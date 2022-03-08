Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market 2022 – Recent Trends, Geographical Outlook, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2028| Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.
The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the Plumbing Supplies & Parts report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Research Report: Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Friedrich Grohe, Toto, RWC, Roca, Lota Group, Spectrum Brands, Globe UNION Industrial Corp, Jacuzzi, Huayi, Elkay, Lasco, Maax, Ideal Standard, Villeroy & Boch, Jaquar Group, Sanitec, Hansgrohe, Sunlot Group, Hindware, CERA Sanitaryware
Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Segmentation by Product: Faucets, Shower Heads, Valves and Pipe Fittings, Others
Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial
Each segment of the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.
What is the Significance of this Plumbing Supplies & Parts Report?
(A) To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the major players.
(B) Determining, interpreting and forecasting the market on the basis of type, end use and region.
(C) To analyze and forecast the market size of Plumbing Supplies & Parts industry in the global market.
(D) To find out the important trends and factors driving or stopping the growth of the market.
(E) To analyze the market potential and advantages, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks of the global vital regions.
(F) Critically analyze the individual growth trends of each submarket and their contribution to the market.
(G) To analyze the Growth opportunities in the Plumbing Supplies & Parts market for the stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
(H) Creating strategic outlines of Major players and comprehensively analyzing their growth strategies.
(I) To understand competitive developments such as contracts, expansions, new product launches and market assets.
Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Plumbing Supplies & Parts Report:
1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
2. Which are the key factors driving the Plumbing Supplies & Parts market?
3. What was the size of the emerging Plumbing Supplies & Parts market by value in 2021?
4. What will be the size of the emerging Plumbing Supplies & Parts market in 2028?
5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Plumbing Supplies & Parts market?
6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts market?
7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Plumbing Supplies & Parts market?
8. What are the Plumbing Supplies & Parts market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Industry?
Table of Content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Faucets
1.2.3 Shower Heads
1.2.4 Valves and Pipe Fittings
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Industry Trends
2.3.2 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Drivers
2.3.3 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Challenges
2.3.4 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Plumbing Supplies & Parts Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Plumbing Supplies & Parts Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plumbing Supplies & Parts Revenue
3.4 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plumbing Supplies & Parts Revenue in 2021
3.5 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Plumbing Supplies & Parts Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
5 Plumbing Supplies & Parts Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Plumbing Supplies & Parts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
6.2.2 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
6.2.3 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6.3.3 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.4 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.4.2 North America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
7.2.2 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
7.2.3 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
7.3.2 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
7.3.3 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
7.4 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.4.2 Europe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic Countries
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
9.2.2 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
9.2.3 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
9.3.2 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
9.3.3 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
9.4 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.4.2 Latin America Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Plumbing Supplies & Parts Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Masco Corporation
11.1.1 Masco Corporation Company Details
11.1.2 Masco Corporation Business Overview
11.1.3 Masco Corporation Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.1.4 Masco Corporation Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Masco Corporation Recent Developments
11.2 Kohler
11.2.1 Kohler Company Details
11.2.2 Kohler Business Overview
11.2.3 Kohler Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.2.4 Kohler Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 Kohler Recent Developments
11.3 Fortune Brands
11.3.1 Fortune Brands Company Details
11.3.2 Fortune Brands Business Overview
