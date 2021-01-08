Plumbing Valves Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | GEMU, Saunders, NDV

“

The report titled Global Plumbing Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plumbing Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plumbing Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plumbing Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plumbing Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plumbing Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plumbing Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plumbing Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plumbing Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plumbing Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plumbing Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plumbing Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GEMU, Saunders, NDV, KSB, Alfa Laval, Georg Fischer, Parker Hannifin, Fujikin, Yantai Kingway, CERA SYSTEM, METSO, Nil-Cor, Shengkai Industry, Huagong Valve, Dingchuang, Shanggao Valve, Neeinn, Xiamen Fuvalve, Samuel Industries, SAMSON Group, Xinfeng, PRE-VENT GmbH, Yongjia Yajin, FOYO

Market Segmentation by Product: Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Stop Valves

Check Valves

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Power Industry

Other Applications



The Plumbing Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plumbing Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plumbing Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plumbing Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plumbing Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plumbing Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plumbing Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plumbing Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plumbing Valves Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plumbing Valves

1.2 Plumbing Valves Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plumbing Valves Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Gate Valves

1.2.3 Globe Valves

1.2.4 Stop Valves

1.2.5 Check Valves

1.2.6 Ball Valves

1.2.7 Butterfly Valves

1.3 Plumbing Valves Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plumbing Valves Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Steel Industry

1.3.5 Power Industry

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plumbing Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plumbing Valves Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Plumbing Valves Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Plumbing Valves Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plumbing Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plumbing Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Plumbing Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plumbing Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plumbing Valves Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plumbing Valves Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plumbing Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plumbing Valves Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plumbing Valves Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plumbing Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plumbing Valves Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plumbing Valves Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Plumbing Valves Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plumbing Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plumbing Valves Production

3.4.1 North America Plumbing Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plumbing Valves Production

3.5.1 Europe Plumbing Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plumbing Valves Production

3.6.1 China Plumbing Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plumbing Valves Production

3.7.1 Japan Plumbing Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plumbing Valves Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plumbing Valves Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plumbing Valves Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plumbing Valves Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plumbing Valves Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plumbing Valves Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Valves Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plumbing Valves Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plumbing Valves Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plumbing Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plumbing Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plumbing Valves Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plumbing Valves Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 GEMU

7.1.1 GEMU Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.1.2 GEMU Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.1.3 GEMU Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 GEMU Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 GEMU Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Saunders

7.2.1 Saunders Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saunders Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Saunders Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Saunders Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Saunders Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 NDV

7.3.1 NDV Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.3.2 NDV Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.3.3 NDV Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 NDV Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 NDV Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 KSB

7.4.1 KSB Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.4.2 KSB Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.4.3 KSB Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 KSB Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 KSB Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Alfa Laval

7.5.1 Alfa Laval Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.5.2 Alfa Laval Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Alfa Laval Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Alfa Laval Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Alfa Laval Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Georg Fischer

7.6.1 Georg Fischer Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.6.2 Georg Fischer Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Georg Fischer Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Georg Fischer Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Georg Fischer Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Parker Hannifin

7.7.1 Parker Hannifin Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.7.2 Parker Hannifin Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Parker Hannifin Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Parker Hannifin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fujikin

7.8.1 Fujikin Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fujikin Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fujikin Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fujikin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fujikin Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Yantai Kingway

7.9.1 Yantai Kingway Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yantai Kingway Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Yantai Kingway Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Yantai Kingway Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Yantai Kingway Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CERA SYSTEM

7.10.1 CERA SYSTEM Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.10.2 CERA SYSTEM Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CERA SYSTEM Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 CERA SYSTEM Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CERA SYSTEM Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 METSO

7.11.1 METSO Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.11.2 METSO Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.11.3 METSO Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 METSO Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 METSO Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Nil-Cor

7.12.1 Nil-Cor Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nil-Cor Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Nil-Cor Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Nil-Cor Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Nil-Cor Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shengkai Industry

7.13.1 Shengkai Industry Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shengkai Industry Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shengkai Industry Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shengkai Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shengkai Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Huagong Valve

7.14.1 Huagong Valve Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.14.2 Huagong Valve Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Huagong Valve Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Huagong Valve Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Huagong Valve Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dingchuang

7.15.1 Dingchuang Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dingchuang Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dingchuang Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Dingchuang Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dingchuang Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Shanggao Valve

7.16.1 Shanggao Valve Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shanggao Valve Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Shanggao Valve Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Shanggao Valve Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Shanggao Valve Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Neeinn

7.17.1 Neeinn Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.17.2 Neeinn Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Neeinn Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Neeinn Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Neeinn Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Xiamen Fuvalve

7.18.1 Xiamen Fuvalve Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.18.2 Xiamen Fuvalve Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Xiamen Fuvalve Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Xiamen Fuvalve Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Xiamen Fuvalve Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Samuel Industries

7.19.1 Samuel Industries Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.19.2 Samuel Industries Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Samuel Industries Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Samuel Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Samuel Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 SAMSON Group

7.20.1 SAMSON Group Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.20.2 SAMSON Group Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.20.3 SAMSON Group Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 SAMSON Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 SAMSON Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Xinfeng

7.21.1 Xinfeng Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.21.2 Xinfeng Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Xinfeng Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Xinfeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Xinfeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 PRE-VENT GmbH

7.22.1 PRE-VENT GmbH Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.22.2 PRE-VENT GmbH Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.22.3 PRE-VENT GmbH Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 PRE-VENT GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 PRE-VENT GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Yongjia Yajin

7.23.1 Yongjia Yajin Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.23.2 Yongjia Yajin Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Yongjia Yajin Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Yongjia Yajin Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Yongjia Yajin Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 FOYO

7.24.1 FOYO Plumbing Valves Corporation Information

7.24.2 FOYO Plumbing Valves Product Portfolio

7.24.3 FOYO Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 FOYO Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 FOYO Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plumbing Valves Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plumbing Valves Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plumbing Valves

8.4 Plumbing Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plumbing Valves Distributors List

9.3 Plumbing Valves Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plumbing Valves Industry Trends

10.2 Plumbing Valves Growth Drivers

10.3 Plumbing Valves Market Challenges

10.4 Plumbing Valves Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plumbing Valves by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plumbing Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plumbing Valves

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Valves by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Valves by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Valves by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Valves by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plumbing Valves by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plumbing Valves by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plumbing Valves by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plumbing Valves by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

