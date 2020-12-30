Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | American Bath Group (USA), MAAX Bath (Canada), Asahi Eito (Japan)

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Research Report: American Bath Group (USA), MAAX Bath (Canada), Asahi Eito (Japan), Cera Sanitaryware (India), Elkay Manufacturing (USA), Geberit AG (Switzerland), Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries (India), Ideal Standard International (Belgium), Armitage Shanks (UK), Jacuzzi (USA), Kohler (USA), LIXIL (Japan), American Standard Brands (USA), Grohe (Germany), Masco (USA), Moen Incorporated (USA), Roca, Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA), Toto (Japan), Villeroy & Boch (USA)
Types: Bath & Shower Fittings
Lavatory Fittings
Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings
Bath and Shower Fixtures
Lavatory Fixtures
Applications: Household
Commercial
The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Bath & Shower Fittings
1.2.3 Lavatory Fittings
1.2.4 Kitchen and Other Sink Fittings
1.2.5 Bath and Shower Fixtures
1.2.6 Lavatory Fixtures
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Armitage Shanks (UK) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe Armitage Shanks (UK) Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Armitage Shanks (UK) Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe Armitage Shanks (UK) Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 American Bath Group (USA)
12.1.1 American Bath Group (USA) Corporation Information
12.1.2 American Bath Group (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 American Bath Group (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 American Bath Group (USA) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.1.5 American Bath Group (USA) Recent Development
12.2 MAAX Bath (Canada)
12.2.1 MAAX Bath (Canada) Corporation Information
12.2.2 MAAX Bath (Canada) Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 MAAX Bath (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 MAAX Bath (Canada) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.2.5 MAAX Bath (Canada) Recent Development
12.3 Asahi Eito (Japan)
12.3.1 Asahi Eito (Japan) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Asahi Eito (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Asahi Eito (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Asahi Eito (Japan) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.3.5 Asahi Eito (Japan) Recent Development
12.4 Cera Sanitaryware (India)
12.4.1 Cera Sanitaryware (India) Corporation Information
12.4.2 Cera Sanitaryware (India) Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cera Sanitaryware (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Cera Sanitaryware (India) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.4.5 Cera Sanitaryware (India) Recent Development
12.5 Elkay Manufacturing (USA)
12.5.1 Elkay Manufacturing (USA) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Elkay Manufacturing (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Elkay Manufacturing (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Elkay Manufacturing (USA) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.5.5 Elkay Manufacturing (USA) Recent Development
12.6 Geberit AG (Switzerland)
12.6.1 Geberit AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Geberit AG (Switzerland) Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Geberit AG (Switzerland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Geberit AG (Switzerland) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.6.5 Geberit AG (Switzerland) Recent Development
12.7 Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries (India)
12.7.1 Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries (India) Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries (India) Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries (India) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.7.5 Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries (India) Recent Development
12.8 Ideal Standard International (Belgium)
12.8.1 Ideal Standard International (Belgium) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ideal Standard International (Belgium) Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ideal Standard International (Belgium) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Ideal Standard International (Belgium) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.8.5 Ideal Standard International (Belgium) Recent Development
12.9 Armitage Shanks (UK)
12.9.1 Armitage Shanks (UK) Corporation Information
12.9.2 Armitage Shanks (UK) Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Armitage Shanks (UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Armitage Shanks (UK) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.9.5 Armitage Shanks (UK) Recent Development
12.10 Jacuzzi (USA)
12.10.1 Jacuzzi (USA) Corporation Information
12.10.2 Jacuzzi (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Jacuzzi (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Jacuzzi (USA) Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Products Offered
12.10.5 Jacuzzi (USA) Recent Development
12.12 LIXIL (Japan)
12.12.1 LIXIL (Japan) Corporation Information
12.12.2 LIXIL (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 LIXIL (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 LIXIL (Japan) Products Offered
12.12.5 LIXIL (Japan) Recent Development
12.13 American Standard Brands (USA)
12.13.1 American Standard Brands (USA) Corporation Information
12.13.2 American Standard Brands (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 American Standard Brands (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 American Standard Brands (USA) Products Offered
12.13.5 American Standard Brands (USA) Recent Development
12.14 Grohe (Germany)
12.14.1 Grohe (Germany) Corporation Information
12.14.2 Grohe (Germany) Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Grohe (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Grohe (Germany) Products Offered
12.14.5 Grohe (Germany) Recent Development
12.15 Masco (USA)
12.15.1 Masco (USA) Corporation Information
12.15.2 Masco (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Masco (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Masco (USA) Products Offered
12.15.5 Masco (USA) Recent Development
12.16 Moen Incorporated (USA)
12.16.1 Moen Incorporated (USA) Corporation Information
12.16.2 Moen Incorporated (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Moen Incorporated (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Moen Incorporated (USA) Products Offered
12.16.5 Moen Incorporated (USA) Recent Development
12.17 Roca
12.17.1 Roca Corporation Information
12.17.2 Roca Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Roca Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Roca Products Offered
12.17.5 Roca Recent Development
12.18 Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA)
12.18.1 Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA) Corporation Information
12.18.2 Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA) Products Offered
12.18.5 Spectrum Brands Incorporated (USA) Recent Development
12.19 Toto (Japan)
12.19.1 Toto (Japan) Corporation Information
12.19.2 Toto (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Toto (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Toto (Japan) Products Offered
12.19.5 Toto (Japan) Recent Development
12.20 Villeroy & Boch (USA)
12.20.1 Villeroy & Boch (USA) Corporation Information
12.20.2 Villeroy & Boch (USA) Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Villeroy & Boch (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Villeroy & Boch (USA) Products Offered
12.20.5 Villeroy & Boch (USA) Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
