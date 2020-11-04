Plumbing Pipe Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Advanced Drainage Systems(US), Polypipe Plc (UK), Amanco (Brazil)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plumbing Pipe market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plumbing Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plumbing Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plumbing Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plumbing Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plumbing Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plumbing Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plumbing Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plumbing Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plumbing Pipe Market Research Report: Advanced Drainage Systems(US), Polypipe Plc (UK), Amanco (Brazil), National Pipe and Plastics(US), Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands), China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China), Egeplast A. S (Turkey), Finolex Industries Ltd (India), Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), IPEX Inc (Canada), Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan), Tigre SA (Brazil)

Types: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipe

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Pipe

Acryl Pipe



Applications: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Plumbing Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plumbing Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plumbing Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plumbing Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plumbing Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plumbing Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plumbing Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plumbing Pipe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plumbing Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plumbing Pipe

1.2 Plumbing Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plumbing Pipe Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipe

1.2.3 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Pipe

1.2.4 Acryl Pipe

1.3 Plumbing Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plumbing Pipe Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Plumbing Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Plumbing Pipe Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Plumbing Pipe Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Plumbing Pipe Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Plumbing Pipe Industry

1.6 Plumbing Pipe Market Trends

2 Global Plumbing Pipe Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plumbing Pipe Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Plumbing Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plumbing Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Plumbing Pipe Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Plumbing Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plumbing Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Plumbing Pipe Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Plumbing Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Plumbing Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Plumbing Pipe Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Plumbing Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Plumbing Pipe Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Plumbing Pipe Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Plumbing Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Plumbing Pipe Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Plumbing Pipe Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipe Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipe Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Plumbing Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Plumbing Pipe Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Plumbing Pipe Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipe Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipe Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Plumbing Pipe Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Plumbing Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plumbing Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Plumbing Pipe Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plumbing Pipe Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Plumbing Pipe Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Plumbing Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plumbing Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Plumbing Pipe Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plumbing Pipe Business

6.1 Advanced Drainage Systems(US)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Advanced Drainage Systems(US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems(US) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Advanced Drainage Systems(US) Products Offered

6.1.5 Advanced Drainage Systems(US) Recent Development

6.2 Polypipe Plc (UK)

6.2.1 Polypipe Plc (UK) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Polypipe Plc (UK) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Polypipe Plc (UK) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Polypipe Plc (UK) Products Offered

6.2.5 Polypipe Plc (UK) Recent Development

6.3 Amanco (Brazil)

6.3.1 Amanco (Brazil) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Amanco (Brazil) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Amanco (Brazil) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Amanco (Brazil) Products Offered

6.3.5 Amanco (Brazil) Recent Development

6.4 National Pipe and Plastics(US)

6.4.1 National Pipe and Plastics(US) Corporation Information

6.4.2 National Pipe and Plastics(US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 National Pipe and Plastics(US) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 National Pipe and Plastics(US) Products Offered

6.4.5 National Pipe and Plastics(US) Recent Development

6.5 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands)

6.5.1 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) Products Offered

6.5.5 Wavin N.V. (The Netherlands) Recent Development

6.6 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

6.6.1 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Corporation Information

6.6.2 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Products Offered

6.6.5 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China) Recent Development

6.7 Egeplast A. S (Turkey)

6.6.1 Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Products Offered

6.7.5 Egeplast A. S (Turkey) Recent Development

6.8 Finolex Industries Ltd (India)

6.8.1 Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Products Offered

6.8.5 Finolex Industries Ltd (India) Recent Development

6.9 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China)

6.9.1 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Products Offered

6.9.5 Foshan Rifeng Enterprise Co Ltd (China) Recent Development

6.10 Future Pipe Industries (UAE)

6.10.1 Future Pipe Industries (UAE) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Future Pipe Industries (UAE) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Future Pipe Industries (UAE) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Future Pipe Industries (UAE) Products Offered

6.10.5 Future Pipe Industries (UAE) Recent Development

6.11 IPEX Inc (Canada)

6.11.1 IPEX Inc (Canada) Corporation Information

6.11.2 IPEX Inc (Canada) Plumbing Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 IPEX Inc (Canada) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 IPEX Inc (Canada) Products Offered

6.11.5 IPEX Inc (Canada) Recent Development

6.12 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan)

6.12.1 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan) Corporation Information

6.12.2 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan) Plumbing Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan) Products Offered

6.12.5 Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd (Japan) Recent Development

6.13 Tigre SA (Brazil)

6.13.1 Tigre SA (Brazil) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Tigre SA (Brazil) Plumbing Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Tigre SA (Brazil) Plumbing Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Tigre SA (Brazil) Products Offered

6.13.5 Tigre SA (Brazil) Recent Development

7 Plumbing Pipe Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Plumbing Pipe Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plumbing Pipe

7.4 Plumbing Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Plumbing Pipe Distributors List

8.3 Plumbing Pipe Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Plumbing Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plumbing Pipe by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plumbing Pipe by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Plumbing Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plumbing Pipe by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plumbing Pipe by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Plumbing Pipe Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plumbing Pipe by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plumbing Pipe by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Plumbing Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Plumbing Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Plumbing Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Plumbing Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Pipe Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

