fisher, 3M, TSI

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Thermo Fisher, 3M, TSI, FPI, Hebei Sailhero, Teledyne API, METONE, Kanomax, Horiba, UniTec, Enviro Technology, Aeroqual, Grimm (Durag), Ecotech, ENVEA (Environnement), COMDE Derenda, TOADKK, Pallas
Market Segmentation by Product:
TEOM Monitor
Beta Attenuation Monitor
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Outdoor Monitoring
Indoor Monitoring
The PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 TEOM Monitor
1.2.3 Beta Attenuation Monitor
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Outdoor Monitoring
1.3.3 Indoor Monitoring
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Production
2.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment in 2021
4.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Price by Type
5.3.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Price by Application
6.3.1 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Thermo Fisher
12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information
12.1.2 Thermo Fisher Overview
12.1.3 Thermo Fisher PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Thermo Fisher PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments
12.2 3M
12.2.1 3M Corporation Information
12.2.2 3M Overview
12.2.3 3M PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 3M PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 3M Recent Developments
12.3 TSI
12.3.1 TSI Corporation Information
12.3.2 TSI Overview
12.3.3 TSI PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 TSI PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 TSI Recent Developments
12.4 FPI
12.4.1 FPI Corporation Information
12.4.2 FPI Overview
12.4.3 FPI PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 FPI PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 FPI Recent Developments
12.5 Hebei Sailhero
12.5.1 Hebei Sailhero Corporation Information
12.5.2 Hebei Sailhero Overview
12.5.3 Hebei Sailhero PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Hebei Sailhero PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Hebei Sailhero Recent Developments
12.6 Teledyne API
12.6.1 Teledyne API Corporation Information
12.6.2 Teledyne API Overview
12.6.3 Teledyne API PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Teledyne API PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Teledyne API Recent Developments
12.7 METONE
12.7.1 METONE Corporation Information
12.7.2 METONE Overview
12.7.3 METONE PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 METONE PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 METONE Recent Developments
12.8 Kanomax
12.8.1 Kanomax Corporation Information
12.8.2 Kanomax Overview
12.8.3 Kanomax PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Kanomax PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Kanomax Recent Developments
12.9 Horiba
12.9.1 Horiba Corporation Information
12.9.2 Horiba Overview
12.9.3 Horiba PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Horiba PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Horiba Recent Developments
12.10 UniTec
12.10.1 UniTec Corporation Information
12.10.2 UniTec Overview
12.10.3 UniTec PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 UniTec PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 UniTec Recent Developments
12.11 Enviro Technology
12.11.1 Enviro Technology Corporation Information
12.11.2 Enviro Technology Overview
12.11.3 Enviro Technology PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Enviro Technology PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Enviro Technology Recent Developments
12.12 Aeroqual
12.12.1 Aeroqual Corporation Information
12.12.2 Aeroqual Overview
12.12.3 Aeroqual PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Aeroqual PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Aeroqual Recent Developments
12.13 Grimm (Durag)
12.13.1 Grimm (Durag) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Grimm (Durag) Overview
12.13.3 Grimm (Durag) PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 Grimm (Durag) PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Grimm (Durag) Recent Developments
12.14 Ecotech
12.14.1 Ecotech Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ecotech Overview
12.14.3 Ecotech PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 Ecotech PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Ecotech Recent Developments
12.15 ENVEA (Environnement)
12.15.1 ENVEA (Environnement) Corporation Information
12.15.2 ENVEA (Environnement) Overview
12.15.3 ENVEA (Environnement) PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 ENVEA (Environnement) PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 ENVEA (Environnement) Recent Developments
12.16 COMDE Derenda
12.16.1 COMDE Derenda Corporation Information
12.16.2 COMDE Derenda Overview
12.16.3 COMDE Derenda PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.16.4 COMDE Derenda PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 COMDE Derenda Recent Developments
12.17 TOADKK
12.17.1 TOADKK Corporation Information
12.17.2 TOADKK Overview
12.17.3 TOADKK PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.17.4 TOADKK PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 TOADKK Recent Developments
12.18 Pallas
12.18.1 Pallas Corporation Information
12.18.2 Pallas Overview
12.18.3 Pallas PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.18.4 Pallas PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Pallas Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Production Mode & Process
13.4 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Sales Channels
13.4.2 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Distributors
13.5 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Industry Trends
14.2 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Drivers
14.3 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Challenges
14.4 PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global PM2.5 Monitoring Equipment Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
