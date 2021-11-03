Plastics Packing Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Amcor, Ball, Crown Holdings

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Plastics Packing Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastics Packing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastics Packing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastics Packing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastics Packing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastics Packing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastics Packing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amcor, Ball, Crown Holdings, International Paper, Mondi, Owens-Illinois, Reynolds Group, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, WestRock

Market Segmentation by Product:

PET Material

HDPE Material

LDPE Material

PP Material

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging-Non Food Contact

Packaging-Food Contact

Construction

Automotive

Other



The Plastics Packing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastics Packing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastics Packing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Plastics Packing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastics Packing

1.2 Plastics Packing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastics Packing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PET Material

1.2.3 HDPE Material

1.2.4 LDPE Material

1.2.5 PP Material

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Plastics Packing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastics Packing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Packaging-Non Food Contact

1.3.3 Packaging-Food Contact

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plastics Packing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plastics Packing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plastics Packing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plastics Packing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plastics Packing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plastics Packing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plastics Packing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plastics Packing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastics Packing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastics Packing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plastics Packing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plastics Packing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plastics Packing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plastics Packing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plastics Packing Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plastics Packing Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plastics Packing Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plastics Packing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plastics Packing Production

3.4.1 North America Plastics Packing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plastics Packing Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastics Packing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plastics Packing Production

3.6.1 China Plastics Packing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plastics Packing Production

3.7.1 Japan Plastics Packing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plastics Packing Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plastics Packing Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plastics Packing Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plastics Packing Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plastics Packing Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plastics Packing Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastics Packing Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plastics Packing Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastics Packing Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastics Packing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plastics Packing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plastics Packing Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plastics Packing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amcor Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Amcor Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Amcor Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Amcor Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ball

7.2.1 Ball Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ball Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ball Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ball Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ball Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Crown Holdings

7.3.1 Crown Holdings Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Crown Holdings Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Crown Holdings Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Crown Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Crown Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 International Paper

7.4.1 International Paper Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.4.2 International Paper Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.4.3 International Paper Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 International Paper Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 International Paper Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mondi

7.5.1 Mondi Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mondi Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mondi Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mondi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mondi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Owens-Illinois

7.6.1 Owens-Illinois Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.6.2 Owens-Illinois Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Owens-Illinois Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Owens-Illinois Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Owens-Illinois Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Reynolds Group

7.7.1 Reynolds Group Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Reynolds Group Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Reynolds Group Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Reynolds Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Reynolds Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sealed Air

7.8.1 Sealed Air Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sealed Air Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sealed Air Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sealed Air Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sealed Air Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Smurfit Kappa

7.9.1 Smurfit Kappa Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.9.2 Smurfit Kappa Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Smurfit Kappa Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Smurfit Kappa Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Stora Enso

7.10.1 Stora Enso Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Stora Enso Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Stora Enso Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Stora Enso Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Stora Enso Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 WestRock

7.11.1 WestRock Plastics Packing Corporation Information

7.11.2 WestRock Plastics Packing Product Portfolio

7.11.3 WestRock Plastics Packing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 WestRock Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 WestRock Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plastics Packing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plastics Packing Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastics Packing

8.4 Plastics Packing Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plastics Packing Distributors List

9.3 Plastics Packing Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plastics Packing Industry Trends

10.2 Plastics Packing Growth Drivers

10.3 Plastics Packing Market Challenges

10.4 Plastics Packing Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastics Packing by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plastics Packing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plastics Packing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plastics Packing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plastics Packing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plastics Packing

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Packing by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Packing by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Packing by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Packing by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastics Packing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastics Packing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plastics Packing by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plastics Packing by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

