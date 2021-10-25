Plumbing Hardware Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Kohler, Moen, Delta Matching Bath Accessories

“

The report titled Global Plumbing Hardware Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plumbing Hardware market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plumbing Hardware market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plumbing Hardware market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plumbing Hardware market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plumbing Hardware report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plumbing Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plumbing Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plumbing Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plumbing Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plumbing Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plumbing Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kohler, Moen, Delta Matching Bath Accessories, American Standard, Gerber Pluming Fixtures, Grohe, Hansgrohe, Baldwin, Jado, Alsons, Cafe Press, Darice, Fibre Craft

Market Segmentation by Product:

Towel Rack

Shower

Soap Holders

Toilet Brushes and Holders

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Hotels

Others



The Plumbing Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plumbing Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plumbing Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plumbing Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plumbing Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plumbing Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plumbing Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plumbing Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plumbing Hardware Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Towel Rack

1.2.3 Shower

1.2.4 Soap Holders

1.2.5 Toilet Brushes and Holders

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Hotels

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plumbing Hardware, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plumbing Hardware Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plumbing Hardware Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plumbing Hardware Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plumbing Hardware Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plumbing Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plumbing Hardware Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plumbing Hardware Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plumbing Hardware Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plumbing Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plumbing Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plumbing Hardware Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plumbing Hardware Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plumbing Hardware Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plumbing Hardware Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plumbing Hardware Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Plumbing Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Plumbing Hardware Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Plumbing Hardware Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Plumbing Hardware Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Plumbing Hardware Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Plumbing Hardware Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Plumbing Hardware Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Plumbing Hardware Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Plumbing Hardware Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Plumbing Hardware Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Plumbing Hardware Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Plumbing Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Plumbing Hardware Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Plumbing Hardware Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Plumbing Hardware Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Plumbing Hardware Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Plumbing Hardware Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Plumbing Hardware Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Plumbing Hardware Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Plumbing Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Plumbing Hardware Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Plumbing Hardware Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Plumbing Hardware Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plumbing Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Plumbing Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plumbing Hardware Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Hardware Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Plumbing Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Plumbing Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Plumbing Hardware Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plumbing Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Plumbing Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plumbing Hardware Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Hardware Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Hardware Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kohler

12.1.1 Kohler Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kohler Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Kohler Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kohler Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.1.5 Kohler Recent Development

12.2 Moen

12.2.1 Moen Corporation Information

12.2.2 Moen Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Moen Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Moen Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.2.5 Moen Recent Development

12.3 Delta Matching Bath Accessories

12.3.1 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Corporation Information

12.3.2 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.3.5 Delta Matching Bath Accessories Recent Development

12.4 American Standard

12.4.1 American Standard Corporation Information

12.4.2 American Standard Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 American Standard Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 American Standard Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.4.5 American Standard Recent Development

12.5 Gerber Pluming Fixtures

12.5.1 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.5.5 Gerber Pluming Fixtures Recent Development

12.6 Grohe

12.6.1 Grohe Corporation Information

12.6.2 Grohe Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Grohe Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Grohe Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.6.5 Grohe Recent Development

12.7 Hansgrohe

12.7.1 Hansgrohe Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hansgrohe Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hansgrohe Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hansgrohe Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.7.5 Hansgrohe Recent Development

12.8 Baldwin

12.8.1 Baldwin Corporation Information

12.8.2 Baldwin Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Baldwin Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Baldwin Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.8.5 Baldwin Recent Development

12.9 Jado

12.9.1 Jado Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jado Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jado Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jado Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.9.5 Jado Recent Development

12.10 Alsons

12.10.1 Alsons Corporation Information

12.10.2 Alsons Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Alsons Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Alsons Plumbing Hardware Products Offered

12.10.5 Alsons Recent Development

12.12 Darice

12.12.1 Darice Corporation Information

12.12.2 Darice Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Darice Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Darice Products Offered

12.12.5 Darice Recent Development

12.13 Fibre Craft

12.13.1 Fibre Craft Corporation Information

12.13.2 Fibre Craft Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Fibre Craft Plumbing Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Fibre Craft Products Offered

12.13.5 Fibre Craft Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Plumbing Hardware Industry Trends

13.2 Plumbing Hardware Market Drivers

13.3 Plumbing Hardware Market Challenges

13.4 Plumbing Hardware Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plumbing Hardware Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”