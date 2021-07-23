Plug Valves Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand And Trends Forecast To 2027| Flowserve, Crane, Brdr. Christensens

”
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Plug Valves market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Plug Valves market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Plug Valves market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Plug Valves market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Plug Valves market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Plug Valves market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plug Valves Market Research Report: Flowserve, Crane, Brdr. Christensens, Emerson, Weir, SchuF Group, AZ-Armaturen, Galli & Cassina, 3Z Corporation, Henry Pratt, ASKA, VETEC Ventiltechnik, FluoroSeal, Regus, Parker, Walworth, DeZURIK, Clow Valve, BREDA ENERGIA, GA Industries, Fujikin, Pister, SS Valve, Val-Matic, UNIMAC, Yuanda Valve, Hugong Valve, Yuandong Valve, KOKO Valve, Gongzhou Valve, Datian Valve, ENINE-PV, REMY Valve, Zhengquan Valve, Miko Valve
Global Plug Valves Market by Type: Non-Lubricated, Lubricated Plug Valve, Eccentric Plug Valve, Expanding Plug Valve
Global Plug Valves Market by Application: Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemical, Water Treatment, Power, Others
The global Plug Valves market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Plug Valves report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Plug Valves research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Plug Valves market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Plug Valves market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Plug Valves market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Plug Valves market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Plug Valves market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Plug Valves Market Overview
1.1 Plug Valves Product Overview
1.2 Plug Valves Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Non-Lubricated
1.2.2 Lubricated Plug Valve
1.2.3 Eccentric Plug Valve
1.2.4 Expanding Plug Valve
1.3 Global Plug Valves Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Plug Valves Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Plug Valves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Plug Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Plug Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Plug Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Plug Valves Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Plug Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Plug Valves Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Plug Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Plug Valves Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Plug Valves Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Plug Valves Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Plug Valves Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plug Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Plug Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Plug Valves Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plug Valves Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plug Valves as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plug Valves Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Plug Valves Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Plug Valves Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Plug Valves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Plug Valves Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Plug Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Plug Valves Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Plug Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Plug Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Plug Valves Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Plug Valves by Application
4.1 Plug Valves Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Petroleum and Natural Gas
4.1.2 Chemical
4.1.3 Water Treatment
4.1.4 Power
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Plug Valves Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Plug Valves Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Plug Valves Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Plug Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Plug Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Plug Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Plug Valves Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Plug Valves Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Plug Valves Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Plug Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plug Valves Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Plug Valves by Country
5.1 North America Plug Valves Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Plug Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Plug Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Plug Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Plug Valves by Country
6.1 Europe Plug Valves Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Plug Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Plug Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Plug Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Plug Valves by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Plug Valves Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plug Valves Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Plug Valves Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plug Valves Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Plug Valves by Country
8.1 Latin America Plug Valves Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Plug Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Plug Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Plug Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Plug Valves by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Plug Valves Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plug Valves Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Plug Valves Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plug Valves Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plug Valves Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plug Valves Business
10.1 Flowserve
10.1.1 Flowserve Corporation Information
10.1.2 Flowserve Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Flowserve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Flowserve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.1.5 Flowserve Recent Development
10.2 Crane
10.2.1 Crane Corporation Information
10.2.2 Crane Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Crane Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Crane Plug Valves Products Offered
10.2.5 Crane Recent Development
10.3 Brdr. Christensens
10.3.1 Brdr. Christensens Corporation Information
10.3.2 Brdr. Christensens Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Brdr. Christensens Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Brdr. Christensens Plug Valves Products Offered
10.3.5 Brdr. Christensens Recent Development
10.4 Emerson
10.4.1 Emerson Corporation Information
10.4.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Emerson Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Emerson Plug Valves Products Offered
10.4.5 Emerson Recent Development
10.5 Weir
10.5.1 Weir Corporation Information
10.5.2 Weir Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Weir Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Weir Plug Valves Products Offered
10.5.5 Weir Recent Development
10.6 SchuF Group
10.6.1 SchuF Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 SchuF Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 SchuF Group Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 SchuF Group Plug Valves Products Offered
10.6.5 SchuF Group Recent Development
10.7 AZ-Armaturen
10.7.1 AZ-Armaturen Corporation Information
