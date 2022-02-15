Plastics Packing Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2022 | Amcor, Ball, Crown Holdings

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Plastics Packing Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastics Packing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastics Packing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastics Packing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastics Packing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastics Packing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastics Packing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amcor, Ball, Crown Holdings, International Paper, Mondi, Owens-Illinois, Reynolds Group, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, WestRock

Market Segmentation by Product:

PET Material

HDPE Material

LDPE Material

PP Material

Other

Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging-Non Food Contact

Packaging-Food Contact

Construction

Automotive

Other

The Plastics Packing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastics Packing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastics Packing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastics Packing Product Introduction

1.2 Global Plastics Packing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Plastics Packing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Plastics Packing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Plastics Packing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Plastics Packing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Plastics Packing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Plastics Packing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Plastics Packing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Plastics Packing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Plastics Packing Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Plastics Packing Industry Trends

1.5.2 Plastics Packing Market Drivers

1.5.3 Plastics Packing Market Challenges

1.5.4 Plastics Packing Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Plastics Packing Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PET Material

2.1.2 HDPE Material

2.1.3 LDPE Material

2.1.4 PP Material

2.1.5 Other

2.2 Global Plastics Packing Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Plastics Packing Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Plastics Packing Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Plastics Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Plastics Packing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Plastics Packing Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Plastics Packing Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Plastics Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Plastics Packing Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging-Non Food Contact

3.1.2 Packaging-Food Contact

3.1.3 Construction

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Plastics Packing Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Plastics Packing Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Plastics Packing Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Plastics Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Plastics Packing Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Plastics Packing Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Plastics Packing Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Plastics Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Plastics Packing Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Plastics Packing Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Plastics Packing Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastics Packing Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Plastics Packing Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Plastics Packing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plastics Packing Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Plastics Packing Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Plastics Packing in 2021

4.2.3 Global Plastics Packing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Plastics Packing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Plastics Packing Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Plastics Packing Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastics Packing Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Plastics Packing Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Plastics Packing Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Plastics Packing Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Plastics Packing Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Plastics Packing Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plastics Packing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plastics Packing Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plastics Packing Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plastics Packing Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Plastics Packing Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Plastics Packing Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Plastics Packing Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plastics Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plastics Packing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastics Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastics Packing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plastics Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plastics Packing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plastics Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plastics Packing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plastics Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plastics Packing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Amcor Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Amcor Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

7.2 Ball

7.2.1 Ball Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ball Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ball Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ball Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.2.5 Ball Recent Development

7.3 Crown Holdings

7.3.1 Crown Holdings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Crown Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Crown Holdings Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Crown Holdings Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.3.5 Crown Holdings Recent Development

7.4 International Paper

7.4.1 International Paper Corporation Information

7.4.2 International Paper Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 International Paper Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 International Paper Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.4.5 International Paper Recent Development

7.5 Mondi

7.5.1 Mondi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mondi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mondi Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mondi Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.5.5 Mondi Recent Development

7.6 Owens-Illinois

7.6.1 Owens-Illinois Corporation Information

7.6.2 Owens-Illinois Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Owens-Illinois Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Owens-Illinois Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.6.5 Owens-Illinois Recent Development

7.7 Reynolds Group

7.7.1 Reynolds Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Reynolds Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Reynolds Group Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Reynolds Group Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.7.5 Reynolds Group Recent Development

7.8 Sealed Air

7.8.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sealed Air Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sealed Air Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sealed Air Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.8.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

7.9 Smurfit Kappa

7.9.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

7.9.2 Smurfit Kappa Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Smurfit Kappa Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Smurfit Kappa Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.9.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

7.10 Stora Enso

7.10.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

7.10.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Stora Enso Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Stora Enso Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.10.5 Stora Enso Recent Development

7.11 WestRock

7.11.1 WestRock Corporation Information

7.11.2 WestRock Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 WestRock Plastics Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 WestRock Plastics Packing Products Offered

7.11.5 WestRock Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Plastics Packing Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Plastics Packing Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Plastics Packing Distributors

8.3 Plastics Packing Production Mode & Process

8.4 Plastics Packing Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Plastics Packing Sales Channels

8.4.2 Plastics Packing Distributors

8.5 Plastics Packing Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”