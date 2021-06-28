Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | DEC, Interkat Catalyst, Johnson Matthey

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
DEC, Interkat Catalyst, Johnson Matthey, CDTi Advanced Materials, BASF, Royal Dutch Shell, Clariant, Heraeus Holding, Cataler Corporation, Ecocat, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Tenneco, Umicore, Cummins, Eberspacher, N.E. CHEMCAT, SINOCATA, IBIDEN, BOSAL, Klarius
By Types:
Gasoline-based
Diesel-bsed
By Applications:
Motorcycle
Passenger Vehicles (PV)
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Table of Contents:
1 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Overview
1.1 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Product Overview
1.2 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Gasoline-based
1.2.2 Diesel-bsed
1.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Platinum Automotive Catalyst Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Platinum Automotive Catalyst Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Platinum Automotive Catalyst Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Platinum Automotive Catalyst as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Platinum Automotive Catalyst Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst by Application
4.1 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Motorcycle
4.1.2 Passenger Vehicles (PV)
4.1.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
4.1.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
4.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Platinum Automotive Catalyst Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Platinum Automotive Catalyst by Country
5.1 North America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Platinum Automotive Catalyst by Country
6.1 Europe Platinum Automotive Catalyst Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Platinum Automotive Catalyst Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Platinum Automotive Catalyst by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Platinum Automotive Catalyst Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Platinum Automotive Catalyst Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Platinum Automotive Catalyst by Country
8.1 Latin America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Platinum Automotive Catalyst by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Platinum Automotive Catalyst Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Platinum Automotive Catalyst Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Platinum Automotive Catalyst Business
10.1 DEC
10.1.1 DEC Corporation Information
10.1.2 DEC Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 DEC Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 DEC Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.1.5 DEC Recent Development
10.2 Interkat Catalyst
10.2.1 Interkat Catalyst Corporation Information
10.2.2 Interkat Catalyst Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Interkat Catalyst Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 DEC Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.2.5 Interkat Catalyst Recent Development
10.3 Johnson Matthey
10.3.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information
10.3.2 Johnson Matthey Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Johnson Matthey Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Johnson Matthey Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.3.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development
10.4 CDTi Advanced Materials
10.4.1 CDTi Advanced Materials Corporation Information
10.4.2 CDTi Advanced Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 CDTi Advanced Materials Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 CDTi Advanced Materials Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.4.5 CDTi Advanced Materials Recent Development
10.5 BASF
10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.5.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 BASF Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 BASF Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.5.5 BASF Recent Development
10.6 Royal Dutch Shell
10.6.1 Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information
10.6.2 Royal Dutch Shell Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Royal Dutch Shell Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Royal Dutch Shell Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.6.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development
10.7 Clariant
10.7.1 Clariant Corporation Information
10.7.2 Clariant Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Clariant Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Clariant Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.7.5 Clariant Recent Development
10.8 Heraeus Holding
10.8.1 Heraeus Holding Corporation Information
10.8.2 Heraeus Holding Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Heraeus Holding Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Heraeus Holding Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.8.5 Heraeus Holding Recent Development
10.9 Cataler Corporation
10.9.1 Cataler Corporation Corporation Information
10.9.2 Cataler Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Cataler Corporation Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Cataler Corporation Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.9.5 Cataler Corporation Recent Development
10.10 Ecocat
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Ecocat Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Ecocat Recent Development
10.11 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
10.11.1 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Corporation Information
10.11.2 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.11.5 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Recent Development
10.12 Tenneco
10.12.1 Tenneco Corporation Information
10.12.2 Tenneco Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Tenneco Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Tenneco Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.12.5 Tenneco Recent Development
10.13 Umicore
10.13.1 Umicore Corporation Information
10.13.2 Umicore Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Umicore Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Umicore Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.13.5 Umicore Recent Development
10.14 Cummins
10.14.1 Cummins Corporation Information
10.14.2 Cummins Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Cummins Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Cummins Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.14.5 Cummins Recent Development
10.15 Eberspacher
10.15.1 Eberspacher Corporation Information
10.15.2 Eberspacher Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Eberspacher Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Eberspacher Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.15.5 Eberspacher Recent Development
10.16 N.E. CHEMCAT
10.16.1 N.E. CHEMCAT Corporation Information
10.16.2 N.E. CHEMCAT Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 N.E. CHEMCAT Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 N.E. CHEMCAT Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.16.5 N.E. CHEMCAT Recent Development
10.17 SINOCATA
10.17.1 SINOCATA Corporation Information
10.17.2 SINOCATA Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 SINOCATA Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 SINOCATA Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.17.5 SINOCATA Recent Development
10.18 IBIDEN
10.18.1 IBIDEN Corporation Information
10.18.2 IBIDEN Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 IBIDEN Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 IBIDEN Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.18.5 IBIDEN Recent Development
10.19 BOSAL
10.19.1 BOSAL Corporation Information
10.19.2 BOSAL Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 BOSAL Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 BOSAL Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.19.5 BOSAL Recent Development
10.20 Klarius
10.20.1 Klarius Corporation Information
10.20.2 Klarius Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Klarius Platinum Automotive Catalyst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Klarius Platinum Automotive Catalyst Products Offered
10.20.5 Klarius Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Distributors
12.3 Platinum Automotive Catalyst Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