10.7.2 AZ-Armaturen Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 AZ-Armaturen Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 AZ-Armaturen Plug Valves Products Offered
10.7.5 AZ-Armaturen Recent Development
10.8 Galli & Cassina
10.8.1 Galli & Cassina Corporation Information
10.8.2 Galli & Cassina Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Galli & Cassina Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Galli & Cassina Plug Valves Products Offered
10.8.5 Galli & Cassina Recent Development
10.9 3Z Corporation
10.9.1 3Z Corporation Corporation Information
10.9.2 3Z Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 3Z Corporation Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 3Z Corporation Plug Valves Products Offered
10.9.5 3Z Corporation Recent Development
10.10 Henry Pratt
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Plug Valves Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Henry Pratt Plug Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Henry Pratt Recent Development
10.11 ASKA
10.11.1 ASKA Corporation Information
10.11.2 ASKA Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 ASKA Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 ASKA Plug Valves Products Offered
10.11.5 ASKA Recent Development
10.12 VETEC Ventiltechnik
10.12.1 VETEC Ventiltechnik Corporation Information
10.12.2 VETEC Ventiltechnik Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 VETEC Ventiltechnik Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 VETEC Ventiltechnik Plug Valves Products Offered
10.12.5 VETEC Ventiltechnik Recent Development
10.13 FluoroSeal
10.13.1 FluoroSeal Corporation Information
10.13.2 FluoroSeal Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 FluoroSeal Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 FluoroSeal Plug Valves Products Offered
10.13.5 FluoroSeal Recent Development
10.14 Regus
10.14.1 Regus Corporation Information
10.14.2 Regus Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Regus Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Regus Plug Valves Products Offered
10.14.5 Regus Recent Development
10.15 Parker
10.15.1 Parker Corporation Information
10.15.2 Parker Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Parker Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Parker Plug Valves Products Offered
10.15.5 Parker Recent Development
10.16 Walworth
10.16.1 Walworth Corporation Information
10.16.2 Walworth Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Walworth Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Walworth Plug Valves Products Offered
10.16.5 Walworth Recent Development
10.17 DeZURIK
10.17.1 DeZURIK Corporation Information
10.17.2 DeZURIK Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 DeZURIK Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 DeZURIK Plug Valves Products Offered
10.17.5 DeZURIK Recent Development
10.18 Clow Valve
10.18.1 Clow Valve Corporation Information
10.18.2 Clow Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Clow Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Clow Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.18.5 Clow Valve Recent Development
10.19 BREDA ENERGIA
10.19.1 BREDA ENERGIA Corporation Information
10.19.2 BREDA ENERGIA Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 BREDA ENERGIA Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 BREDA ENERGIA Plug Valves Products Offered
10.19.5 BREDA ENERGIA Recent Development
10.20 GA Industries
10.20.1 GA Industries Corporation Information
10.20.2 GA Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 GA Industries Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 GA Industries Plug Valves Products Offered
10.20.5 GA Industries Recent Development
10.21 Fujikin
10.21.1 Fujikin Corporation Information
10.21.2 Fujikin Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Fujikin Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Fujikin Plug Valves Products Offered
10.21.5 Fujikin Recent Development
10.22 Pister
10.22.1 Pister Corporation Information
10.22.2 Pister Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Pister Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Pister Plug Valves Products Offered
10.22.5 Pister Recent Development
10.23 SS Valve
10.23.1 SS Valve Corporation Information
10.23.2 SS Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 SS Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 SS Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.23.5 SS Valve Recent Development
10.24 Val-Matic
10.24.1 Val-Matic Corporation Information
10.24.2 Val-Matic Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Val-Matic Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Val-Matic Plug Valves Products Offered
10.24.5 Val-Matic Recent Development
10.25 UNIMAC
10.25.1 UNIMAC Corporation Information
10.25.2 UNIMAC Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 UNIMAC Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 UNIMAC Plug Valves Products Offered
10.25.5 UNIMAC Recent Development
10.26 Yuanda Valve
10.26.1 Yuanda Valve Corporation Information
10.26.2 Yuanda Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Yuanda Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Yuanda Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.26.5 Yuanda Valve Recent Development
10.27 Hugong Valve
10.27.1 Hugong Valve Corporation Information
10.27.2 Hugong Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Hugong Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Hugong Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.27.5 Hugong Valve Recent Development
10.28 Yuandong Valve
10.28.1 Yuandong Valve Corporation Information
10.28.2 Yuandong Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Yuandong Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Yuandong Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.28.5 Yuandong Valve Recent Development
10.29 KOKO Valve
10.29.1 KOKO Valve Corporation Information
10.29.2 KOKO Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 KOKO Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 KOKO Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.29.5 KOKO Valve Recent Development
10.30 Gongzhou Valve
10.30.1 Gongzhou Valve Corporation Information
10.30.2 Gongzhou Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Gongzhou Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Gongzhou Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.30.5 Gongzhou Valve Recent Development
10.31 Datian Valve
10.31.1 Datian Valve Corporation Information
10.31.2 Datian Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.31.3 Datian Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.31.4 Datian Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.31.5 Datian Valve Recent Development
10.32 ENINE-PV
10.32.1 ENINE-PV Corporation Information
10.32.2 ENINE-PV Introduction and Business Overview
10.32.3 ENINE-PV Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.32.4 ENINE-PV Plug Valves Products Offered
10.32.5 ENINE-PV Recent Development
10.33 REMY Valve
10.33.1 REMY Valve Corporation Information
10.33.2 REMY Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.33.3 REMY Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.33.4 REMY Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.33.5 REMY Valve Recent Development
10.34 Zhengquan Valve
10.34.1 Zhengquan Valve Corporation Information
10.34.2 Zhengquan Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.34.3 Zhengquan Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.34.4 Zhengquan Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.34.5 Zhengquan Valve Recent Development
10.35 Miko Valve
10.35.1 Miko Valve Corporation Information
10.35.2 Miko Valve Introduction and Business Overview
10.35.3 Miko Valve Plug Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.35.4 Miko Valve Plug Valves Products Offered
10.35.5 Miko Valve Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Plug Valves Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Plug Valves Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Plug Valves Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Plug Valves Distributors
12.3 Plug Valves Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
