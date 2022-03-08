Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market 2022 – Recent Trends, Geographical Outlook, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2028| Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the Plumbing Supplies & Parts report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Research Report: Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Friedrich Grohe, Toto, RWC, Roca, Lota Group, Spectrum Brands, Globe UNION Industrial Corp, Jacuzzi, Huayi, Elkay, Lasco, Maax, Ideal Standard, Villeroy & Boch, Jaquar Group, Sanitec, Hansgrohe, Sunlot Group, Hindware, CERA Sanitaryware

Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Segmentation by Product: Faucets, Shower Heads, Valves and Pipe Fittings, Others

Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial

Each segment of the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

What is the Significance of this Plumbing Supplies & Parts Report?

(A) To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the major players.

(B) Determining, interpreting and forecasting the market on the basis of type, end use and region.

(C) To analyze and forecast the market size of Plumbing Supplies & Parts industry in the global market.

(D) To find out the important trends and factors driving or stopping the growth of the market.

(E) To analyze the market potential and advantages, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks of the global vital regions.

(F) Critically analyze the individual growth trends of each submarket and their contribution to the market.

(G) To analyze the Growth opportunities in the Plumbing Supplies & Parts market for the stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

(H) Creating strategic outlines of Major players and comprehensively analyzing their growth strategies.

(I) To understand competitive developments such as contracts, expansions, new product launches and market assets.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Plumbing Supplies & Parts Report:

1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

2. Which are the key factors driving the Plumbing Supplies & Parts market?

3. What was the size of the emerging Plumbing Supplies & Parts market by value in 2021?

4. What will be the size of the emerging Plumbing Supplies & Parts market in 2028?

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Plumbing Supplies & Parts market?

6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market?

7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Plumbing Supplies & Parts market?

8. What are the Plumbing Supplies & Parts market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Industry?

Table of Content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Faucets

1.2.3 Shower Heads

1.2.4 Valves and Pipe Fittings

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Industry Trends

2.3.2 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Drivers

2.3.3 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Challenges

2.3.4 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Plumbing Supplies & Parts Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Plumbing Supplies & Parts Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plumbing Supplies & Parts Revenue

3.4 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plumbing Supplies & Parts Revenue in 2021

3.5 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Plumbing Supplies & Parts Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Masco Corporation

11.1.1 Masco Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Masco Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 Masco Corporation Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.1.4 Masco Corporation Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Masco Corporation Recent Developments

11.2 Kohler

11.2.1 Kohler Company Details

11.2.2 Kohler Business Overview

11.2.3 Kohler Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.2.4 Kohler Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Kohler Recent Developments

11.3 Fortune Brands

11.3.1 Fortune Brands Company Details

11.3.2 Fortune Brands Business Overview

11.3.3 Fortune Brands Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.3.4 Fortune Brands Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Fortune Brands Recent Developments

11.4 LIXIL Corporation

11.4.1 LIXIL Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 LIXIL Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 LIXIL Corporation Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.4.4 LIXIL Corporation Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 LIXIL Corporation Recent Developments

11.5 Friedrich Grohe

11.5.1 Friedrich Grohe Company Details

11.5.2 Friedrich Grohe Business Overview

11.5.3 Friedrich Grohe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.5.4 Friedrich Grohe Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Friedrich Grohe Recent Developments

11.6 Toto

11.6.1 Toto Company Details

11.6.2 Toto Business Overview

11.6.3 Toto Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.6.4 Toto Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Toto Recent Developments

11.7 RWC

11.7.1 RWC Company Details

11.7.2 RWC Business Overview

11.7.3 RWC Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.7.4 RWC Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 RWC Recent Developments

11.8 Roca

11.8.1 Roca Company Details

11.8.2 Roca Business Overview

11.8.3 Roca Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.8.4 Roca Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Roca Recent Developments

11.9 Lota Group

11.9.1 Lota Group Company Details

11.9.2 Lota Group Business Overview

11.9.3 Lota Group Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.9.4 Lota Group Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Lota Group Recent Developments

11.10 Spectrum Brands

11.10.1 Spectrum Brands Company Details

11.10.2 Spectrum Brands Business Overview

11.10.3 Spectrum Brands Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.10.4 Spectrum Brands Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Developments

11.11 Globe UNION Industrial Corp

11.11.1 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Company Details

11.11.2 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Business Overview

11.11.3 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.11.4 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Recent Developments

11.12 Jacuzzi

11.12.1 Jacuzzi Company Details

11.12.2 Jacuzzi Business Overview

11.12.3 Jacuzzi Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.12.4 Jacuzzi Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Jacuzzi Recent Developments

11.13 Huayi

11.13.1 Huayi Company Details

11.13.2 Huayi Business Overview

11.13.3 Huayi Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.13.4 Huayi Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Huayi Recent Developments

11.14 Elkay

11.14.1 Elkay Company Details

11.14.2 Elkay Business Overview

11.14.3 Elkay Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.14.4 Elkay Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Elkay Recent Developments

11.15 Lasco

11.15.1 Lasco Company Details

11.15.2 Lasco Business Overview

11.15.3 Lasco Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.15.4 Lasco Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 Lasco Recent Developments

11.16 Maax

11.16.1 Maax Company Details

11.16.2 Maax Business Overview

11.16.3 Maax Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.16.4 Maax Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Maax Recent Developments

11.17 Ideal Standard

11.17.1 Ideal Standard Company Details

11.17.2 Ideal Standard Business Overview

11.17.3 Ideal Standard Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.17.4 Ideal Standard Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Ideal Standard Recent Developments

11.18 Villeroy & Boch

11.18.1 Villeroy & Boch Company Details

11.18.2 Villeroy & Boch Business Overview

11.18.3 Villeroy & Boch Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.18.4 Villeroy & Boch Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Villeroy & Boch Recent Developments

11.19 Jaquar Group

11.19.1 Jaquar Group Company Details

11.19.2 Jaquar Group Business Overview

11.19.3 Jaquar Group Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.19.4 Jaquar Group Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Jaquar Group Recent Developments

11.20 Sanitec

11.20.1 Sanitec Company Details

11.20.2 Sanitec Business Overview

11.20.3 Sanitec Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.20.4 Sanitec Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Sanitec Recent Developments

11.21 Hansgrohe

11.21.1 Hansgrohe Company Details

11.21.2 Hansgrohe Business Overview

11.21.3 Hansgrohe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.21.4 Hansgrohe Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Hansgrohe Recent Developments

11.22 Sunlot Group

11.22.1 Sunlot Group Company Details

11.22.2 Sunlot Group Business Overview

11.22.3 Sunlot Group Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.22.4 Sunlot Group Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 Sunlot Group Recent Developments

11.23 Hindware

11.23.1 Hindware Company Details

11.23.2 Hindware Business Overview

11.23.3 Hindware Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.23.4 Hindware Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 Hindware Recent Developments

11.24 CERA Sanitaryware

11.24.1 CERA Sanitaryware Company Details

11.24.2 CERA Sanitaryware Business Overview

11.24.3 CERA Sanitaryware Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction

11.24.4 CERA Sanitaryware Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 CERA Sanitaryware Recent Developments

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