11.3.3 Fortune Brands Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.3.4 Fortune Brands Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 Fortune Brands Recent Developments
11.4 LIXIL Corporation
11.4.1 LIXIL Corporation Company Details
11.4.2 LIXIL Corporation Business Overview
11.4.3 LIXIL Corporation Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.4.4 LIXIL Corporation Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 LIXIL Corporation Recent Developments
11.5 Friedrich Grohe
11.5.1 Friedrich Grohe Company Details
11.5.2 Friedrich Grohe Business Overview
11.5.3 Friedrich Grohe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.5.4 Friedrich Grohe Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 Friedrich Grohe Recent Developments
11.6 Toto
11.6.1 Toto Company Details
11.6.2 Toto Business Overview
11.6.3 Toto Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.6.4 Toto Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 Toto Recent Developments
11.7 RWC
11.7.1 RWC Company Details
11.7.2 RWC Business Overview
11.7.3 RWC Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.7.4 RWC Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 RWC Recent Developments
11.8 Roca
11.8.1 Roca Company Details
11.8.2 Roca Business Overview
11.8.3 Roca Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.8.4 Roca Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 Roca Recent Developments
11.9 Lota Group
11.9.1 Lota Group Company Details
11.9.2 Lota Group Business Overview
11.9.3 Lota Group Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.9.4 Lota Group Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 Lota Group Recent Developments
11.10 Spectrum Brands
11.10.1 Spectrum Brands Company Details
11.10.2 Spectrum Brands Business Overview
11.10.3 Spectrum Brands Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.10.4 Spectrum Brands Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Developments
11.11 Globe UNION Industrial Corp
11.11.1 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Company Details
11.11.2 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Business Overview
11.11.3 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.11.4 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.11.5 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Recent Developments
11.12 Jacuzzi
11.12.1 Jacuzzi Company Details
11.12.2 Jacuzzi Business Overview
11.12.3 Jacuzzi Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.12.4 Jacuzzi Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.12.5 Jacuzzi Recent Developments
11.13 Huayi
11.13.1 Huayi Company Details
11.13.2 Huayi Business Overview
11.13.3 Huayi Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.13.4 Huayi Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.13.5 Huayi Recent Developments
11.14 Elkay
11.14.1 Elkay Company Details
11.14.2 Elkay Business Overview
11.14.3 Elkay Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.14.4 Elkay Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.14.5 Elkay Recent Developments
11.15 Lasco
11.15.1 Lasco Company Details
11.15.2 Lasco Business Overview
11.15.3 Lasco Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.15.4 Lasco Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.15.5 Lasco Recent Developments
11.16 Maax
11.16.1 Maax Company Details
11.16.2 Maax Business Overview
11.16.3 Maax Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.16.4 Maax Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.16.5 Maax Recent Developments
11.17 Ideal Standard
11.17.1 Ideal Standard Company Details
11.17.2 Ideal Standard Business Overview
11.17.3 Ideal Standard Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.17.4 Ideal Standard Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.17.5 Ideal Standard Recent Developments
11.18 Villeroy & Boch
11.18.1 Villeroy & Boch Company Details
11.18.2 Villeroy & Boch Business Overview
11.18.3 Villeroy & Boch Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.18.4 Villeroy & Boch Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.18.5 Villeroy & Boch Recent Developments
11.19 Jaquar Group
11.19.1 Jaquar Group Company Details
11.19.2 Jaquar Group Business Overview
11.19.3 Jaquar Group Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.19.4 Jaquar Group Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.19.5 Jaquar Group Recent Developments
11.20 Sanitec
11.20.1 Sanitec Company Details
11.20.2 Sanitec Business Overview
11.20.3 Sanitec Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.20.4 Sanitec Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.20.5 Sanitec Recent Developments
11.21 Hansgrohe
11.21.1 Hansgrohe Company Details
11.21.2 Hansgrohe Business Overview
11.21.3 Hansgrohe Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.21.4 Hansgrohe Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.21.5 Hansgrohe Recent Developments
11.22 Sunlot Group
11.22.1 Sunlot Group Company Details
11.22.2 Sunlot Group Business Overview
11.22.3 Sunlot Group Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.22.4 Sunlot Group Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.22.5 Sunlot Group Recent Developments
11.23 Hindware
11.23.1 Hindware Company Details
11.23.2 Hindware Business Overview
11.23.3 Hindware Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.23.4 Hindware Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.23.5 Hindware Recent Developments
11.24 CERA Sanitaryware
11.24.1 CERA Sanitaryware Company Details
11.24.2 CERA Sanitaryware Business Overview
11.24.3 CERA Sanitaryware Plumbing Supplies & Parts Introduction
11.24.4 CERA Sanitaryware Revenue in Plumbing Supplies & Parts Business (2017-2022)
11.24.5 CERA Sanitaryware Recent Developments
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
