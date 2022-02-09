Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2022-2028 | Geberit, Jacuzzi, MAAX Bath

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Geberit, Jacuzzi, MAAX Bath, Masco, Kohler, LIXIL, TOTO, Roca Sanitario, Elkay, Fortune Brands Home & Security

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vitreous China

Metal

Plastic



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Bulding

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others



The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Industry Trends

1.4.2 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Drivers

1.4.3 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Challenges

1.4.4 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings by Type

2.1 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Vitreous China

2.1.2 Metal

2.1.3 Plastic

2.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings by Application

3.1 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Bulding

3.1.2 Commercial Building

3.1.3 Industrial Building

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings in 2021

4.2.3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Headquarters, Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Companies Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Geberit

7.1.1 Geberit Company Details

7.1.2 Geberit Business Overview

7.1.3 Geberit Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.1.4 Geberit Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Geberit Recent Development

7.2 Jacuzzi

7.2.1 Jacuzzi Company Details

7.2.2 Jacuzzi Business Overview

7.2.3 Jacuzzi Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.2.4 Jacuzzi Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Jacuzzi Recent Development

7.3 MAAX Bath

7.3.1 MAAX Bath Company Details

7.3.2 MAAX Bath Business Overview

7.3.3 MAAX Bath Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.3.4 MAAX Bath Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 MAAX Bath Recent Development

7.4 Masco

7.4.1 Masco Company Details

7.4.2 Masco Business Overview

7.4.3 Masco Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.4.4 Masco Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Masco Recent Development

7.5 Kohler

7.5.1 Kohler Company Details

7.5.2 Kohler Business Overview

7.5.3 Kohler Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.5.4 Kohler Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Kohler Recent Development

7.6 LIXIL

7.6.1 LIXIL Company Details

7.6.2 LIXIL Business Overview

7.6.3 LIXIL Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.6.4 LIXIL Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 LIXIL Recent Development

7.7 TOTO

7.7.1 TOTO Company Details

7.7.2 TOTO Business Overview

7.7.3 TOTO Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.7.4 TOTO Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 TOTO Recent Development

7.8 Roca Sanitario

7.8.1 Roca Sanitario Company Details

7.8.2 Roca Sanitario Business Overview

7.8.3 Roca Sanitario Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.8.4 Roca Sanitario Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Roca Sanitario Recent Development

7.9 Elkay

7.9.1 Elkay Company Details

7.9.2 Elkay Business Overview

7.9.3 Elkay Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.9.4 Elkay Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Elkay Recent Development

7.10 Fortune Brands Home & Security

7.10.1 Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Details

7.10.2 Fortune Brands Home & Security Business Overview

7.10.3 Fortune Brands Home & Security Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

7.10.4 Fortune Brands Home & Security Revenue in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Fortune Brands Home & Security Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

”